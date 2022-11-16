Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Santa Claus helping West Virginia families count down to Christmas at Meadowbrook Mall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The holiday shopping season at Meadowbrook Mall officially began Saturday with the arrival of Santa Claus. He was escorted to a comfy chair by the Bridgeport High School marching band, which performed a rendition of "Joy to the World."
WVNews
Walker, Kemp campaign in Ga. together for the 1st time
SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how important Kemp’s...
WVNews
Ohio's Intel project triggers housing fears in tight market
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Intel’s announcement earlier this year of a $20 billion manufacturing operation bringing thousands of jobs to rural Ohio was greeted as an economic boon. But behind that enthusiasm lurked a pressing question.
WVNews
Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped nearly 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused three deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of the...
WVNews
Towson secures 3 interceptions, beats Hampton 27-7
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyrrell Pigrome threw for two touchdowns, Ubayd Steed made two interceptions in the first half and Towson beat Hampton 27-7 on Saturday. The Towson defense intercepted Hampton quarterback Malcolm Mays three times. Robert Javier returned his interception for a 70-yard touchdown with 8:04 left in the fourth quarter.
WVNews
Dayton bounces back from UNLV loss with 60-51 win over RMU
DAYTON (AP) — DaRon Holmes II scored 18 points and No. 21 Dayton shook off a loss at unranked UNLV with a 60-51 victory over cold-shooting Robert Morris on Saturday. Mustapha Amzil came off the bench to add 12 points for the Flyers (3-1), who shot 42.1% from the field, compared with 34.5% for the Colonials.
Comments / 0