ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster with Jason Heyward

The Chicago Cubs recently gave veteran outfielder Jason Heyward his unconditional release. As a result, he is owed $22 million dollars. In hindsight, the St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster if he re-signed with the team after the 2015 season. Let’s all flashback to the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2015-16 offseason. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: Jae Crowder’s most likely destination finally revealed

Recent NBA trade rumors revealed the most likely fate for Jae Crowder, who has been on the trade block for several weeks now. The first meaningful trade of the NBA season often doesn’t happen until January, and that trade has an avalanche-inducing effect leading up to the trade deadline in February. This year, it seems as though the first trade of thew season will come before the end of November, and with that, we could see a dramatically different arms race in the trade acquisition space than we normally do.
FanSided

Sandy Alcantara on recruiting trail for Miami Marlins

If Sandy Alcantara has his way, a former All Star reliever will be joining the Miami Marlins. The Cardinals had decided not to tender Alex Reyes a contract on Friday, sending the oft-injured former top prospect to free agency. After Miami Herald reporter Craig Mish tweeted out that he felt Reyes has some of the best stuff he has ever seen, Alcantara responded by saying that the Marlins need him on the roster.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Boston Red Sox casting wide net for pitching help

The Boston Red Sox are clearly aware that they need to address their pitching staff. So far, it seems as though the focus is on the starting rotation. The Red Sox have been linked to several pitchers, including their own free agents. There is mutual interest in a reunion with Rich Hill for 2023, although the timing of when Hill wants to pitch next season is in question. The Red Sox are also attempting to keep Nathan Eovaldi on a long term deal as well, solidifying one of the spots atop their rotation.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

AP NFL award voting changes could affect Patrick Mahomes’ chances

The Associated Press has announced significant changes to its NFL award voting system, where voters can now vote for multiple candidates instead of just one. In a press release on Friday, the Associated Press (AP) announced significant changes to its NFL awards voting system. These changes will affect numerous awards, including the MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year, and Coach of the Year. The updates also include its first and second All-Pro teams.
FanSided

FanSided

296K+
Followers
570K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy