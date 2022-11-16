ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southbmore.com

Photo Tour of the New Giant at Southside Marketplace in South Baltimore

Giant Food opened its 44,264 sq. ft. store at Southside Marketplace today in Locust Point/Riverside. Giant fills a space vacated by Shoppers which closed in May. The new Giant has a full-service meat and seafood department; a large produce department; house-smoked rotisserie chicken, brisket, and pulled pork; prepared foods such sushi, flatbread pizzas, paninis, quesadilla, and fried chicken; a deli with Boars Head meats; a cheese shop; a bakery with breads and sweets; a floral department; a local vendors aisle; and a large selection of dry and perishable foods.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Investigation finds recent absenteeism at postal centers, including Baltimore, ahead of holidays

BALTIMORE - The holiday season is almost here -- and that means the post office faces huge pressure to get those extra packages out on time. They're going on a hiring spree to avoid a repeat of the disruptions we all experienced at the height of the pandemic.  But some lawmakers are questioning whether it'll be enough.  At her clothing business in Los Angeles, "Bo" Anuluoha says holiday mail deliveries help keep her store afloat.((NAT – Bo Anuluoha, Co-Owner Of Kutula By Africana)"If I don't have timely delivery, it impacts my business because my staff is working harder, my staff is...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Young Teen Shot During Evening Attack In Baltimore

A young teen is recovering after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. The 15-year-old was found by officers after they were dispatched to the 3100 block of Lorena Avenue shortly after 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, following reports of shots fired, authorities say. The 15-year-old was rushed to a hospital...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Findings released in police shooting inside Baltimore barbershop that left two dead

BALTIMORE - The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of Attorney General released its report into the findings of a police shooting inside a Baltimore barbershop that left two people dead in November 2021.Surveillance video and photos were released of the attack that happened along O'Donnell Street.Sgt. David burch was in the chair getting a haircut when Carlos David Ortega walked into the barbershop and started shooting.Barber Rafael Jeffers was shot before Sgt. Burch, who was off-duty, then pulled a gun from a bag he was carrying and shot Ortega six times times.Both Jeffers and Ortega died.    ...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore police have arrested a man for a 2020 murder

Baltimore police have announced the arrest of Terrance Carter, 34, of Baltimore, for the 2020 killing of Steven Lamont Clark Sr., 60. The killing happened May 22, 2020, and police believe Carter shot and killed Clark following an argument in the 4200 block of Norfolk Avenue, according to the news release.
BALTIMORE, MD
HipHopDX.com

2Pac’s Teenage Home In Baltimore Goes Up For Sale

2Pac lived in many places before his tragic death in 1996, and the the two-unit Baltimore apartment he and his family moved to during his teenage years has now gone up for sale. TMZ reported Thursday (November 17) that the building, located on what’s now known as Tupac Shakur Way...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

No One Wins in Baltimore’s Squeegee Debate

There are no winners when it comes to squeegee workers and drivers who clash during altercations over tips. Windex; squeegees; high-traffic intersections; children who are trying to make money from drivers will never mix. It doesn’t matter how anyone flips the discussion. The location of cars that get stopped doesn’t matter, nor does the year. Poverty does.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 suspects throw rock through door of Little Italy restaurant, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Little Italy restaurant was burglarized early Friday morning. According to police four male suspects wearing dark clothing, threw a rock through the front door of Vaccaro’s Italian Pastry Shop located in the 200 block of Albemarle Street. The suspects gained access to the business...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 injured from 2 overnight shootings in Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were injured in two shootings in Northwest Baltimore Friday night, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a local hospital to a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once officers arrived to the hospital, police said they...
BALTIMORE, MD
andnowuknow.com

Giant Food Opens New Store in Baltimore, Maryland; Ira Kress Details

LANDOVER, MD - Shoppers in Baltimore, Maryland, will soon be walking in the doors of a shiny new store, as Giant Food has announced the grand opening of its newest location. “Giant has served the Baltimore community for over 67 years, and we are thrilled to bring our customers an additional location to better fulfill their needs,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “With our newest store layout, décor, and expanded offerings, we are sure this new store will deliver on convenience, value, and quality as a one-stop shopping experience.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

45-year-old man shot early Thursday morning in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Residents in the area of York Road in north Baltimore woke up to gunshots Thursday morning. At around 5:26 pm, police responded to a shooting to find a 45-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital at around 5:30 am and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives said the shooting took place on the 400 block of East Cold Spring Lane. At this time, no suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made. The post 45-year-old man shot early Thursday morning in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

BARCS Waiving Adoption Fees

Baltimore, MD) -- BARCS animal shelter is waiving adoption fees the weekend of Black Friday. The promotion applies to all animals that are in the shelter, at foster homes or at offsite stores. It runs from November 25th through November 27th. All animals up for adoption are posted on the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore officer sustained a few injuries during an arrest

A Baltimore police officer suffered ankle and shoulder injuries while trying to arrest a suspect in the 7200 block of Harford Road on Thursday evening. The suspect got away initially but was later caught on Taylor Avenue. The officer was taken to Shock Trauma, where he's expected to be OK.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested in connection to 2020 Northwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police announced the arrest of a man in connection to a Northwest Baltimore homicide, Friday. 34-year-old Terrance Carter, of Baltimore, was arrested in connection to a May 22, 2020 shooting. Investigators believe Carter shot and killed 60-year-old Steven Lamont Clark Sr following an argument in...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy