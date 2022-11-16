Senate panel finds 'extraordinary disturbing' medical procedures at closed Georgia immigration jail

Read full article on original website
Related
Court ends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s legal fight over ‘insurrection’ clause
A federal appeals court on Thursday instructed a lower court to dismiss Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) lawsuit over a challenge to her candidacy based on the “insurrection” clause of the 14th Amendment, ruling that the dispute was no longer relevant. A group of voters in March...
Georgia politicians, leaders react to judge overturning state’s heartbeat abortion law
ATLANTA — A Fulton County Superior Court judge overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion saying it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted. The law, initially signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019, essentially banned most abortions at six weeks once a “detectable...
CBS News
Federal judge blocks Title 42 rule that allowed expulsion of migrants at US-Mexico border
WASHINGTON, DC. (CNN) -- A federal judge on Tuesday blocked Title 42 -- a controversial rule that's allowed US authorities to expel more than 1 million migrants who crossed the US-Mexico border. While the rule was drafted by the Trump administration during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Biden administration has relied...
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
Georgia is set to become the only state to have work requirements for Medicaid coverage....
Tens of thousands of migrants have cases thrown out of immigration court, as docs not filed
Tens of thousands of migrants have had cases thrown out by immigration judges this fiscal year after documents were not filed in time by DHS officials, new data shows.
Police: Boyfriend at Texas hospital for baby’s birth kills 2
DALLAS (AP) — A man fatally shot two Dallas hospital employees over the weekend, opening fire after accusing his girlfriend who had just given birth of infidelity, authorities said. Jacqueline Pokuaa, a 45-year-old social worker, and Katie Annette Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse, were killed in Saturday’s shooting at Methodist...
Border Patrol agents in California encounter 'heavily armed' suspected human smugglers
U.S. Border Patrol agents in California near the Mexican border encountered four individuals in California who were "heavily armed" and suspected of being illegal immigrants.
Border Patrol union tells ACLU 'go to Hell,' over migrant fight, urges votes for pro-border defense candidates
(The Center Square) – After another clash with foreign nationals illegally entering the U.S., the union representing Border Patrol agents is urging Americans to vote on Nov. 8 for candidates who will defend them, the rule of law, and the southern border. On Monday, mostly single male Venezuelans, Mexicans...
Mitch McConnell Votes Against Interracial Marriage Bill Despite Asian Wife
The Senate voted to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act with a bipartisan majority of 62 on Wednesday.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 300th bus of Illegal immigrants left for Chicago as ‘Biden does nothing’ on border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the 300th bus of illegal immigrants has left the state for Chicago.
Illegal migrants wave Venezuelan flag after crossing US southern border, attack Border Patrol agents
A large group of illegal migrants crossed into the U.S. and allegedly attacked Border Patrol agents with a flagpole and rocks, according to Customs and Border Protection.
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
Pence calls appointment of special counsel to investigate Trump 'very troubling'
Former Vice President Mike Pence called the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to investigate former President Trump “very troubling."
Hundreds of migrants released on streets of El Paso but they’re not Venezuelans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Close to 750 migrants were released into the streets of El Paso just a few days into November. U.S. Customs and Border Protections says the majority of the migrants being released are single adults from Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Nicaragua. “The decision to provisionally release migrants was determined after exhausting […]
Georgia's Most Dangerous Cities
Georgia has many cities and towns, and most are safe. However, some of the state's cities are dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Sunday that Black men are being targeted with misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The President Joe Biden advisor appeared on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, who shared a clip of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams claiming Black men are being targeted by misinformation campaigns.
At least 64,000 illegal immigrants evaded Border Patrol in October, 205,000 apprehensions
More than 64,000 illegal immigrants slipped past Border Patrol agents in October, higher than the average for the record-setting fiscal year 2022, according to multiple CBP sources.
With Senate control decided, Republicans 'have the most to be nervous about' in Georgia runoff
Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is looking to re-introduce himself to voters prior to the December 6 runoff, with his election night returns lagging behind Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's. Nov. 14, 2022.
Border agents find migrants hiding in pickup truck bed, aboard train as large groups continue to cross into US
Illegal immigrants were caught crossing in droves this week as border officials in Texas and Arizona caught multiple migrants hiding inside a pickup truck and aboard a train.
Report finds thousands of Georgia residents 'missing' from the labor force
(The Center Square) — While Georgia officials routinely tout the state’s low unemployment rate, a new report found hundreds of thousands of residents are "missing" from the labor force. According to a Georgia Center for Opportunity analysis, 454,100 Georgians are not in the labor force and have effectively given up on work. The number does not include retirees, students or full-time caregivers. "The startling statistic shows a hidden story behind...
Comments / 3