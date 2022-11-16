Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cherokeephoenix.org
Little Cherokee Seeds aims to create Cherokee speakers
TAHLEQUAH – The willingness to learn the Cherokee language is prevalent as seen in different immersion programs where most are becoming second-language learners. However, the newly formed Little Cherokee Seeds Program is attempting to create first language Cherokee speakers in infants. The program was founded in 2018 when CN...
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation Elder Summit returns with emphasis on protecting Cherokee elders
TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced Nov. 17 the tribe is earmarking $3 million to better protect Cherokee elders from fraud and elder abuse. The elder victim services fund was announced during the 2022 Elder Summit where more than 1,000 Cherokee elders gathered in Tahlequah....
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee language department continues preservation efforts
TAHLEQUAH – During the Culture Committee meeting on Nov. 14, Tribal Councilors were updated on Cherokee Nation language department projects for language preservation. CN Language Department Executive Director Howard Paden reported that the tribe recently met with the Choctaw Nation to explore their distant learning program for public schools.
cherokeephoenix.org
Council adds trespassing language to code; Hoskin discusses elections
TAHLEQUAH – Members of the Tribal Council of the Cherokee Nation convened Nov. 14 for their regular monthly meeting and heard from Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. on a number of topics, including the expected seating of CN delegate Kim Teehee in the U.S. House of Representatives. During his...
cherokeephoenix.org
William Michael Morgan to play Track 5.
TULSA, Okla. – William Michael Morgan’s love for country runs deep and the artist is bringing his southern vocals and timeless sound to Track 5. inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. At the age of 19, Morgan signed a major-label deal...
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee staff take on new government roles
TAHLEQUAH – A trio of Cherokee Nation citizens under the Secretary of State’s office have taken on new responsibilities. Canaan Duncan, Ashawna Miles and Taralee Montgomery have been given new titles and duties, it was recently announced. Duncan, a former Tribal Councilor, is now the administration’s senior advisor...
cherokeephoenix.org
CN receives herd of 165 for buffalo ranch
BULL HOLLOW – During the first week of November, the Cherokee Nation Buffalo Ranch received 165 head of bison to introduce into the existing herd, which will bring the total to approximately 350 head. CN Director of Land Management and Agriculture Dale Glory said the new head of bison...
cherokeephoenix.org
Country star Tracy Lawrence stopping at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
PACIFICA, Calif. – With more than 30 years in the country music industry under his hat, Tracy Lawrence is bringing decades of hits to Hard Rock Live on March 24, 2023. Tickets are on sale now and start at $29.50. From timeless classics to the mainstay, Lawrence has sold...
Comments / 0