Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Richmond non-profit gives away shoes to those in needMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
New Payment Deal Would Give Some Virginia Residents ChecksC. HeslopVirginia State
Legends Classic in Brooklyn on 11/16 and 11/17Adrian HolmanBrooklyn, NY
Pit bull kills 88-year-old Richmond church elderMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
WRIC TV
2022 Richmond Holiday Light Show returns
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Holiday Light Show returns on Friday, Nov. 18, starting a 5 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway. The event will run though New Year’s Eve. There will be dozens of dazzling lights and larger-than-life holiday-themed displays across the Richmond Raceway. Visitors are invited to gather their family and friends in their car and tune in to the synchronized light show on their radio as they drive through the event.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Nov. 17-23
Food News will be taking a holiday break next week! Stay tuned for its tasty return on Dec. 1. Time to HBO Max and chill — “The Big Brunch,” an eight-episode cooking competition hosted by Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek,” Sohla El-Waylly and Will Guidara, premiered on the streaming service last week. The show aims to spotlight undiscovered culinary talents and one of the contestants is chef Daniel Harthausen of Richmond’s Young Mother pop-up. P.S. Three more episodes went live today, Nov. 17, the perfect recipe for a binge-worthy evening. (Richmond magazine)
🎄’A Very RVA Christmas' is theme of Dominion Energy Christmas Parade
Nutzy and Nutasha of the Richmond Flying Squirrels will lead off the 39th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on Broad Street on Saturday, Dec. 3.
allamericanatlas.com
33 Perfect Things to Do in Richmond, Virginia
It’s a city that embraces its history, celebrates its diversity, and revels in its culture. It’s the perfect place to visit if you want a taste of real Virginia; with museums and galleries packed full of history, traditional Virginian food with a twist, and the great outdoors right on your porch!
Richmond Events from Boomer
If you like having something to look forward to, this regularly updated Richmond events list is for you. Some of the biggest events in and around Central Virginia, for homeowners and visitors. First up:. top 5 events for the week and more of What’s Booming from Nov. 17 to 23,...
Brass Tap, craft beer bar restaurant, to open in Libbie Mill January 2023
A new restaurant and craft beer bar franchise will soon be opening in Richmond's Libbie Mill neighborhood.
lightandchampion.com
Yearwood judges two shows in Virginia
Sonia Yearwood of Center judged two shows at Richmond, Va. Recently. The United Kennel Club All Breed show was Friday, Nov 11. where Yearwood (right) is shown at a Saturday Coonhound bench show entry with an apprentice judge on the left and a winning Leopard hound on the bench.
Why Sprezza plans to serve a different kind of Italian food in Richmond
Angela Petruzzelli is about to open her dream Italian restaurant Sprezza in downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Cemetery sleuths make a shocking discovery in Virginia cornfield
Captain Griffin Foushee, a well-respected merchant and farmer, was killed in a fishing accident. The bachelor was hastily buried without a proper funeral.
ABC stores across Virginia to close for Thanksgiving Day
If you're looking to make some holiday cocktails this Thanksgiving, make sure to stock up ahead of time. Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores will be closed for Thanksgiving.
WTVR-TV
🚂Model Railroad Show is next Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Science Museum of Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. -- Enjoy a Thanksgiving Weekend with All the Bells and Whistles! The trains may be tiny, but the fun is HUGE!. Come explore the Science Museum of Virginia Nov. 25—27 for the 45th Annual Model Railroad Show presented by Dominion Energy. Check out intricate and unique model...
Are convenience stores contributing to Richmond crime? These residents think so.
Community members in Richmond's Highland Park neighborhood have vocalized concerns about how they believe some of the convenience stores in the neighborhood are breeding grounds for crimes.
Pedestrian hit by car on MCV campus in downtown Richmond
A pedestrian was hit by a car on the MCV campus on Friday afternoon, causing a traffic closure.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hathaway Power In Greater Williamsburg Permanently Closes
JAMES CITY-Hathaway Power on Tewning Road in Greater Williamsburg has abruptly closed. The company, which had been in operation since 1987, closed in early November. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3 in...
Chesterfield gives OK to bowling alley’s music venue aspirations
Chesterfield County has approved an ambitious plan to transform an aging bowling alley on Midlothian turnpike into an outdoor dining and music venue.
How this Richmond detective shared her Native American heritage with colleagues
November marks Native American Heritage Month and one member of the Richmond Police Department has a very special tie to the month that she shared with her fellow employees.
She spent hundreds on Uber rides to work. Then she found a free option.
Sydney Biggers had been spending a good chunk of her paycheck on Uber and Lyft rides to her job. Then she found out she could order rides, for free.
richmondmagazine.com
Highway to the Sky
When the Route 895 toll road, or as it was more romantically named, the Pocahontas Parkway, opened during the summer of 2002, Jeff Caldwell provided public information for the Virginia Department of Transportation. “Not only was this a new green-space highway, it was one of the early public-private transportation projects,” he recalls. “Our job then was to educate folks about what it was, where it was, and most folks didn’t have an EZPass for the tolls, so we needed to explain how that worked. And then, once built, this ghost thing came up.”
‘Light Up the Tracks’ returns to Ashland this weekend
ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The holiday season is officially beginning in Ashland this weekend. At 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, the town of Ashland will make the beginning of the holiday season official with “Light Up the Tracks,” in which the buildings along the railway will be ornamented with Christmas lights.
NBC12
Survey work begins for Mayo Bridge replacement project
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Surveying work has begun along Richmond’s Mayo Bridge. It’s slated to be replaced now that the $90 million needed for the project is in the bank. Original plans called for the replacement of both the north and south sections of the Mayo Bridge at once, which could close the entire span for about two years. Richmond City Council will get an update on that potential significant impact next week.
Comments / 0