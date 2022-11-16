ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

2022 Richmond Holiday Light Show returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Holiday Light Show returns on Friday, Nov. 18, starting a 5 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway. The event will run though New Year’s Eve. There will be dozens of dazzling lights and larger-than-life holiday-themed displays across the Richmond Raceway. Visitors are invited to gather their family and friends in their car and tune in to the synchronized light show on their radio as they drive through the event.
Richmond Food News: Nov. 17-23

Food News will be taking a holiday break next week! Stay tuned for its tasty return on Dec. 1. Time to HBO Max and chill — “The Big Brunch,” an eight-episode cooking competition hosted by Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek,” Sohla El-Waylly and Will Guidara, premiered on the streaming service last week. The show aims to spotlight undiscovered culinary talents and one of the contestants is chef Daniel Harthausen of Richmond’s Young Mother pop-up. P.S. Three more episodes went live today, Nov. 17, the perfect recipe for a binge-worthy evening. (Richmond magazine)
33 Perfect Things to Do in Richmond, Virginia

It’s a city that embraces its history, celebrates its diversity, and revels in its culture. It’s the perfect place to visit if you want a taste of real Virginia; with museums and galleries packed full of history, traditional Virginian food with a twist, and the great outdoors right on your porch!
Richmond Events from Boomer

If you like having something to look forward to, this regularly updated Richmond events list is for you. Some of the biggest events in and around Central Virginia, for homeowners and visitors. First up:. top 5 events for the week and more of What’s Booming from Nov. 17 to 23,...
Yearwood judges two shows in Virginia

Sonia Yearwood of Center judged two shows at Richmond, Va. Recently. The United Kennel Club All Breed show was Friday, Nov 11. where Yearwood (right) is shown at a Saturday Coonhound bench show entry with an apprentice judge on the left and a winning Leopard hound on the bench.
Hathaway Power In Greater Williamsburg Permanently Closes

JAMES CITY-Hathaway Power on Tewning Road in Greater Williamsburg has abruptly closed. The company, which had been in operation since 1987, closed in early November. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3 in...
Highway to the Sky

When the Route 895 toll road, or as it was more romantically named, the Pocahontas Parkway, opened during the summer of 2002, Jeff Caldwell provided public information for the Virginia Department of Transportation. “Not only was this a new green-space highway, it was one of the early public-private transportation projects,” he recalls. “Our job then was to educate folks about what it was, where it was, and most folks didn’t have an EZPass for the tolls, so we needed to explain how that worked. And then, once built, this ghost thing came up.”
‘Light Up the Tracks’ returns to Ashland this weekend

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The holiday season is officially beginning in Ashland this weekend. At 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, the town of Ashland will make the beginning of the holiday season official with “Light Up the Tracks,” in which the buildings along the railway will be ornamented with Christmas lights.
Survey work begins for Mayo Bridge replacement project

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Surveying work has begun along Richmond’s Mayo Bridge. It’s slated to be replaced now that the $90 million needed for the project is in the bank. Original plans called for the replacement of both the north and south sections of the Mayo Bridge at once, which could close the entire span for about two years. Richmond City Council will get an update on that potential significant impact next week.
