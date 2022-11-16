Read full article on original website
Big financial rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin
Rumors have been swirling for days that Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is in the mix for the Auburn job. Kiffin has yet to confirm nor deny the rumors but some people close to the program are fairly confident that he could take the job once the season is over. However, it may Read more... The post Big financial rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Defensive Coordinator Very Clear
Nick Saban's 2022 Alabama squad isn't producing the results the college football world has come to expect. Still, the all-time great college coach is happy with the work his team has done on the defensive side of the ball. On Wednesday, Saban shared some words of praise for fifth-year Crimson...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley makes bold prediction about Texas A&M HC job
Charles Barkley drew attention on Thursday after making a bold prediction regarding a college football coaching job. Barkley joined “The Next Round” for an interview on Thursday. The NBA commentator was talking about the college football world and made a bold prediction. Barkley said that there will be a big firing ahead in the SEC. He also said that school would go after Deion Sanders to fill the role.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' 'bizarre' last words to 3 murdered football players revealed
University of Virginia accused gunman's "bizarre" last words to three football players killed returning from a field trip were repeated by another student who witnessed the bloodshed.
Report: Lane Kiffin Has Received Massive Contract Offer
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is already one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. However, if recent reports are true, he's in for a major payday. According to a new report, Kiffin received a new contract offer from Ole Miss that makes him one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the country.
247Sports
Late Kick: What happens to Ole Miss if Lane Kiffin leaves for Auburn?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down the circumstances for Ole Miss if Lane Kiffin leaves for Auburn.
Urban Meyer Names College Football Team With 'Easiest' Path
A select few college football programs still have a shot to make the College Football Playoff. But there's no question some have easier paths to glory than others. During a recent episode of Urban’s Take with Tim May, three-time college football National Champion Urban Meyer named his team with the "easiest path" to the top 4.
Look: Insane Snowstorm At College Football Game Tonight
A Week 11 NFL game is expected to have some crazy weather this weekend, as snowstorms are projected in Buffalo, where the Bills are set to host the Browns. College football beat the NFL to the snow-game punch tonight, though. Western Michigan and Central Michigan are playing in a major...
247Sports
How to watch: Carolina vs. Tennessee
On Saturday, South Carolina will welcome the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers to Williams-Brice Stadium for its next to last game of the season. The Volunteers (9-1, 5-1) are coming off a 66-24 win over Missouri while the Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) are coming off a 38-6 loss to Florida in Gainesville.
Khalifa Keith Eyeing Two SEC Schools Following Kentucky Decommitment
Shayne Pickering updates us on the latest developments regarding star RB, Khalifa Keith's recruitment
Alabama All-American commit with potential to play early
Yhonzae Pierre, Top-100 linebacker from Eufaula High School in Alabama, was recently named an All-American after a great senior season. Pierre’s season, unfortunately, ended in a first round loss to Faith Academy a two weeks ago. He has shifted his focus to the hardwood with the team’s first basketball game on Friday night against Dothan High School.
247Sports
'He was everything you'd want a son to be:' Virginia and Woodland communities mourn Lavel Davis Jr.
When Woodland High School suits up for its playoff game against Oceanside Collegiate Academy, they will do so in memory of one of their own. On their helmets there will be two additional decals on Friday night, the Virginia logo and a paw print with the number 13 in the middle, Lavel Davis Jr.'s high school jersey number.
247Sports
Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Tennessee
Few are picking the South Carolina football team to win this weekend, and not many more would take the Gamecocks and the point. Tennessee has run roughshod through its schedule this season losing only to the defending champs with only a few games that were reasonably close. The Gamecocks (6-4,...
247Sports
Florida visit confirmed QB Jaden Rashada's decision to change course
After making one of the most shocking flips of the 2023 recruiting cycle last week, Pittsburg (CA) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada took in his first ever game inside The Swamp. He's now Florida's prized commitment in their 2023 class at a premier position. It was a whirlwind of a weekend for Rashada. He won a playoff game on Friday night, and then hopped on a red eye flight to spend his Saturday and Sunday in Gainesville. He was joined by his father, Harlan Rashada, on the visit, who spoke with Swamp247 about their weekend trip to his sons future home.
247Sports
Davidson dominates second half, sends Carolina to second straight loss
CHARLESTON – For the second time in as many days, South Carolina went down to a team that made the NCAA tournament a year ago. The fight was poor in the loss to Colorado State, but first year head coach Lamont Paris was a little bit more encouraged by his team’s effort in the 69-60 loss to Davidson on Friday night at TD Arena in the Charleston Classic.
247Sports
Five predictions for No. 7 USC vs. No. 16 UCLA
My hot streak continues with three hits in the Colorado game, now having gone 9-of-15 in my last three games. I was sneakily close to going for the five-of-five Holy Grail as Tahj Washington came just 23 yards short of my 100 yard/TD combo and I decided to not give myself credit on the safety because I said "defensive TD" not defensive score. But I was right there. Let's see if I can keep it rolling in the Rose Bowl!
SEC Football Is Reportedly 'Leaning Heavily' Towards Making Significant Change
The SEC is allegedly contemplating a major change to the league's current two-division setup. According to the league's commissioner Greg Sankey, the SEC is reportedly "heavily leaning" towards abandoning the East and West divisions in favor of a singular division. The proposed change would ...
247Sports
Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board
Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
247Sports
Late Kick: Does Jimbo Fisher have a culture problem at Texas A&M?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down the mood around the Texas A&M football program.
