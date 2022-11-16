(Omaha,Neb.) — Mama's Attic is a museum that was founded in 2020. It looks to provide a learning experience about Black history for those who come. “I do the tours as if you’re coming into my mom’s house. She was like a walking Black history lesson,” said LaVon Stennis Williams, founder of Mama's Attic.

