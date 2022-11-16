Read full article on original website
Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?
Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
coloradosun.com
Change urgently needed to ensure people and wildlife have access to water in the Upper Rio Grande Basin, scientists say
The health of the Upper Rio Grande Basin is at risk and change is urgently needed to ensure people and wildlife continue to have access to water, a group of scientists and advocates said Thursday. The warning was delivered in a report card for the river, designed by Audubon Southwest,...
Panel OKs name change of Colorado mountain tied to massacre
DENVER — (AP) — A Colorado state panel recommended Thursday that Mount Evans, a prominent peak near Denver, be renamed Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously for the change. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Water and the West: Water Agencies Unite,Commit to Reducing Demands on Colorado River
Multi-agency agreement outlines best practices and water-saving actions to protect water supplies. The new normal of hotter, drier weather and drought in the West has reduced the flow of the mighty Colorado River that serves 40 million Americans. Recognizing that a reliable water supply is critical to all economies and...
Frisch concedes to Boebert in 3rd Congressional District race
Though the 3rd Congressional District race in Colorado is likely headed to an automatic recount, Democrat Adam Frisch called Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert Friday to concede the race.
Massive Brook Trout Breaks Another Colorado Record
This year has been a memorable one for brook trout in Colorado. For the third time in 2022, the state has a new record. On October 8th, Matt Smiley caught a massive 8-pound 9-ounce, 26.25 inches long brook trout in Waterdog Lake. Smiley's remarkable catch came just a few days after a new (unofficial) trout record had been set, making it the third time this year that the record books have required updating.
Sand Creek Massacre: History Colorado Center exhibit aims to shed light on dark events
Nearly 158 years ago, on Nov. 29, 1864, Colonel Chivington led U.S. Army soldiers in an attack on innocent Cheyenne and Arapaho people, mostly women, children and elders on Big Sandy Creek in southeastern Colorado. What became known as the Sand Creek Massacre and the deadliest day in Colorado history, remains one of the most controversial events in American history and would change the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes forever. History Colorado Center director of exhibit planning Shannon Voirol appeared on CBS News Colorado to discuss the new exhibit "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal That Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever"...
Experts: Colorado's recent snow not enough to cover drought
Colorado's recent series of snow storms have been helpful for combating Colorado's drought but still isn't nearly enough to help the state elevate out of its current drought-level status.Climatologists say the state would need two or three more equivalent snow storms soon in order to slightly move the state up to the next level of drought. "Although it is good to see a few inches on the ground, I don't expect this storm to move the needle much," said Peter Goble, Climatologist at the Colorado Climate Center for Colorado State University. 2023's moisture has been more kind to Colorado than...
This Colorado Tourist Attraction Is One of the Most Underrated in America
When you think of must-visit tourist attractions, images of the Great Wall of China or the Vatican come to mind. Out-of-towners also flock to Colorado, hoping to see elk in Rocky Mountain National Park or the view from the top of Pikes Peak. These destinations are spectacular, but everybody knows it — there's virtually no way to go without crowds.
What a third La Niña means for Colorado's winter forecast
This year's snow forecast is more unpredictable than usual. What's happening: It's our third consecutive La Niña winter — a rare occurrence that meteorologists have dubbed a "triple dip La Niña" — and most of the state is 50-50 on whether we'll get more or less snow than average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
capcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish Commission acquires ranch, passes regulations during most recent meeting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has recently approved the acquisition of the Ellis Ranch Property in Johnson and Washakie Counties, intending to use it as a wildlife habitat management area. During its November meeting in Rock Springs, the commission approved the acquisition of 2,680 deed...
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stoves
Two heat pump condensers outside of a building.Elephant Energy. (Boulder, Colo.) A Front Range home-electrification company is expanding its team and service area in anticipation of increased demand due to high natural gas prices and federal incentives to switch to electric heat pumps and stoves.
coloradosun.com
Colorado prepares to “mine” key materials from the recycling bin ahead of new law taking effect in 2026
A new state law’s promise to give all Colorado residents equal access to recycling, while building up an industry that produces goods from recycled materials, may not hit the ground until 2026, but advocates and industry say key preparations are well under way. The nation’s largest beverage companies, like...
Boulder Clarion
Citizen science-led study finds ticks expanding into new terrain in Colorado
Ticks are already commonplace in Colorado — and they’re becoming more prevalent. But the state’s terrain can make tracking them difficult, which is why researchers at Colorado State University built a study that would offer a better understanding of tick populations in the state. The study, published...
Polis for president? Here’s what political experts say
Democrat Jared Polis easily won re-election for a second term as Colorado governor in the 2022 midterm elections. Now he is getting national attention following his landslide victory.
No wolves found where cow calves died in western Colorado
MEEKER, Colo. — State wildlife managers say that they've found no evidence of wolves in an area of western Colorado where dead cattle was reported. In October, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it was investigating a report of 18 dead domestic cow calves on White River National Forest land near Meeker, some of which were thought to have possibly been killed by wolves.
Experience A Serene Soak At the World’s Deepest Hot Spring in Colorado
Surrounded by the San Juan mountains, Pagosa Springs is one of Colorado's best-kept secrets with stunning views and what many believe to be miracle water. At the Springs Resort in Colorado, you'll find dozens of tubs to soak away your worries and even the world's deepest geothermal hot spring. The...
See Why this Hike is One of the Most Iconic in Colorado
Colorado is known for many things, but one of the most significant things about our great state is the abundance of beautiful natural landmarks. The state of Colorado is filled with world-class ski mountains, unmatched river rafting, and of course, plenty of natural wonders that make for some of the best hiking around.
See How Each Colorado County Has Voted In Boebert vs. Frisch Race
It's coming down to the wire between U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert and her challenger Adam Frisch. As of Wednesday evening, the Republican incumbent was leading the Democrat challenger by about 1,100 votes - and there are still votes to be counted in the 3rd Congressional District race. We should have...
cpr.org
History Colorado wants to get its Sand Creek Massacre exhibit right this time
Ten years after first trying to tell the story of the 1864 Sand Creek Massacre, History Colorado will try again, with an exhibit called “The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever,” which opens to the public this weekend. The first attempt in...
