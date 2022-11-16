Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
wbontv.com
The day Richmond went silent, Friday November 17, 1972
It was Saturday November 18, 1972 and I was working for my father at The Richmond Daily Register about 6:30 a.m. I remember hearing the phone ring upstairs early Saturday morning before I left for work at my parent’s house in Deacon Hills. I was just going about my daily routine and reporting to the newspaper office on the corner of Second and Water.
WTVQ
Lextran responds to complaints regarding issues with paratransit provider Wheels
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — After Joyce Givens spoke out about issues riding the paratransit service Wheels, her complaints are now being addressed. “We want to make sure that we’re continuing to deliver the service people expect and deserve. Regardless of any disability or destination, we want to make sure that we’re continuing to deliver on our mission to serve people in the community with their mobile mobility solutions,” says Jill Barnett, general manager and executive director at Lextran.
fox56news.com
Celebrating a beloved pup despite sad milestone
Ginny, a sweet black pitbull at the Lexington Humane Society, has reached the 1,000 day milestone at the society. She is still looking for her perfect match. Ginny, a sweet black pitbull at the Lexington Humane Society, has reached the 1,000 day milestone at the society. She is still looking for her perfect match.
wymt.com
Documentary honors 50th anniversary of group of friends killed in Ky. plane crash
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - What should have been a plane ride home from a football game, ended in tragedy. 50 years later, a documentary looks back on the crash that killed ten people and how it changed a community. November 17, 1972. It was the day Richmond stood still. 50...
fox56news.com
21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge
A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Yesterday a Dunbar student made a threat via airdrop saying not to come to school Friday. Keeneland’s annual Sporting Art Auction. Keeneland is hosting its auction of rare sports art at...
fox56news.com
Celebrating a beloved Lexington Humane Society pup despite sad milestone
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Almost three years ago, the Lexington Humane Society got a new four-legged friend by the name of Ginny. The black pit bull came to the shelter as a stray, with hopes of getting adopted. Unfortunately, 1,000 days later, Ginny is still in the humane society’s care which isn’t ideal.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky first to offer new colorectal cancer screening
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The first pharmacist-led colorectal cancer screening via a non-invasive stool-based test in the nation, has taken place at Capital Pharmacy & Medical Equipment in Frankfort, it was announced on Thursday, making Kentucky the first state to offer the procedure. “Pharmacists are an integral part of...
fox56news.com
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown …. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov....
fox56news.com
Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal left 1 dead
Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal …. Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Julie...
WKYT 27
Human remains found off I-75 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A New investigation has been opened after human remains were found off I-75 in Lexington. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told our crews on the scene, Lexington Police found the partial remains off exit 113. Off the northbound lane. “It was reported by some of the...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky artist creates towering Secretariat mural in Paris
PARIS, Ky. — A Kentucky artist pays tribute to the greatest achievement ever in horse racing. A spin through Paris, Kentucky, is like experiencing a drive-through gallery. There is art everywhere you look, especially the architectural kind. “It’s interesting because I get to hear Paris, all the city noises,” said artist Jaime Corum.
Kentucky officer sued for killing armed man during standoff
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky police officer who fatally shot an armed Black man during a standoff is facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the man's estate. The lawsuit filed Tuesday says Desman LaDuke, 22, was alone in his house, was “struggling with his mental health” and posed no threat to others when Nicholasville Police Officer Joseph Horton shot him with a sniper rifle last month. Authorities, however, have said LaDuke pointed two guns at officers prior to being shot.
WTVQ
Danville Independent Schools to close 2 days for illness
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Danville Independent Schools will close two days next week for illness. According to a Facebook post from Danville Independent School District, schools will be out Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22 for illness. Schools are also out that Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving break.
fox56news.com
Video shows boy, 8, fall from climbing wall at Navy Pier
Video shows George Brewer, 8, climb and jump from a climbing wall at Navy Pier when he was not properly harnessed. (Video by Erin Brewer, released by Levin and Perconti) Video shows boy, 8, fall from climbing wall at Navy …. Video shows George Brewer, 8, climb and jump from...
WKYT 27
Man sentenced to probation for killing woman in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who killed a woman in Lexington was sentenced to probation. The Herald Leader reports Joseph Gonzalez received the sentenced Thursday morning after he pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide in the death of Crystal Howard. Gonzalez was originally charged with murder. Investigators found...
kentuckymonthly.com
Small-Town Kentucky Christmas
Stanford celebrates the 40th anniversary of its annual Christmas parade this year in a special way. The town will host actress, singer and philanthropist Jen Lilley as the guest of honor of the Dec. 3 event, which will be featured in an upcoming holiday special, Christmas in Kentucky, premiering on the Great American Family network.
WKYT 27
Name of victim in Lexington homicide released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in a Lexington homicide has been released. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office announced 37-year-old Brandon Walker, of Lexington, died from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, officers were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the 2800 block of Yellowstone...
fox56news.com
Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris Pike and I-75
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Human remains were found near Paris Pike and the I-75 ramp on Friday. At 2:10 p.m. Lexington police officers were sent to investigate a report of possible human remains. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office took the remains off for further investigation. According to...
fox56news.com
Teammates honor life of man killed in Georgetown Toyota plant accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — “A friend to everyone” is a statement, according to his loved ones, that sums up the person Diego Garcia was. Garcia tragically died on the job Tuesday at the Toyota plant in Georgetown when a heavy object fell on him. In his...
fox56news.com
Residents call for safety improvements after fatal McClelland Circle wreck
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Georgetown residents are expressing their concern about the safety of a major traveled road in the city. Monday, a University of Kentucky student was killed at the intersection of McClelland Circle and Seminole Trail. On a post on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, hundreds of residents posted their experiences and demands when it comes to improving the road’s safety.
