WITN
Police: Man shot in Greenville hotel
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in the hospital after being shot at a hotel in Greenville. Greenville Police say they responded to a report of a male suffering from a gunshot wound around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Officials say 24-year-old Nigel Lewis was found shot inside of a...
WITN
Chili cook-off held in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina residents were able to show off their chili cooking skills on Tuesday. The annual chili cook-off was held at Greenville Fire/Rescue Station 1 downtown and hosted by the City of Greenville. Many local restaurants, cooks, departments, and businesses across the city were able to...
WITN
Missing Greenville woman may be without medication
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
WITN
New Bern man gets several years in prison for assaulting woman
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man will spend nearly 10 years in prison for assaulting a woman. District Attorney Scott Thomas says that Augustus Palmer IV, 44, was convicted by a jury of assault of a female, interfering with emergency communication, and common law robbery. Palmer will...
WITN
One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for people to come forward with information about the deadly bonfire shooting from a week and a half ago. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says more than 700 people were at the party at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield on Green Acres Road on Nov. 11th. However, deputies say they have only gotten five tips related to the homicide.
WITN
Greenville police give meals to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is doing its part to spread some holiday cheer this season. Members of the Greenville Police Department packaged meals for hundreds of families in Pitt County on Tuesday. The event took place at Greenville Toyota and according to event organizers, it is the ninth year they have teamed up to bring free meals to people ahead of Thanksgiving.
Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
WITN
Greenville LGBTQ members reflect on Colorado shooting during vigil
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Emotions were high Monday night on East Carolina University’s campus as people mourned those who lost their lives in Saturday’s LGBTQ nightclub attack. Five people were killed, and 25 others injured at Club Q in Colorado Springs after authorities say a gunman used an AR-15-style...
cbs17
Several people shot at party, victims discovered after police chase ends in Tarboro, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police said a chase led to officers discovering several shooting victims early Sunday morning after a party outside of Scotland Neck. At about 3:25 a.m., an officer said he attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding when the driver refused to...
wcti12.com
Jacksonville police looking for fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a man they said is a suspect in a fraud case that happened Nov. 16, 2022 at Lowest Tobacco Prices Store on Marine Blvd. The man is described as white, roughly 6' tall and 175 pounds. He was...
WITN
City of Greenville to host annual Chili Cook Off
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Greenville will host its annual Chili Cook Off today. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire/Rescue Station 1 at 500 S. Greene Street, Greenville. For $10, attendees get all-you-can-eat chili, a cornbread muffin and a drink. There will...
WITN
ECU LGBTQ Center holds vigil for Colorado shooting victims
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A vigil will be held tonight on the campus of East Carolina University to remember the victims in Saturday’s deadly shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado. Five people were killed and 25 others injured at Club Q in Colorado Springs by a gunman using...
WITN
Police charge man with murder following Rocky Mount stabbing
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges surrounding a murder in one Eastern Carolina city. Rocky Mount police said that they arrested Thomas Mercer, 41, and charged him with second degree murder. Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a stabbing in the 1200 block of...
Pamlico Co. narcotics investigation nets 17 arrests
BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An ongoing narcotics enforcement investigation conducted over the past three months by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has netted 17 arrests, according to a press release. Titled “Operation Victory Lap,” the investigation has led to the seizure of heroin and fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine, prescription pills, pressed fentanyl pills, […]
jocoreport.com
Driver Dies In Head On Collision
Around 11:30am Monday, authorities said a westbound Ford Expedition SUV traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 70, just east of the Johnston County line, and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck head on. The unidentified driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to...
WITN
Buccaneer Music Hall to host food drive concert
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Buccaneer Music Hall will host its Thankful Giveback concert tonight. The concert runs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. in Greenville with performances by local musicians Cooper Greer, Logan Carroll and William Seymour. It is free to the public, but attendees are asked to bring in canned goods and other non-perishable items. All goods will be donated to local food banks.
WITN
WHO AM I? Kinston police say man broke into church
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them identify a man they say broke into a church. Kinston police released surveillance photos of the man this morning. The break-in happened around 1:00 p.m. Monday at the Neuse Baptist Church on West Vernon Avenue.
WITN
Pirates switch focus to Temple following disappointing performance against Houston
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football forced themselves to watch the tape this weekend over and over. The Pirates disappointed in their 42-3 loss to Houston on Saturday. “We’re all ticked off the way we played. Nobody wants to go out there and look like that. I certainly don’t want to. I’m not accustomed to that and it’s not how we will represent this institution, this athletic department,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “So, everybody’s determined to play better. Everybody is ticked about last weekend. Anybody that’s upset about how we played, I promise you’ve slept more than I have since last Saturday. So, we’ll get it fixed.”
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
Washington restaurant offers Thanksgiving meal alternative
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – For those who don’t enjoy cooking but still want a Thanksgiving meal, there is at least one alternative in Washington. Restaurants like the Mulberry House in Washington are good alternatives. Reem Darar, the owner and manager said they want to create a family-type of atmosphere for the holidays. “We’re offering four […]
