Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
The Tufts Cannon: A long-standing tradition of student activismThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Related
Boston is building more than 300 homes on vacant lots, Mayor Wu says
The city is using $60 million in federal funding to help make more Bostonians homeowners. Boston will make 150 parcels of city-owned vacant land open for the development of more than 300 income-restricted homes, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday — a $60 million initiative that comes with a grant program aimed at lowering mortgage interest rates for certain prospective home buyers.
Worcester schools superintendent named to Healey transition team
WORCESTER ― Schools Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez will serve on one of the six transition policy committees being put together by Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll. Along with the founder and CEO of Latinos for Education, Amanda Fernandez, Monárrez will co-chair the "Thriving youth and...
spectrumnews1.com
City leaders react to Eric Batista being named Worcester city manager
WORCESTER, Mass. - City leaders in Worcester are reacting to the city council's decision to appoint Eric Batista as city manager. Batista was named acting city manager after former city manager Ed Augustus left the role in May after eight years on the job. Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce President...
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Mass. restaurants have igloos for outdoor dining; here’s where to find them
As the months get colder Massachusetts restaurants are bringing back a customer favorite: igloos, large plastic bubbles that you and a couple of your friends can eat inside of while dining outdoors. The igloo trend rose to popularity during the early months of the pandemic as a way for people...
MBTA officials sign off on new bus map
"It will bring significant improvements to our city," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said. MBTA leaders on Thursday backed a re-worked map that will reshape its bus system network, boosting service by 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels and doubling the number of high-frequency routes available to riders. The agency’s Board of...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester nonprofit proposes turning hotel into supportive housing
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Community Housing Resources is proposing to convert the Quality Inn and Suites on Oriol Drive into 90 units of supportive housing. It would also include clinical services, behavioral health and recovery coaching for residents. The housing will be for individual adults experiencing homelessness, who can apply through a coordinated entry system. Residents would be required to pay a portion of their income towards rent.
Worcester nonprofit working to turn Quality Inn into 90 units of housing for homeless
A local nonprofit is looking to help ease Worcester’s housing crisis by converting a hotel into 90 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents. Worcester Community Housing Resources Inc. has developed a plan to purchase and rehabilitate the Quality Inn & Hotel Suites on Oriol Drive in Worcester, according to Executive Director Jennifer Schanck-Bolwell.
wgbh.org
Customers, staff reflect on closing of 'landmark' Rotmans furniture store in Worcester
For more than 40 years, a large sign reading “ROTMANS” on a sprawling red-brick building defined a stretch of Interstate 290 in Worcester, inviting people to one of the largest furniture stores in New England. Now, another sign is on the building: “GOING OUT OF BUSINESS.”. Rotmans...
WBUR
Here's the new bus route approved by MBTA board of directors
MBTA overseers on Thursday voted to move forward with a reshaped bus map that aims to boost the total amount of service by 25% across the board, despite concerns from some riders, advocates and elected officials about route-level changes included in the plan. The MBTA's board of directors unanimously approved...
wgbh.org
One year in, the jury is still out on Boston Mayor Wu’s ability to make sweeping changes
This week marks Michelle Wu’s first year as mayor of Boston, but political observers agree that 12 months is too small a window to assess whether she has fulfilled her promise to voters to be the agent of sweeping change. While the mayor has laid the groundwork toward rent...
Town of Ashland, Town of Natick & City of Framingham Websites Down
FRAMINGHAM – The websites for the Town of Ashland, the Town of Natick, and the City of Framingham are down. The websites have been down for hours — at least since 6:30 p.m. in Framingham. “The City’s municipal website is currently experiencing technical difficulties and is unavailable at...
Neighbors share concern over disturbing discovery in South Boston condo building
SOUTH BOSTON — Boston Police remained outside a South Boston condo building on East Broadway, for most of Friday after a “fetus or infant” was found in a freezer located at the address, according to officials. Neighbors tell Boston 25 News the sight of so many police...
thelocalne.ws
“You’re embarrassing yourself,” planning board member told
IPSWICH — A planning board member asked another member to stop after she repeatedly interrupted the town’s new assistant planner, Andrea Bates. “You’re embarrassing yourself,” Laurie Paskavitz told fellow board member Helen Weatherall. The exchange came during a contentious discussion on how to proceed with a...
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so make sure to pay them a visit soon.
spectrumnews1.com
Restaurant owners pump the brakes on Canal District concerns
WORCESTER, Mass. - Following the closure of a handful of restaurants in the Canal District, there's been some concern about the neighborhood's long-term viability for businesses. What You Need To Know. Local business leaders are weighing in on several Canal District restaurants shutting down. They believe a combination of staffing...
These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving
When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million winner wants to buy car for mom
A $1 million lottery winner isn’t planning on spending it all on herself. Zetta Eastman from Florence won her $1 million prize when she bought a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch ticket from Valley Farms in Easthampton. She claimed her winnings on Nov. 7 and chose to receive her prize in a one-time payment valued at $650,000 before taxes.
Where the Worcester Police Dept.’s racial equity audit stands as federal investigation begins
Two days after a federal investigation into the Worcester Police Department policing practices was announced, newly-named City Manager Eric Batista said a racial equity audit into the department is “a little over halfway” completed. The Department of Justice and United State Attorney Rachel Rollins’s office announced Tuesday they...
Comments / 1