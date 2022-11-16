ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KS

Court of Appeals removes hurdle in lawsuit by Kansan wrongfully convicted of murder

By Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector
adastraradio.com

Evergy Fined $120,000 for Alleged Violations at Retired Topeka Plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Utility company Evergy will pay a fine for allegedly breaking federal rules after alarmingly high arsenic levels were found at one of its sites. The Environmental Protection Agency says the company broke groundwater monitoring rules at a retired power plant near Topeka. The site previously...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2006 rape of family member in Topeka

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced on Wednesday the sentencing of Efrain Garcia-Castillo, in relation to the 2006 sexual abuse of a minor in Topeka. On July 18, 2006, law enforcement was called to Stormont Vail hospital for a report that a 12-year-old girl...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas businessman sentenced to prison for falsifying records

KANSAS CITY, KAN (WIBW) - A Kansas businessman was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for his involvement in falsifying his company’s financial statements. In January 2022, K. Kevin James, 65, of Lenexa, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. James was a co-owner of KC United LLC, a holding company for multiple construction companies in Kansas City, Kansas.
LENEXA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Q&A: Bert Nash is changing to a new model of care. Here’s what it means.

Mental health modernization and reform is underway in Kansas. After what critics characterize as decades of underfunding, the state is making a huge transition to the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, or CCBHC, model. Kansas’ inpatient, institutional-based mental health services were largely replaced with outpatient, community-based services in the 1990s....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Police ID 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of two people found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence have identified the victims as Ana Marie Jessee, age 22, of Lawrence and Robert Sowders, age 36, of Overland Park, according to a statement from Lawrence Police.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man back in jail after fleeing from highway patrol

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in 2021, and leaving a woman in critical condition in May of 2022 following a police chase is back in the crosshairs of the Topeka Police Department. Austen Taylor Burris was again being held in the Shawnee County Detention Center […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust

HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
HOLTON, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man found guilty for Lawrence DUI crash

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – One man has been found guilty in relation to a DUI crash that left both himself and another person with serious injuries. The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that a jury found Matthew David Zaitz, 34, of Topeka, guilty on one count of aggravated battery and one count of […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Gunshot victim arrives at hospital Friday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating after one person arrived at a Topeka hospital early Friday morning with a gunshot wound. 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the area around 3 a.m. on November 18. About 40 minutes later, Topeka Police confirmed a person had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. They said the person’s injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Man, woman shot to death inside Lawrence, Kansas, cemetery

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A murder-suicide is believed to be the cause of deaths for a man and a woman at a Lawrence cemetery. Lawrence police said Ana Marie Jessee, 22, of Lawrence, and Robert Sowders, 36, of Overland Park, died at Oak Hill Cemetery Wednesday morning. Detectives recovered a...
LAWRENCE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Police chase clocking 130 mph ends with crash in Overland Park

Two vehicles were heavily damaged after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash in Overland Park late Thursday. The driver did not stop, and the officer followed but said he was not in pursuit of the car. Officers followed the car south on I-35 to westbound and then northbound...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

