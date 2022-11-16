Read full article on original website
Flakesgiving volunteers ready to help in Billings
Volunteers made quick work of getting all the meals prepared for Flakesgiving. The Breakfast Flakes and volunteers will give out Thanksgiving dinners on the Metrapark Fairgrounds.
Two Local Gems in Rimrock Mall you SHOULD Support in Billings
This week, I made my trek back to Rimrock Mall on the west end of Billings, to honor what I've said on Facebook to Rimrock Mall. What was that? I saw Tippy Cow Express had opened within the food court, which previously had pizza... Chinese... and pretzels. Also on my adventure, I wanted to make a point to stop at Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream, as that is one place I REALLY wanted to try on my last visit.
4 Perfect Spots To Snow Sled In Montana
When I was a kid, my dad used to drag me and my brother in a sled behind the lawn mower to go sledding on the farm, or we'd hit up Bynum Reservoir for some sledding. When we came to Great Falls, we'd see kids sledding down Flag Hill. My parents would never let us do it, and it turns out we can't do that anymore in Great Falls.
Billings residents concerned about Salvation Army homeless village plan
The Salvation Army's plans to build a village for the homeless in Billings have some worried about the impact on their neighborhood.
Is Billings a Cat or Griz town?
It’s one of the oldest rivalries in college football and one that’s always split the Treasure State in two.
Delving into Wet Nose Wednesday with Devlyn, the Cutest Puppy!
We had a very well-behaved young puppy in our studios today, and she just warmed our hearts. Devlyn, the Black Lab puppy was amazing to be around. She's four months old and was a transfer from Wolf Point. If you'd like to know more information or learn how to adopt...
Montana mom details daughter’s alcohol addiction in new book
Author Melanie Schwarz melds her professional career at Rimrock Foundation with her personal passion.
I Got the Best Winter Coat I’ve Ever Owned from a Billings Shop
When the first snow hit Billings this year, I realized that my winter coat had gotten much too small for me. I knew I needed something different, especially since the only other coats I owned were way too light for cold temperatures and snow. Lucky for me, I found a coat I knew I would love. And I found it right here in downtown Billings from a local clothing shop, instead of online.
Montana’s Christmas Train is Sold Out. Five Things to Do Instead
Montanas Christmas Train Sold Out. Boo hoo... the famous Charlie Russell Chew Choo Christmas train is already sold out. I've been hoping to take my kids on this allegedly magical experience near Lewistown for years, but I always forget to get tickets early. I'm such a bad planner. Maybe I should schedule a reminder now to secure our seats on the train the second they go on sale next year.
Billings doctors brace for 'tridemic' as pediatric beds fill up nationwide
Montana doctors are watching for a trifecta of serious illnesses moving west across the country and it could be especially dangerous for children.
New movie starring Josh Lucas of 'Yellowstone' filming in Billings and Laurel
Local Billings and Laurel residents were asked to participate in the film through an open casting call for extras.
What Happened? A Trip to Rimrock Mall in Billings Was Depressing
Today, the big boss of Townsquare Media Billings and I decided to go shopping. For what? Well, our newest station, Mix 97.1, is hosting their "Epic Mixer" tomorrow (Saturday, November 12th) and the theme is 90's & 2K. So... of course he needs to come to the event dressed up.
Lewistown, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Remember That Awful Construction in Billings Heights? It’s Over!
If you remember over a year ago, I wrote about some awful construction in the Heights. The purpose of the construction was to modernize and increase the accessibility of the crosswalks, but it caused some massive backups if you were commuting early in the morning. The good news is that the project has fully completed as of today.
Billings City Council approves selling downtown buildings, including City Hall
Major changes could be on the way for downtown Billings. City hall and several other large properties will soon be on the market after approval from city council on Monday night.
Scam Alert! Billings, Have You Received Weird Packages Like This?
I've received some weird mail in my time. Usually, it's because I ordered something online that didn't turn out like the pictures. But I don't think we even ordered something in this situation. Boxes were received at our station today, and it left me stunned, perplexed, just plain dumbfounded. This could be a scam, so let this be a warning, Billings residents. Let's see what was in our package, shall we?
Traffic slowed on King Ave. & 24th for accident
Billings police are still blocking part of King Avenue West near 24th Street for a car accident and clean-up. A tow truck is on scene cleaning around the wreck and will tow the vehicle out of moving traffic. The BPD is asking all motorists to use caution in the area...
My Open Letter to a Terrible Winter Driver in Billings Heights
I highly doubt you saw me, or my tiny white car among the snow, but I definitely saw you. You were moving way too fast for these winter roads and apparently needed to get somewhere quickly. But, what you failed to do is make sure there was plenty of space between your large truck and my small car. When you moved back into my lane, you cut me off and were within centimeters of hitting the front of my little car.
Billings school district addresses privacy concerns
Billings school district has adjusted its process for approving special education bus routes to protect the privacy of its students after concerns were brought to the board earlier this year. At the board of trustee’s October meeting, Billings residents pointed out special education students’ home addresses were identified as bus...
Highway 212 closed from Crow Agency to state line due to road conditions
ROSEBUD County - Rosebud County Sheriff's are working with state authorities and BIA officials to help drivers who are stuck on Highway 212. The Sheriff's Office says people are stuck on the Ashland Divide between Lame Deer and Ashland. The public is strongly urged to only travel for emergency purposes.
