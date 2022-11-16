Read full article on original website
Injured UVA shooting victim released from hospital, mom says
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — 'Hallelujah', the mother of a UVA shooting victim rang out on Twitter Monday morning in an announcement that her son is being released from the hospital, just a week after the deadly shooting. The incident left three football players dead and two other students injured following...
Washington Commanders to honor UVA shooting victims with helmet decals
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders will honor the lives of three Virginia players by wearing a set of helmet decals during this Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Virginia wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler and linebacker D'Sean Perry were killed in a Sunday night shooting after returning to Charlottesville, Virginia, from a group field trip to see a play in Washington D.C.
Police: Alleged UVA shooter had stolen gun during 2021 arrest
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Investigations into past court records continue to reveal new details about a 22-year-old UVA student charged in Sunday's deadly campus shooting. Records obtained Thursday morning from Chesterfield County, Virginia, revealed that Christopher Darnell Jones was once arrested with a stolen gun. In February 2021, police...
Virginia cancels Virginia Tech game after players killed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia has canceled its game against rival Virginia Tech scheduled for Saturday following the slaying of three football players on campus just over a week ago. The university made the announcement Monday night, two days after a nearly two-hour memorial service to remember...
University of Virginia to hold public memorial service Saturday in honor of shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — University of Virginia President Jim Ryan says a memorial service will be held Saturday to honor the lives of Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler.
