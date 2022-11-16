Read full article on original website
fox42kptm.com
Food For Thought: Cajun cooking in Omaha
Sitting in a strip mall in central Omaha is a restaurant serving up the rich cuisine of the Louisiana Bayou. The Acadian Grille specializes in Cajun cooking. To explain the name of the restaurant, we need to have a quick history lesson. Acadians were French settlers in eastern Canada. In...
fox42kptm.com
Mama's Attic museum is looking to provide in depth experience of African American culture
(Omaha,Neb.) — Mama's Attic is a museum that was founded in 2020. It looks to provide a learning experience about Black history for those who come. “I do the tours as if you’re coming into my mom’s house. She was like a walking Black history lesson,” said LaVon Stennis Williams, founder of Mama's Attic.
fox42kptm.com
Avoid holiday scams while online holiday shopping
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — The holiday shopping season is upon us, which means holiday scams are too. A new study from the Better Business Bureau shows retail scams is in the hundreds of millions of dollars in losses so far in 2022. There are ways to avoid...
fox42kptm.com
New zoo president talks conservation, finishing projects
OMAHA, Neb.—On Friday, media got to meet the new president and CEO of the Henry Doorly Zoo, Dr. Luis Padilla. Padilla, who came over from the St. Louis Zoo got a formal introduction from the man whose shoes he’s filling, Dennis Pate. Padilla is a veterinarian, and also...
fox42kptm.com
Council Bluffs Winterfest returns with real reindeer, Santa, and more!
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — Council Bluffs' Winterfest returns with real reindeer, Santa Claus, and more on Friday, November 18 in Bayliss Park, according to a press release from the City of Council Bluffs. The festivities will kick off at 6:00 p.m. with a lighting ceremony. Other things to...
fox42kptm.com
Local union boxers prepare to lace up, square off for community benefit
OMAHA, Neb.—It will be Teamster David Peters’ first time in a boxing match, and he says he’s been training for two-and-a-half months. "I feel pretty confident in myself and my boxing," Peters said. "I don't put out predictions, but of course, I believe I'm going to come out winning."
fox42kptm.com
NioCorp, Pillen visit Syracuse, talk mining operation
SYRACUSE, Neb.—Mineral exploration company NioCorp Developments Ltd. held several public briefings Thursday in Syracuse about a mine and processing facility it wants to establish near Elk Creek, Nebraska.. One of the minerals is niobium, which has industrial significance. "When you add just a little bit of niobium to steel—about...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Housing Authority gives update on South Omaha development project
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - After receiving a grant of $50,000,000, the Omaha Housing Authority (OHA)- alongside other local organizations- will soon start revitalizing the Southside Terrace Apartments and the Indian Hill Neighborhood. Which means residents that live in the Southside Terrace Apartments will soon need to relocate, and not by...
fox42kptm.com
Uptick in crime involving teenagers catching the attention of Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A serious incident requiring a police response is a big deal under any circumstance, but when young children are involved that especially gets the attention of Marcus Taylor. He's an 18-year veteran with the Omaha Police Department. "It's heartbreaking. We have to find out why." Taylor...
fox42kptm.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in shooting south of Fontenelle Park
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - According to Omaha police, one person is dead following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. UPDATE 11/17/22: The victim has been identified as Sincere Brooks, 19. Details are limited at this time, but FOX42 News has learned the shooting happened around 3:00 P.M. in an area a little...
