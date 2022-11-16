Read full article on original website
Convicted murderer dies in Lincoln prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln inmate serving life in prison for murder has died. Corrections officials say 48-year-old Antoine Young died Friday at the Reception & Treatment Center. He’s been in prison since 2009, serving a life sentence for first degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony out of Douglas County. Officials don’t know his exact cause of death yet, but they say he had a medical condition he was being treated for.
Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Omaha Police arrest 3 in connection to shooting that killed 1, injured 7
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a party that killed one and injured seven. According to police, Imhotep Davis, 25; Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, 28; and Kiwan Dampeer, 25 have been arrested in connection to the Nov. 13 shooting. Davis was arrested for...
SUV stolen after man leaves it running to warm up in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a vehicle was stolen after a man left it running to warm up. Tuesday morning, around 7:13 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence near 12th & Pawnee Streets, south of Van Dorn Street, to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle.
1.5 pounds of meth and guns found inside Lincoln home following narcotics investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two men are facing charges after roughly 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine was found in a home involved in a narcotics investigation. Wednesday night, at 8:35 p.m., officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force contacted 37-year-old Victor Gonzales and 43-year-old Robert Walkingbull in a vehicle in front of a residence near 13th & Washington.
Stroke survivor thanks all involved for fast response, critical care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three months ago Jon Beckenhauer had a stroke. He had all the major symptoms, he couldn’t speak and his arms and legs were paralyzed. Less than 48 hours later, he was out of the hospital. Friday, he took time to thank first responders, his healthcare...
Crews battle fire, freezing temps in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several crews responded to a house fire in north Lincoln Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4 p.m. near 38th Street and Baldwin Avenue, just north of UNL’s East Campus. Firefighters arrived to find smoke billowing from the roof. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said they found fire inside the walls on the first and second floor of the home.
Prison panel talks recent flooding, overcrowding issues
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A burst pipe at the Nebraska State Penitentiary last week caused so much water damage it shut down a housing unit, with no exact timeline of when it will re-open. This isn’t helping Nebraska’s inmate overcrowding emergency, a topic covered Wednesday by a panel of experts,...
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Omaha bank employee for allegedly withdrawing and transferring at least $116,240 to her personal account. The indictment was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska on Tuesday. It says that Jacqueline R. Brandt began working...
Lincoln using new ‘PressurePave’ technology to repair streets
Hundreds wait in the cold seeking rental assistance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln event meant to help people apply for some pandemic financial assistance left hundreds stranded in the cold. Organizers met lines full of hundreds more people than expected, and desperation led to confusion, disappointment and even some jostling in the crowd. Around 1,000 residents came...
SCENE VIDEO: North Lincoln house fire
Morfeld concedes to Condon in close race for Lancaster County Attorney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Democrat Adam Morfeld has conceded the race for Lancaster County Attorney to Republican Pat Condon, after falling short by less than 1,000 votes. The Lancaster County Election Commission released updated vote totals on Friday and said all ballots have now been counted. “I just called Pat...
Keeping you and your car safe this winter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As Lincoln residents are bundling up during this cold weather plunge, car batteries are feeling the chill too. The winter months bring increased risk of car failure and crashes, so it’s important to take extra precautions. Nebraska winters can be harsh on cars. There’s no easy...
Bird flu raises egg prices, leaves Omaha grocery stores with limited supplies
Lincoln farmer holds winter clothing drive for Pine Ridge Reservation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bill Hawkins, better known around as Farmer Bill around Lincoln, has once again started a winter clothing collection for families in need. Located about 400 miles north of Lincoln, the Pine Ridge Reservation is home to some 40,000 people just across the border in South Dakota. According to Re-Member, Oglala Lakota County, home of the Pine Ridge Reservation, has the lowest per capita income ($8,768) in the country, and ranks as the “poorest” county in the nation.
No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
Two Lincoln streets to close Sunday for utility work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Portions of two streets will temporarily close Sunday, Nov. 20, for Lincoln Electric System (LES) utility work. LES will remove overhead power lines and utility poles. The closures are as follows:. South 48th Street from Sumner to Glade streets – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo announces new president & CEO
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has announced its new president and CEO Dr. Luis Padilla shortly after Dennis Pate announced plans to retire earlier this year. After a national search, Padilla was selected to take on the role upon Dennis Pate’s retirement early next...
Blue Springs: One Property at a Time
BLUE SPRINGS, Neb. (KOLN) - Volunteers in a small Gage county town are buying rundown properties, cleaning up lots, and attracting new construction. We caught up with Rex Adams, who is the chairman of an organization called “One Property At A Time.”. “The organization was formed in 2017,” Adams...
