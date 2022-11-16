ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, SC

Cayce Police discover deadly crash while on patrol

CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Police Department is working to determine how a crash happened overnight, leaving one person dead and another injured. According to a spokesperson for the department, Cayce officers were on patrol just after midnight on Saturday when they discovered what appeared to be a single-vehicle accident near Circle Drive and Charleston Highway.
Orangeburg crash-scene turns out to be result of mid-day shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a man is in the hospital after being shot while someone allegedly attempted to take his vehicle in Orangeburg. Investigators with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Friday in the area of 1175 Boulevard Street. Initially, officers arriving at the scene believed the 62-year-old's wounds were the result of his vehicle striking a tractor-trailer.
Escaped inmate from Clarendon County captured in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Clarendon County Sheriff’s office says escaped inmate Shaun Wiles has been captured in Lexington County. The U.S. Marshals office has been working to capture Wiles. He was captured Friday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s office. The 42 year old escaped from the Clarendon County...
24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution

A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
Single-vehicle collision leaves one injured, one deceased

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - One individual is dead after a collision near Circle Drive and Charleston Highway on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 12 a.m. Cayce police officers were on patrol when they saw what appeared to be a single-vehicle incident. Officers say the vehicle was turned upside down and two...
Victim identified in Old Cherokee Road crash

Lexington County officials have identified a teen who died in a single-vehicle accident late Thursday night. 19-year-old Brier Hudson, of Pelion, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling westbound on Old Cherokee Road when the vehicle left the road and overturned, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office. Hudson was...
Missing Sumter County man found safe in Kershaw County

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A missing Sumter County man has been found safe, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Ricky Jefferson was found safe early this morning in Kershaw County and was provided the necessary medical attention. He is now in contact with his family. Jefferson...
Sumter man accused of shooting a person during an argument denied bond

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — A Sumter county man is in custody tonight in connection with a shooting. Deputies arrested 41 year old Bennie Haynesworth on multiple charges including assault after deputies say Haynesworth shot a person in the foot during an argument. As the investigation into the alleged incident...
Have you seen him? Man missing from Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man. Police say 49-year-old Charles Russell left his home around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, after a disagreement. He left his phone behind. Russell was last seen wearing a blue plaid...
Armed robbery in Lexington County victim's garage, chase lead to North Charleston arrest

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man from the Lowcountry has been arrested and charged with several crimes tied to an armed robbery in early November. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams of Bluffton has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for an incident that unfolded at the victim's home.
Lexington County coroner identifies victim in Old Cherokee Road fatality

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher positively identified the individual who died in a single-vehicle accident in Lexington shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. According to Fisher, Brier Murray Hudson, 19, of Pelion, was a passenger traveling westbound on the 1500 block of Old Cherokee Road just west of Lexington when the car left the roadway and overturned.
SC inmate dies in cell at Columbia prison, no roommate reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate has been reported dead in his cell Friday at the Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd, 24, did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy will...
Standoff in Williamsburg Co. ends in officer-involved shooting

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Williamsburg County shot a man that had barricaded himself inside a Kingstree home with a hostage Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on Red Road in Kingstree around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning...
16-year-old missing from Florence considered endangered, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old missing from Florence is considered endangered, according to the City of Florence Police Department. Zh’Yairiya Nishelle Blackwell was reported missing by family members, police said. Blackwell ran away from the 300 block of Troxel Boulevard in black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt. According to police, Blackwell is 5-foot-2, […]
Deputies: Darlington County man found with over a pound of marijuana, stolen gun

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is facing charges after deputies said he was found with over a pound of marijuana and a stolen gun. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Jalin Robinson was arrested after a search warrant was executed in the area of Jasper Avenue on Thursday. Two total firearms were recovered at the scene. According to warrants, one of the guns was reported stolen by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC

