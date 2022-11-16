Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Country Heritage Winery location in downtown Fort Wayne officially opens
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Country Heritage Winery location in downtown Fort Wayne that was announced in October has officially opened, according to the winery’s Facebook page. Although Country Heritage Winery has other locations, including one in LaOtto, Indiana, this location provides a unique feature as it...
WANE-TV
Popeyes planned for southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you love that chicken from Popeyes, there’ll soon be a new location in Fort Wayne to get it. A Popeyes is planned for a lot at 4416 Illinois Road, next to ALDI near Lowe’s, across from Jefferson Pointe shopping center. A...
WANE-TV
Driver T-bones grain trailer in Huntington County; 2 dead
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people died in a T-bone crash Saturday morning between a vehicle and a semi, according to a release from the Huntington County Coroner. Police began investigating around 8 a.m. and determined a vehicle, with four people inside, was headed northbound on CR 300 West in Jefferson Township and did not stop at the stop sign. Instead the vehicle continued through the road’s intersection with SR 124 and hit a commercial grain trailer that was headed eastbound.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police enter apartment, take barricaded man to hospital
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police entered an apartment and evacuated several other units Thursday evening after a man barricaded himself inside. They say a man on the 3400 block of E. State Blvd refused to leave his home, and officers believed he had a knife, so they called the Crisis Response Team and Emergency Services Team.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Cebolla’s location shuttered due to cockroaches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the Fort Wayne Cebolla’s locations has been closed by the Allen County Health Department. The health department closed the location at 602 E. Dupont Road on Monday after an inspection. A sign on the door of the establishment indicated an inspection showed cockroaches.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Local restaurant owner says he had to increase prices due to inflation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Matthew Rogers one of the owners of 800 Degrees Pizza located on Lima Road in Fort Wayne. Like so many restaurant owners, lately, Rogers has been paying more for the restaurant’s goods because of inflation. “One of our biggest commodities is...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Morning crash knocks crossing guard out of chair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Third St. and Sherman Blvd. on Friday, Nov. 18, around 8:30 a.m. An SUV struck a crossing guard, knocking her out of her chair. Officials say no serious injuries were...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne woman convicted of killing boyfriend with sharp comb
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA and AP) — A Fort Wayne woman has been convicted of killing her boyfriend, who was stabbed to death last year with the sharp metal point of a comb. An Allen County jury deliberated for about an hour Thursday night before convicting Sierra M. Hernandez, 27, of one count of murder, The Journal Gazette reported.
WANE-TV
Be Our Guest – Charlie’s Place
This week’s 50 percent off Be Our Guest deal features Charlie’s Place located in Fort Wayne just west of the Glenbrook Square Mall. Check out the video to get a feel for what Charlie’s Place is all about and then click here to purchase the gift certificate.
WANE-TV
I&M: equipment problem causes 2,500 customers to lose power in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) restored power to over 2,500 customers who were without it for a few hours across multiple areas of south and southwest Fort Wayne Wednesday evening. At one point, the I&M outage map showed just over 2,500 customers were without power,...
wbiw.com
Two Fort Wayne area troopers receive promotions
FORT WAYNE – On Monday, November 14, 2022, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter announced the promotions of two Fort Wayne area troopers. Master Trooper Jason Ward and Senior Trooper Christopher Kinsey have been duly promoted to the rank of sergeant and will now serve as squad leaders in their respective areas of assignment. These promotions were earned through separate competitive selection processes.
Man hospitalized for mental health evaluation after barricading in home
The Fort Wayne Police Department, on the order of an Allen County judge, helped transport a man to the hospital for a mental health evaluation following an hours-long standoff.
abc57.com
Semi driver accused of striking school bus in Warsaw appears in court Thursday
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - The semi driver accused of driving drunk and hitting a school bus full of students made his first appearance in court on Thursday. Santos requested both a Spanish to English translator and a public defender. His next court appearance is set for Monday, November 21. The...
“You will most likely be arrested” Fort Wayne Police homicide detectives discuss their high success rate
WANE 15 sat down with Sergeant Dave Klein and Sergeant Matt Wilson on Tuesday. The two said that in 2019 they were able to go from six detectives on the unit to 10. That change allowed for them to create five, two-man teams.
wfft.com
Two killed in U.S. 24 semi tractor-trailer vs. SUV crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people were killed in a crash involving a semi-tractor-trailer that has traffic snarled in the area of I-469 and U.S 24. Around 2:24 p.m. Thursday, Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 24 east of I-469. A Kia SUV had been heading east...
fortwaynesnbc.com
SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES: Semi strikes SUV, 2 dead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Thursday, November 17 around 2 p.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to a crash on US 24 east of I-469. Sheriff’s deputies say it was a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a semi-trailer. Officers determined the SUV slowed as...
WANE-TV
Slick roads lead to crashes in Fort Wayne area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Snow and sub-freezing temps caused dangerous driving conditions in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area Thursday morning. Pavement on bridges and overpasses were icy in many areas. Slick conditions may have contributed to a crash on Bass Road over I-69. A motorist told WANE 15 the bridge was iced over. Road crews put sand down as a result of the crash.
whatzup.com
Wait’s over: Market set to open at Electric Works
A drive just south of downtown on Broadway shows things are definitely changing at the former General Electric campus. After numerous stops and goes prior to getting all the necessary funding, Electric Works is moving right along, looking to supply office, innovation, education, health care, retail, entertainment, and community uses at the 700,000-square-foot campus.
wfft.com
Travel advisory issued for Allen County has been lifted
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A winter weather Travel Advisory has been issued for Allen County. Light snow and some accumulated ice along with frozen road surfaces are contributing to multiple crashes. Drivers must slow down and use caution during morning commutes. This is the second morning that there has...
gbnewsnetwork.com
The International Scout: A Forgotten Treasure!
There is an invisible line in life when birthdays cease being about ice cream, cake and candles and meld into milestones and memories. One of those birthdays is fast approaching on the 30th of this month. It’s a birthday that represents both a wonderful milestone and great memories: On November 30th, 1960, the International Harvester Scout was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana!
