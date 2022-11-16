Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The FBI needs your help locating a Fort Worth man that was last seen in Nuevo Laredo. Joe Joshua Sanchez, 23 boarded on a bus going from Dallas to Laredo on Nov. 14. Reports say he was last seen on that same night at 7:30 p.m....
kgns.tv
Man killed after crashing into cement sign in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man in his 30s is dead after being involved in an accident in north Laredo. The accident happened at 1 a.m. on McPherson and San Isidro Parkway. According to Laredo Police, a single Jeep Renegade crashed into the San Isidro cement sign on the median.
kgns.tv
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver is facing multiple charges after allegedly being involved in an accident that claimed the life of a man on Saturday morning. The accident happened nearly an hour later, close to 2 a.m. at the 5700 block of south I-35. According to Laredo Police a...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man believed to be tied to two recent thefts. The Laredo Police Department posted a picture of the alleged culprit who is the subject in relation to two theft cases at the Walmart located at 5610 San Bernardo Avenue. If...
kgns.tv
Road projects to cause traffic in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A construction project on I-35 could hinder your commute this weekend. According to Laredo Police, TxDOT will be conducting a road project on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday Nov. 20. Crews will be working on the new direct connector from US 59 westbound to I-35 southbound.
Feds: Former BP agent was illegally hiring migrants as truck drivers
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former U.S. Border Patrol agent, his wife and a Laredo man were arrested Thursday and accused by authorities of conspiring to hire undocumented migrants as truck drivers. Ricardo Gonzalez, 39; his wife, Natalia Gonzalez, 35; and Alex Lopez, 33, were responsible for the day-to-day operations of Gonmor Inc., a commercial […]
kgns.tv
Preparations underway for Juan David Ortiz trial
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The jury has been selected and the venue has been set, ahead of the trial for Juan David Ortiz, the former Border Patrol agent accused of being a serial killer in Laredo. The trial will be taking place in Bexar County. This comes after a...
kgns.tv
Accident reported in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reporting an accident on Highway 83 and Zacatecas Street, that’s by the McDonald’s on Zapata Highway. According to police, the accident has caused both north and southbound lanes on Zapata highway to be closed. Drivers are told to expect...
kgns.tv
Webb County Sheriff’s Office to replace over 200 handguns
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Hundreds of handguns are replaced at a Webb County law enforcement agency after an item was passed during commissioners court. On Monday, commissioners approved to replace over 200 Sig Sauer P3-20 9MM weapons from Webb County Sheriff’s Office. The decision came after reports of accidental...
news4sanantonio.com
Five underage kids pulled from stolen vehicle that rolled over into Apache Creek
SAN ANTONIO - Police track down a stolen vehicle that ends up in a creek just south of Downtown. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near Interstate 35 South and Laredo when police ran a license plate check on a car that came back stolen out of Bexar County.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Agents Rescue three People Found Lost in Remote Ranchland
LAREDO (News Release) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued three people that were lost and one person was found unresponsive at Laredo Sector. On Nov. 11, Border Patrol agents from the Zapata Station were notified by Zapata County Sheriff’s Office of two lost male subjects. Agents were able to quickly locate them when they noticed one of them needed medical attention. A Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician treated one of the individuals that was suffering from seizures until Zapata County paramedics arrived. The individual was transported to the nearest hospital for further medical attention. After record checks were conducted both male subjects were in the country illegally, from Mexico.
kgns.tv
Teen arrested for allegedly discharging firearm in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A shots fired call ends with a teen behind bars. On Saturday Laredo Police arrested Jose Albino Larrazolo, 18 was arrested in the case. Authorities were called out to shots fired at the 4800 block of Loverde Lane. A witness provided police with a description of...
kgns.tv
TxDOT launches anti-drunk driving campaign ahead of holiday season
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the holiday season right around the corner, law enforcement is making sure that everyone gets to their destination safe and sound. Thousands of accidents were reported in the state of Texas during the holiday season, here in Laredo, ten alcohol related accidents happened during the holiday season, luckily no deaths were reported however, three people were seriously injured.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive captured in Mexico
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Texas 10 Most Wanted offender was back in custody following his recent arrest. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Jose Hernandez, 31, of Pecos, was arrested in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on November 9 following a Crime Stoppers tip. Hernandez was arrested and then brought to...
‘We’re Both Law Enforcement. C’mon Man!’: Correctional Officer Allegedly Told Sergeant ‘We’re on the Same Side!’ After Arrest
A 23-year-old correctional officer at a Texas jail found himself behind bars last week for allegedly driving drunk and telling the police officer who performed the traffic stop that they were “on the same side.”. Abraham Villarreal was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count of...
kgns.tv
Center to house several law enforcement agencies set to open in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A building that will house several law enforcement agencies under one roof will open very soon. From Laredo police to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to the Texas Department of Public Safety and several federal agencies like the FBI will join forces to create a new center.
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Highway 359
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident in east Laredo is causing temporary road closures. According to Laredo Police, an accident was reported at the intersection of Highway 359 and Riata Drive. Authorities have temporarily closed eastbound traffic. They are advising drivers to avoid the area and expect delays. For more...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police reminds drivers about handicapped parking requirements
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reminding the driving community about the laws for parking in a handicapped zone. Earlier this year KGNS reported about a new state law that went into effect requiring drivers to have a disabled license plate or parking placard that features the International Symbol of Access or ISA.
kgns.tv
Power outage reported in Zapata
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - An outage in Zapata County has left hundreds of people without power. According to AEP, 700 homes in the Flacon Lake Estates and Siesta Shores area have been affected. Crews are aware of the issue and they are working to have power restored by 7...
Duck Dynasty's 'Uncle Si' bags South Texas buck at Duval County ranch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Si Robertson, also known as "Uncle Si" from the wildly popular TV show "Duck Dynasty," was spotted hunting in South Texas recently. Three Eagles Ranch in Duval County shared photos of the popular outdoorsman hunting at the ranch, along with the huge buck he shot.
Comments / 0