247Sports

How to watch: Carolina vs. Tennessee

On Saturday, South Carolina will welcome the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers to Williams-Brice Stadium for its next to last game of the season. The Volunteers (9-1, 5-1) are coming off a 66-24 win over Missouri while the Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) are coming off a 38-6 loss to Florida in Gainesville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Andrew's Week 11 Picks

Week 10 Recap: 9-4 ATS (72-66-3 Overall, 52.1%) A good week overall and I went 3-2 on my Twitter picks for a total of 25-13-2 (65.7%) for the season on that platform. Hopefully, Twitter survives the season so I can keep that streak going. This is a week with a...
WASHINGTON STATE
247Sports

Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Tennessee

Few are picking the South Carolina football team to win this weekend, and not many more would take the Gamecocks and the point. Tennessee has run roughshod through its schedule this season losing only to the defending champs with only a few games that were reasonably close. The Gamecocks (6-4,...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Oklahoma football legend Teddy Lehman defends Brent Venables as Sooners head coach

This season has not been not what Oklahoma football fans expected this season under Brent Venables. In his first season as head coach after taking over for Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, Venables’ Sooners are just 5-5, not in the College Football Playoff picture, nor the Big 12 title picture. Some fans of the program wondered if it was the right move for the school. However, Oklahoma legend and former linebacker Teddy Lehman pumped the brakes and defended Venables.
NORMAN, OK
News Breaking LIVE

Former NFL Star Dies

Former National Football League star Adrian Dingle has died at 45, according to the Daily Mail and multiple other publications. Dingle’s death was announced by his family, with Dingle’s fiancee, Amy Bell, saying on Instagram that she was “heartbroken.” The pair have two young children together. The death was announced last week.
247Sports

Florida visit confirmed QB Jaden Rashada's decision to change course

After making one of the most shocking flips of the 2023 recruiting cycle last week, Pittsburg (CA) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada took in his first ever game inside The Swamp. He's now Florida's prized commitment in their 2023 class at a premier position. It was a whirlwind of a weekend for Rashada. He won a playoff game on Friday night, and then hopped on a red eye flight to spend his Saturday and Sunday in Gainesville. He was joined by his father, Harlan Rashada, on the visit, who spoke with Swamp247 about their weekend trip to his sons future home.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Report: Ole Miss offers Lane Kiffin new contract

Ole Miss has put a new contract in front of Lane Kiffin that would make him among the 10 highest-paid college football coaches in America, according to a report from Richard Cross, a radio talkshow host for SportsTalk Mississippi. The monetary details of the offer have not been disclosed. Kiffin...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

‘It looks sharp’ – Josh Heupel a big fan of Tennessee’s orange helmets

Tennessee hasn’t been afraid of breaking out an alternate uniform or two in its less-than-two-full-seasons under head coach Josh Heupel, having introduced the black Dark Mode look in 2021 and bringing back the Smokey Grey jerseys this season. The Vols will add a new twist to their expanding fashion repertoire for Saturday night’s game at South Carolina, donning a new orange helmet atop the all-white stormtrooper uniforms for the clash with the Gamecocks in Columbia. Count Heupel as a fan of the new helmets, as he revealed Wednesday night during “Vol Calls.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Jim Leonhard: 'The longer it takes, the harder it gets to ask people to be patient'

MADISON, Wis. — Jim Leonhard did not shy away from reality Thursday. The clock is ticking, and everyone can hear it getting louder. The Wisconsin Badgers interim head coach has preached patience since he took over for Paul Chryst last month. But with several crucial deadlines looming and plenty of uncertainty in the air, it stands to reason that players, recruits and others around the program have — or will — become impatient.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Running back Mark Fletcher has decommitted from Ohio State

Ryan Day and running backs coach Tony Alford landed a commitment from one of the country’s top 2023 running backs, Mark Fletcher from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage in April. However, the past two weekends Fletcher has visited Miami and Florida, and thus the Ohio State staff had begun...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board

Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Maryland Football's attendance problem is even worse than it looks

Maryland football's lack of fans in the stands has been discussed, but the picture is more clear -- and bigger -- after a deep dive Friday by Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post. Among other depressing numbers for those who support the program: the Terps are averaging barely 22,000 attendees per game. That's the actual number of people at the games, including building staff and everyone else in the building, as opposed to the inflated numbers all schools distribute based on how many tickets were dispersed.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Davidson dominates second half, sends Carolina to second straight loss

CHARLESTON – For the second time in as many days, South Carolina went down to a team that made the NCAA tournament a year ago. The fight was poor in the loss to Colorado State, but first year head coach Lamont Paris was a little bit more encouraged by his team’s effort in the 69-60 loss to Davidson on Friday night at TD Arena in the Charleston Classic.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Michigan picks up PWO commitment from in-state ATH Micah Davis

On Friday, Michigan landed one of the state’s top senior prospects when Dexter (Mich.) 2023 athlete Micah Davis decided to stay home and play for the hometown Wolverines. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder had full-ride opportunities to play at Butler, Davenport, Pennsylvania and Siena among others, but accepted the preferred walk-on offer from the Maize and Blue.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball run coming for Michigan?

The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich discuss the...
ANN ARBOR, MI

