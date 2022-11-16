Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Record crowd shows up for Mobile Christmas Tree Lighting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Port City is decking the halls -- gearing up for Christmas. The big tree at Mardi Gras Park was turned Friday night making way for the busy holiday season. Like the green and red of the Mobile skyline -- nothing says Christmas quite like the...
Vickie Edge: Owner of Destin day spa murdered by man she met online
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman who fell in love with a man she met online found dead inside his Milton home. Why did he do it? This is the story of Vickie Edge. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Vickie Edge’s story is the […]
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer a ton of amazing deals. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too!
TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’
A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
WALA-TV FOX10
Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
WALA-TV FOX10
Dumas Wesley Community Center’s Annual Toy Store
For over a century, the Dumas Wesley Community Center has had the privilege of serving the Mobile community through a broad range of services for the elderly, unemployed, homeless and at-risk youth. One of our most beloved events is our Annual Christmas Toy Store. We invite you to help us bring the joy of Christmas to our neighbors in need! The Christmas Toy Store will serve eligible low-income families and homeless residents living in Dumas Wesley’s transitional housing program, the Sybil Smith Family Village. The Annual Toy Store allows struggling parents an opportunity to purchase new toys and bikes for Christmas at a fraction of their retail value. This year, the Toy Store will take place Saturday, December 10, 2022, for pre-registered participants. Please consider supporting families in need by participating in one of the following ways:
cltampa.com
A rare Monolithic dome home is now for sale in Florida
A very Epcot looking home is now on the market in Florida. Located at 634 Silvershore Dr. in Pensacola, this Monolithic dome home was built in 2007 by Bill Magenheimer and his wife Margo after their previous home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan. "We got married after Hurricane Ivan and...
WALA-TV FOX10
MFRD crews rush to fire overnight at Mulherin Custodial Home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue crews rushed to the scene of an early morning fire. This all began around 1:30 this morning, with firefighters responding to down powered lines. When they arrived at 2496 Halls Mill Road, the site of the Mulherin Custodial Home, flames were visible from the roof.
utv44.com
City throws weight behind effort to get Trader Joe's in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is joining the effort to snag a Trader Joe's location. The City's Facebook account shared a link to a petition with this message:. The City of Mobile is working to create a grassroots effort to bring Trader Joe's to Mobile. How would you feel about this possible addition to our area?
A ‘Miracle’ delivery: 10-year-old helps deliver baby sister
Delivering a baby is not for everyone, but do not tell that to 10-year-old Miracle Moore.
Tow truck procession planned Saturday for Prichard murder victim
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are remembering the life of a tow truck driver with a special procession later today. Lawrence Darby was shot and killed two weeks ago at St. Stephens Road Apartments. Police later arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the crime. He worked at Pits and Sons Towing in Saraland. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County grand jury indicts former Prichard water board manager, husband and current employee
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County grand jury on Thursday indicted the former Prichard water board operations manager and her husband on charges related to misuse of utility funds and also charged a current employees. Nia Malika Bradley previously had been arrested earlier this year, and a judge found...
utv44.com
Police need help identifying downtown Mobile shooting suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were in the downtown area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. Officers were flagged down by a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Reportedly the victim heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the foot. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
fox35orlando.com
Video shows moment terrified girl realizes her seatbelt isn't buckled on drop tower ride
MOBILE, Ala. - A viral TikTok video shows a nine-year-old girl screaming on a drop tower ride at the Greater Gulf State Fair in Alabama after realizing her seatbelt wasn't buckled. April Piper told FOX 35 News that her daughter, Isabella, was on the Mega Drop attraction at the fair...
Boyfriend of Chickasaw shooting victim speaks out
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — After a shooting left a woman dead in her home, her boyfriend is demanding answers. Police have identified Kimberly Robles, 21, as the victim of a shooting off 3rd Avenue in Chickasaw Thursday night. Her boyfriend, Anthony Ford, did not want to discuss the details of the murder, but he did […]
Pensacola’s Bubble Alley to stay up through the end of the year due to increased popularity
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Bubble Alley in Pensacola will stay up for the rest of the year due to increased popularity, according to the Downtown Improvement Board. The more than 3,000 18-inch diameter balloons suspended over one block of Intendencia Street between Jefferson and Tarragona Street were originally scheduled to be on display from […]
WPMI
Mobile Police Dept. highlights women in policing
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is honoring women in policing. This month's highlight is SergeantJennifer Wilson. Sergeant Wilson currently works as patrol in the fourth precinct. She has worked in law enforcement for almost 20 years now, and says she was inspired to climb the ranks...
Mobile officer shoots dog due to ‘aggressive behavior’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile police officer shot a dog Thursday morning after the dog was allegedly being aggressive, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the officer was investigating a report of a suspicious person at an abandoned home on Old Pascagoula Road when he first encountered the dog. The […]
Baldwin County brings back Christmas drive-thru light display
Stockton, Ala. – (OBA) – For the second year the Baldwin County Commission will present a Holiday Lights Drive-Thru and Christmas Festival Nov. 28-Dec. 29 at Bicentennial Park. It will be open daily from 5-9 p.m. except for county approved holidays. Only passenger vehicles will be allowed. Buses,...
