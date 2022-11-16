LAREDO (News Release) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued three people that were lost and one person was found unresponsive at Laredo Sector. On Nov. 11, Border Patrol agents from the Zapata Station were notified by Zapata County Sheriff’s Office of two lost male subjects. Agents were able to quickly locate them when they noticed one of them needed medical attention. A Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician treated one of the individuals that was suffering from seizures until Zapata County paramedics arrived. The individual was transported to the nearest hospital for further medical attention. After record checks were conducted both male subjects were in the country illegally, from Mexico.

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO