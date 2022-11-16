ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.7 The Hawk

Two Local Gems in Rimrock Mall you SHOULD Support in Billings

This week, I made my trek back to Rimrock Mall on the west end of Billings, to honor what I've said on Facebook to Rimrock Mall. What was that? I saw Tippy Cow Express had opened within the food court, which previously had pizza... Chinese... and pretzels. Also on my adventure, I wanted to make a point to stop at Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream, as that is one place I REALLY wanted to try on my last visit.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

4 Perfect Spots To Snow Sled In Montana

When I was a kid, my dad used to drag me and my brother in a sled behind the lawn mower to go sledding on the farm, or we'd hit up Bynum Reservoir for some sledding. When we came to Great Falls, we'd see kids sledding down Flag Hill. My parents would never let us do it, and it turns out we can't do that anymore in Great Falls.
GREAT FALLS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

I Got the Best Winter Coat I’ve Ever Owned from a Billings Shop

When the first snow hit Billings this year, I realized that my winter coat had gotten much too small for me. I knew I needed something different, especially since the only other coats I owned were way too light for cold temperatures and snow. Lucky for me, I found a coat I knew I would love. And I found it right here in downtown Billings from a local clothing shop, instead of online.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Montana’s Christmas Train is Sold Out. Five Things to Do Instead

Montanas Christmas Train Sold Out. Boo hoo... the famous Charlie Russell Chew Choo Christmas train is already sold out. I've been hoping to take my kids on this allegedly magical experience near Lewistown for years, but I always forget to get tickets early. I'm such a bad planner. Maybe I should schedule a reminder now to secure our seats on the train the second they go on sale next year.
MONTANA STATE
High School Football PRO

Lewistown, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Billings Central Catholic High School football team will have a game with Fergus High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Remember That Awful Construction in Billings Heights? It’s Over!

If you remember over a year ago, I wrote about some awful construction in the Heights. The purpose of the construction was to modernize and increase the accessibility of the crosswalks, but it caused some massive backups if you were commuting early in the morning. The good news is that the project has fully completed as of today.
NewsTalk 95.5

Scam Alert! Billings, Have You Received Weird Packages Like This?

I've received some weird mail in my time. Usually, it's because I ordered something online that didn't turn out like the pictures. But I don't think we even ordered something in this situation. Boxes were received at our station today, and it left me stunned, perplexed, just plain dumbfounded. This could be a scam, so let this be a warning, Billings residents. Let's see what was in our package, shall we?
yourbigsky.com

Traffic slowed on King Ave. & 24th for accident

Billings police are still blocking part of King Avenue West near 24th Street for a car accident and clean-up. A tow truck is on scene cleaning around the wreck and will tow the vehicle out of moving traffic. The BPD is asking all motorists to use caution in the area...
103.7 The Hawk

My Open Letter to a Terrible Winter Driver in Billings Heights

I highly doubt you saw me, or my tiny white car among the snow, but I definitely saw you. You were moving way too fast for these winter roads and apparently needed to get somewhere quickly. But, what you failed to do is make sure there was plenty of space between your large truck and my small car. When you moved back into my lane, you cut me off and were within centimeters of hitting the front of my little car.
BILLINGS, MT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Billings school district addresses privacy concerns

Billings school district has adjusted its process for approving special education bus routes to protect the privacy of its students after concerns were brought to the board earlier this year. At the board of trustee’s October meeting, Billings residents pointed out special education students’ home addresses were identified as bus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy