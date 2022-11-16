Read full article on original website
St. Louis Cardinals non-tender former All-Star closer Alex Reyes
The Cardinals non-tendered former All-Star closer Alex Reyes on Friday. The St. Louis Cardinals decided to non-tender 2021 All-Star closer Alex Reyes on Friday, along with OF Ben DeLuzio. Reyes, 28, was the number 6 prospect in all of baseball back in 2017 but battled a number of injuries that...
Surprising team predicted to make best offer to Carlos Correa
MLB free agency is stacked with star shortstops this off-season, and a surprising team may land Carlos Correa amidst many teams expected to make offers. Several star shortstops are on the market this off-season, including former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. He’ll likely have several offers coming his way, but the Chicago Cubs are predicted to make the best offer.
The St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster with Jason Heyward
The Chicago Cubs recently gave veteran outfielder Jason Heyward his unconditional release. As a result, he is owed $22 million dollars. In hindsight, the St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster if he re-signed with the team after the 2015 season. Let’s all flashback to the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2015-16 offseason. The...
Kenley Jansen could have an unlikely new home with former rival
Former Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has received some interest from the San Francisco Giants in free agency. The Giants are expected to be big spenders in this year’s free-agent market, having already been linked to the likes of Aaron Judge. While Judge is the biggest offseason prize San Francisco could land, they also need to upgrade their bullpen.
KOLR10 News
Chiefs president comments on state of Arrowhead Stadium, Royals move
The news of the Kansas City Royals building a new stadium has Chiefs President Mark Donovan addressing the team's future at Arrowhead Stadium.
Eagles thin out Chiefs’ free agent options for defensive line help
The Kansas City Chiefs showed an interest in adding talent to the defensive line, but the Philadelphia Eagles have been thinning their choices. There’s no way of knowing if the Kansas City Chiefs were ever going to come around to shopping in the defensive line aisle of the NFL free agency store (we had to carry that analogy all the way through). What is known at this point is that the pickings are even slimmer than they were a week ago thanks to the recent signings by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Potential Cubs, White Sox free agent target has a surprising new suitor
A free agent target for the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox — Jose Abreu — has a new suitor and they’re making him a priority. Both the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox have a fit on their roster for free agent Jose Abreu. The Cubs are looking for first basemen while the White Sox should be involved in retaining their longtime slugger and 2020 American League MVP.
