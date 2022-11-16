Court of Appeals removes hurdle in lawsuit by Kansan wrongfully convicted of murder

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After 16 years on the run, a man has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape of an underage girl. The Shawnee County District Attorney announced that on Wednesday Efrain Garcia-Castillo was sentenced to life in prison for raping a 12-year-old girl in 2006. He must serve a minimum of […]

