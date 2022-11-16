BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Give to the Max Day kicks off the season of giving on Thursday. Thousands of nonprofits need help reaching their goals so they can keep helping our community. One of them is 'Bridging' in Bloomington and Roseville."Every day we're preparing every afternoon for 20 households. To get to 100 households a week, it is constantly moving!" Bridging Community Relations Manager Diana Dalsin said.Bridging is a furniture bank that allows people to come with nothing, and leave with everything they need to furnish their new home."We are partnered up with over 250 agencies, from the very formal county...

