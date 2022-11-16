ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Lake Compounce introduces ‘Live Music at the Lake’ with floating stage

By Olivia Perreault
 3 days ago

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Lake Compounce is bringing a new live music experience to Bristol.

America’s first amusement park will debut Live Music at the Lake during Memorial Day Weekend 2023. The stage, located directly on the lake, will include a sound and lighting setup for audiences to enjoy shows from several different angles throughout the park.

Guests can expect the stage to feature live music, interactive entertainment, and more.

“This new stage takes advantage of Lake Compounce’s beautiful setting and will bring the lake to life like never before,” park general manager Jeffrey Davis said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see our guests enjoying an enhanced entertainment lineup in 2023, giving them reasons to visit all year long beyond our popular rides and seasonal events like Holiday Lights.”

Valid 2023 season passes, as well as single-day admission tickets will include access to lakeside entertainment throughout the 2023 season.

Lake Compounce just wrapped up its new fall event, Phantom Fall Fest, and is heading into its 10th Holiday Lights season.

On Saturday, the park will open at 4 p.m. to ring in its longest winter event ever, set to run through December 31. Holiday Lights will remain open every Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 4 to 9 p.m., and December 26 through 31 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Find tickets to Holiday Lights here . Lake Compounce’s Black Friday sale, which includes up to $40 off select season passes, can be found here .

