ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Walker, Kemp campaign in Ga. together for the 1st time

SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how important Kemp’s...
GEORGIA STATE
WVNews

Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped nearly 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused three deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of the...
NEW YORK STATE
WVNews

Towson secures 3 interceptions, beats Hampton 27-7

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyrrell Pigrome threw for two touchdowns, Ubayd Steed made two interceptions in the first half and Towson beat Hampton 27-7 on Saturday. The Towson defense intercepted Hampton quarterback Malcolm Mays three times. Robert Javier returned his interception for a 70-yard touchdown with 8:04 left in the fourth quarter.
TOWSON, MD
WVNews

Dayton bounces back from UNLV loss with 60-51 win over RMU

DAYTON (AP) — DaRon Holmes II scored 18 points and No. 21 Dayton shook off a loss at unranked UNLV with a 60-51 victory over cold-shooting Robert Morris on Saturday. Mustapha Amzil came off the bench to add 12 points for the Flyers (3-1), who shot 42.1% from the field, compared with 34.5% for the Colonials.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy