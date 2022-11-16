ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, MO

kttn.com

Missouri State Auditor releases audit of Fairview, in Newton County, with a rating of “poor”

A report released by State Auditor Nicole Galloway on the City of Fairview identified numerous concerns in the Newton County community, including overpayments to the former city clerk and conflicts of interest by the former mayor. The review of city operations, which gave the lowest possible rating of “poor,” was initiated through a petition signed by Fairview residents.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income

JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Baxter Springs considers 4-day school week

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A growing national trend for school districts could soon make it’s way to southeast Kansas. The Baxter Springs School District is considering moving to a four-day school week. Right now, they’re just gathering information and asking parents for their thoughts on the matter.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Two area organizations partner to support CJ, Joplin, Webb City residents with rent, utilities

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Regional Health & Welfare Association has announced a new partnership with the Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri to support local residents with assistance for rent, mortgage payments, and utilities. Originally incorporated as the Joplin Provident Association, Regional Health & Welfare Association is Joplin’s...
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Baxter Springs enforcing seatbelt safety for state-wide campaign

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A local police department is reminding Kansas residents to buckle-up. The Baxter Springs Police Department is enforcing seatbelt safety laws as an extra safety provision this time of year. With families driving to holiday dinners during a time when deer are active — it’s especially important to buckle-up. The “Safe Arrival” campaign is to remind families that arriving safely is better than not arriving at all.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Christmas Parades in the Joplin-Southwest Missouri area

KSN/KODE — Hold on for deer life — there’s a lot going on in the Four States this season. Yule be sorry if you miss any of the festivities— it’s going to be lit. Not even the resting Grinch faces will be able to resist the most wonderful time of the year!
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Former mayor, Joplin civil servant passes away

JOPLIN, Mo. — A longtime Joplin civil servant has passed away. He was a man who also touched many lives in many ways. Richard Russell, who passed away on Sunday, at the age of 82, was a member of the Joplin City Council from 1996 to 2008, as well as serving as mayor from 2002 to 2004.
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
MISSOURI STATE
kggfradio.com

Four Cherokee County Deputies Honored

Four Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies are named Kansas Deputy Sheriff of the Year. Chief Deputy Nate Jones, Deputy Logan Grant, Deputy Derrek Mitchell and Sergeant Noble Dobkins received their awards at the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association Fall Conference in Mulvane earlier this week. The four were recognized during a dinner banquet alongside nearly 300 other law enforcement leaders and special guests from across the state. The award is voted on by Kansas sheriffs.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Duplex burns in Carl Junction, frigid high winds

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — About 1:40 p.m. Friday reports along Fir Road in Carl Junction of a residential structure fire alerted CJFIRE Dept. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Carl Junction Police responded. 1008 and 1010 Southgate Circle, two large 3-bed, 2-bath, 2-car garage dwellings. 31° currently and the wind chill makes it feel like 19°. Almost before CJ Fire...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Mt. Olive Cemetery revitalization agreement

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Revitalization plans are in the works for “Mt. Olive Cemetery” off East Quincy Street. The city has entered into a five-year agreement with the company, “Notch 8, LLC” out of Pittsburg, where it will handle a number of repairs and upgrades on and around the property.
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin City offices holiday hours and residential trash change

JOPLIN, MO. — This Thanksgiving, multiple Joplin City offices and will be closed during the holiday week along with a revised trash pick-up schedule. City of Joplin offices are closed Thursday, Nov. 24th & Friday, Nov. 25th. During this time, the following services and offices are also closed:. Joplin...
JOPLIN, MO
kosu.org

'Not just a flood, but a toxic flood': Lead mining waste sits in the same floodwaters as Northeast Oklahoma homes and businesses

But a threat looms ever present. It comes from the creek. “The people do not just get a flood,” Jim told her audience. “They get a toxic flood.”. Miami is the largest city in Ottawa County in Oklahoma’s northeastern corner. The area is dotted with closed lead and zinc mines. Before they closed in the 1960s, those mines generated massive piles of chat—leftover gravel from metal processing that wasn’t useful to sell but still contains high levels of heavy metals.
MIAMI, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

CN receives herd of 165 for buffalo ranch

BULL HOLLOW – During the first week of November, the Cherokee Nation Buffalo Ranch received 165 head of bison to introduce into the existing herd, which will bring the total to approximately 350 head. CN Director of Land Management and Agriculture Dale Glory said the new head of bison...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK

