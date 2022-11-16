ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston is building more than 300 homes on vacant lots, Mayor Wu says

The city is using $60 million in federal funding to help make more Bostonians homeowners. Boston will make 150 parcels of city-owned vacant land open for the development of more than 300 income-restricted homes, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday — a $60 million initiative that comes with a grant program aimed at lowering mortgage interest rates for certain prospective home buyers.
City leaders react to Eric Batista being named Worcester city manager

WORCESTER, Mass. - City leaders in Worcester are reacting to the city council's decision to appoint Eric Batista as city manager. Batista was named acting city manager after former city manager Ed Augustus left the role in May after eight years on the job. Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce President...
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
MBTA officials sign off on new bus map

"It will bring significant improvements to our city," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said. MBTA leaders on Thursday backed a re-worked map that will reshape its bus system network, boosting service by 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels and doubling the number of high-frequency routes available to riders. The agency’s Board of...
Worcester nonprofit proposes turning hotel into supportive housing

WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Community Housing Resources is proposing to convert the Quality Inn and Suites on Oriol Drive into 90 units of supportive housing. It would also include clinical services, behavioral health and recovery coaching for residents. The housing will be for individual adults experiencing homelessness, who can apply through a coordinated entry system. Residents would be required to pay a portion of their income towards rent.
Worcester nonprofit working to turn Quality Inn into 90 units of housing for homeless

A local nonprofit is looking to help ease Worcester’s housing crisis by converting a hotel into 90 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents. Worcester Community Housing Resources Inc. has developed a plan to purchase and rehabilitate the Quality Inn & Hotel Suites on Oriol Drive in Worcester, according to Executive Director Jennifer Schanck-Bolwell.
Here's the new bus route approved by MBTA board of directors

MBTA overseers on Thursday voted to move forward with a reshaped bus map that aims to boost the total amount of service by 25% across the board, despite concerns from some riders, advocates and elected officials about route-level changes included in the plan. The MBTA's board of directors unanimously approved...
“You’re embarrassing yourself,” planning board member told

IPSWICH — A planning board member asked another member to stop after she repeatedly interrupted the town’s new assistant planner, Andrea Bates. “You’re embarrassing yourself,” Laurie Paskavitz told fellow board member Helen Weatherall. The exchange came during a contentious discussion on how to proceed with a...
Restaurant owners pump the brakes on Canal District concerns

WORCESTER, Mass. - Following the closure of a handful of restaurants in the Canal District, there's been some concern about the neighborhood's long-term viability for businesses. What You Need To Know. Local business leaders are weighing in on several Canal District restaurants shutting down. They believe a combination of staffing...
These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving

When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
