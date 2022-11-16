LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bill Hawkins, better known around as Farmer Bill around Lincoln, has once again started a winter clothing collection for families in need. Located about 400 miles north of Lincoln, the Pine Ridge Reservation is home to some 40,000 people just across the border in South Dakota. According to Re-Member, Oglala Lakota County, home of the Pine Ridge Reservation, has the lowest per capita income ($8,768) in the country, and ranks as the “poorest” county in the nation.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO