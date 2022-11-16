ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Injured UVA shooting victim released from hospital, mom says

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — 'Hallelujah', the mother of a UVA shooting victim rang out on Twitter Monday morning in an announcement that her son is being released from the hospital, just a week after the deadly shooting. The incident left three football players dead and two other students injured following...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WUSA9

Washington Commanders to honor UVA shooting victims with helmet decals

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders will honor the lives of three Virginia players by wearing a set of helmet decals during this Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Virginia wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler and linebacker D'Sean Perry were killed in a Sunday night shooting after returning to Charlottesville, Virginia, from a group field trip to see a play in Washington D.C.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WUSA9

Police: Alleged UVA shooter had stolen gun during 2021 arrest

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Investigations into past court records continue to reveal new details about a 22-year-old UVA student charged in Sunday's deadly campus shooting. Records obtained Thursday morning from Chesterfield County, Virginia, revealed that Christopher Darnell Jones was once arrested with a stolen gun. In February 2021, police...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WUSA9

Virginia cancels Virginia Tech game after players killed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia has canceled its game against rival Virginia Tech scheduled for Saturday following the slaying of three football players on campus just over a week ago. The university made the announcement Monday night, two days after a nearly two-hour memorial service to remember...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy