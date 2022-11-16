ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbontv.com

The day Richmond went silent, Friday November 17, 1972

It was Saturday November 18, 1972 and I was working for my father at The Richmond Daily Register about 6:30 a.m. I remember hearing the phone ring upstairs early Saturday morning before I left for work at my parent’s house in Deacon Hills. I was just going about my daily routine and reporting to the newspaper office on the corner of Second and Water.
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Lextran responds to complaints regarding issues with paratransit provider Wheels

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — After Joyce Givens spoke out about issues riding the paratransit service Wheels, her complaints are now being addressed. “We want to make sure that we’re continuing to deliver the service people expect and deserve. Regardless of any disability or destination, we want to make sure that we’re continuing to deliver on our mission to serve people in the community with their mobile mobility solutions,” says Jill Barnett, general manager and executive director at Lextran.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Celebrating a beloved pup despite sad milestone

Ginny, a sweet black pitbull at the Lexington Humane Society, has reached the 1,000 day milestone at the society. She is still looking for her perfect match. Ginny, a sweet black pitbull at the Lexington Humane Society, has reached the 1,000 day milestone at the society. She is still looking for her perfect match.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge

A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Yesterday a Dunbar student made a threat via airdrop saying not to come to school Friday. Keeneland’s annual Sporting Art Auction. Keeneland is hosting its auction of rare sports art at...
DANVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Celebrating a beloved Lexington Humane Society pup despite sad milestone

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Almost three years ago, the Lexington Humane Society got a new four-legged friend by the name of Ginny. The black pit bull came to the shelter as a stray, with hopes of getting adopted. Unfortunately, 1,000 days later, Ginny is still in the humane society’s care which isn’t ideal.
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky first to offer new colorectal cancer screening

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The first pharmacist-led colorectal cancer screening via a non-invasive stool-based test in the nation, has taken place at Capital Pharmacy & Medical Equipment in Frankfort, it was announced on Thursday, making Kentucky the first state to offer the procedure. “Pharmacists are an integral part of...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck

Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown …. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov....
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal left 1 dead

Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal …. Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Julie...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Human remains found off I-75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A New investigation has been opened after human remains were found off I-75 in Lexington. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told our crews on the scene, Lexington Police found the partial remains off exit 113. Off the northbound lane. “It was reported by some of the...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky artist creates towering Secretariat mural in Paris

PARIS, Ky. — A Kentucky artist pays tribute to the greatest achievement ever in horse racing. A spin through Paris, Kentucky, is like experiencing a drive-through gallery. There is art everywhere you look, especially the architectural kind. “It’s interesting because I get to hear Paris, all the city noises,” said artist Jaime Corum.
PARIS, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky officer sued for killing armed man during standoff

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky police officer who fatally shot an armed Black man during a standoff is facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the man's estate. The lawsuit filed Tuesday says Desman LaDuke, 22, was alone in his house, was “struggling with his mental health” and posed no threat to others when Nicholasville Police Officer Joseph Horton shot him with a sniper rifle last month. Authorities, however, have said LaDuke pointed two guns at officers prior to being shot.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Danville Independent Schools to close 2 days for illness

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Danville Independent Schools will close two days next week for illness. According to a Facebook post from Danville Independent School District, schools will be out Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22 for illness. Schools are also out that Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving break.
DANVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Video shows boy, 8, fall from climbing wall at Navy Pier

Video shows George Brewer, 8, climb and jump from a climbing wall at Navy Pier when he was not properly harnessed. (Video by Erin Brewer, released by Levin and Perconti) Video shows boy, 8, fall from climbing wall at Navy …. Video shows George Brewer, 8, climb and jump from...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man sentenced to probation for killing woman in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who killed a woman in Lexington was sentenced to probation. The Herald Leader reports Joseph Gonzalez received the sentenced Thursday morning after he pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide in the death of Crystal Howard. Gonzalez was originally charged with murder. Investigators found...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckymonthly.com

Small-Town Kentucky Christmas

Stanford celebrates the 40th anniversary of its annual Christmas parade this year in a special way. The town will host actress, singer and philanthropist Jen Lilley as the guest of honor of the Dec. 3 event, which will be featured in an upcoming holiday special, Christmas in Kentucky, premiering on the Great American Family network.
STANFORD, KY
WKYT 27

Name of victim in Lexington homicide released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in a Lexington homicide has been released. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office announced 37-year-old Brandon Walker, of Lexington, died from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, officers were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the 2800 block of Yellowstone...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris Pike and I-75

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Human remains were found near Paris Pike and the I-75 ramp on Friday. At 2:10 p.m. Lexington police officers were sent to investigate a report of possible human remains. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office took the remains off for further investigation. According to...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Residents call for safety improvements after fatal McClelland Circle wreck

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Georgetown residents are expressing their concern about the safety of a major traveled road in the city. Monday, a University of Kentucky student was killed at the intersection of McClelland Circle and Seminole Trail. On a post on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, hundreds of residents posted their experiences and demands when it comes to improving the road’s safety.
GEORGETOWN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy