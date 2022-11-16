Court of Appeals removes hurdle in lawsuit by Kansan wrongfully convicted of murder

Read full article on original website
WIBW
Trial set for Topeka man accused of shooting 3 teenagers for allegedly stealing political signs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date has been set for the man accused of shooting a group of teenagers who allegedly stole his political signs of former President Donald Trump on Halloween night in 2020. Robert Sinner was in court on Thursday, November 18 for a Criminal Assignment Docket...
Leavenworth inmate indicted for trying to kill 2 prison guards
A federal grand jury indicted Leavenworth Prison inmate Warren Richardson on charges that he tried to murder two prison guards.
adastraradio.com
Evergy Fined $120,000 for Alleged Violations at Retired Topeka Plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Utility company Evergy will pay a fine for allegedly breaking federal rules after alarmingly high arsenic levels were found at one of its sites. The Environmental Protection Agency says the company broke groundwater monitoring rules at a retired power plant near Topeka. The site previously...
Feds abandon forfeiture effort of $165K of marijuana sales seized in KS stop
Federal prosecutors this week dismissed a case this week in which they were seeking to pursue the forfeiture of more than $165,000 seized in May 2021 traffic stop in Kansas.
WIBW
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2006 rape of family member in Topeka
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced on Wednesday the sentencing of Efrain Garcia-Castillo, in relation to the 2006 sexual abuse of a minor in Topeka. On July 18, 2006, law enforcement was called to Stormont Vail hospital for a report that a 12-year-old girl...
Man sentenced to life in prison for rape of 12-year-old in Topeka after fleeing to Mexico
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After 16 years on the run, a man has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape of an underage girl. The Shawnee County District Attorney announced that on Wednesday Efrain Garcia-Castillo was sentenced to life in prison for raping a 12-year-old girl in 2006. He must serve a minimum of […]
WIBW
Kansas businessman sentenced to prison for falsifying records
KANSAS CITY, KAN (WIBW) - A Kansas businessman was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for his involvement in falsifying his company’s financial statements. In January 2022, K. Kevin James, 65, of Lenexa, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. James was a co-owner of KC United LLC, a holding company for multiple construction companies in Kansas City, Kansas.
lawrencekstimes.com
Q&A: Bert Nash is changing to a new model of care. Here’s what it means.
Mental health modernization and reform is underway in Kansas. After what critics characterize as decades of underfunding, the state is making a huge transition to the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, or CCBHC, model. Kansas’ inpatient, institutional-based mental health services were largely replaced with outpatient, community-based services in the 1990s....
Police ID 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of two people found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence have identified the victims as Ana Marie Jessee, age 22, of Lawrence and Robert Sowders, age 36, of Overland Park, according to a statement from Lawrence Police.
Topeka man back in jail after fleeing from highway patrol
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in 2021, and leaving a woman in critical condition in May of 2022 following a police chase is back in the crosshairs of the Topeka Police Department. Austen Taylor Burris was again being held in the Shawnee County Detention Center […]
Kansas City families warn of contractor who takes money, doesn’t complete work
One man said he Franklin Hood, owner of HR Excavating and Hauling, over a year ago and the work still isn't done. Now he’s out over $7,000.
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
Wichita Eagle
Man out on bond in fatal Chiefs game hit-and-run arrested in Kansas highway shooting
A 19-year-old charged in a fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium last year has been arrested and accused of shooting at a vehicle with at least six passengers in Linn County, Kansas, earlier this month. Thomas Weyer of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on eight felony charges Nov. 2, more than...
Police in standoff with wanted felon who won't come out of home in KCK
A man wanted in an armed felony crime in Kansas City, Kansas, came out of a house after a 4-hour standoff.
Topeka man found guilty for Lawrence DUI crash
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – One man has been found guilty in relation to a DUI crash that left both himself and another person with serious injuries. The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that a jury found Matthew David Zaitz, 34, of Topeka, guilty on one count of aggravated battery and one count of […]
Lawrence police arrest 19-year-old woman for five arson fires
Lawrence police arrested a 19-year-old woman suspected of setting multiple fires at four businesses overnight.
Two people shot and killed inside Lawrence cemetery
Lawrence police investigate after two people were shot and killed inside Oak Hill Cemetery Wednesday morning.
WIBW
Gunshot victim arrives at hospital Friday morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating after one person arrived at a Topeka hospital early Friday morning with a gunshot wound. 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the area around 3 a.m. on November 18. About 40 minutes later, Topeka Police confirmed a person had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. They said the person’s injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.
KMBC.com
Man, woman shot to death inside Lawrence, Kansas, cemetery
LAWRENCE, Kan. — A murder-suicide is believed to be the cause of deaths for a man and a woman at a Lawrence cemetery. Lawrence police said Ana Marie Jessee, 22, of Lawrence, and Robert Sowders, 36, of Overland Park, died at Oak Hill Cemetery Wednesday morning. Detectives recovered a...
bluevalleypost.com
Police chase clocking 130 mph ends with crash in Overland Park
Two vehicles were heavily damaged after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash in Overland Park late Thursday. The driver did not stop, and the officer followed but said he was not in pursuit of the car. Officers followed the car south on I-35 to westbound and then northbound...
