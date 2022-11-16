ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, MN

macaronikid.com

Christmas in Color Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show coming to Shakopee

Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With millions of lights perfectly synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes, larger-than-life Christmas trees, candy canes and animated snowmen who will serenade you with songs, Christmas in Color is an immersive experience for all ages and abilities!
SHAKOPEE, MN
krwc1360.com

Possible Scam Swirling in Monticello

Officials with the City of Monticello are notifying residents of a possible scam that seems to be circulating in that community. Officials posted on the city’s Facebook page this week that reports have surfaced that someone claiming to be an employee of the City of Monticello has been calling residents saying that have a permit from the city to enter their property.
MONTICELLO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dayton's Project opens Winter Maker's Market, promising nostalgia, sentiment, and Santa Bear

MINNEAPOLIS -- Holiday shopping has returned to a classic Minneapolis landmark. The Dayton's Project opened its Winter Maker's Market Thursday.WCCO's Jeff Wagner went to look at the 67 vendors showing off Minnesota's past and future, with market curator Mich Berthiaume."I think that this is becoming as it once was as Christmas destination for people ... and I think so many people are celebrating the rebirth of downtown," Berthiaume said. "Almost taking it back to when Dayton's opened, you imagined that these are the kind of brands that they had inside the store back then."Todd Randall represents three companies showcasing handcrafted...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eater

Six New Breakfasts and Brunches to Try Around the Twin Cities

This beloved south Minneapolis deli recently moved to a brand new spot on Grand Avenue, expanded its menu, and added indoor seating. The sun-drenched space — formerly chef Jamie Malone’s Grand Café — now serves breakfast. Stop by on a chilly morning for breakfast sandwiches made with Patisserie 46 Japanese milk buns, house-made caramel rolls, and coffee from Coffee and Tea Ltd. Look for classic “church-basement” frittatas and stratas rolling out in the coming weeks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Bridging" furniture bank in critical need of donations

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Give to the Max Day kicks off the season of giving on Thursday. Thousands of nonprofits need help reaching their goals so they can keep helping our community. One of them is 'Bridging' in Bloomington and Roseville."Every day we're preparing every afternoon for 20 households. To get to 100 households a week, it is constantly moving!" Bridging Community Relations Manager Diana Dalsin said.Bridging is a furniture bank that allows people to come with nothing, and leave with everything they need to furnish their new home."We are partnered up with over 250 agencies, from the very formal county...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Restaurant in Minneapolis and Saint Paul

Located in Northeast Minneapolis, Hai Hai is an Asian street food restaurant. It takes its inspiration from Southeast Asia and Thailand and features a colorful interior and giant fronded trees. It's also a craft cocktail bar and offers app discounts. Its menu is constantly changing and includes new dishes. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ann Alaboud's award-winning Apple Valley bakery re-opens after her cancer battle

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. – An award-winning Twin Cities baker opened her business back up after a long battle with cancer.WCCO first told you about a stage-4 stomach cancer diagnosis for Ann Alaboud back in May. She closed the doors of her bakery "Sweet Treasures" for two months while she underwent treatment. While Ann was at the Mayo Clinic, doctors found unexpected tumors in her esophagus, in addition to her stomach."I went through eight sessions of chemotherapy, five sessions of immunotherapy, I've had five surgeries so far," Ann said.She's on a feeding tube now, but it's not stopping her from returning to...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

Sun Country Airlines announces 2023 routes

MINNEAPOLIS — Sun Country Airlines announced that new routes will be added and other routes previously paused are set to resume in 2023. Beginning next summer, 12 new destinations are set to feature from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), according to a press release. This includes the following places:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home

Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
LE CENTER, MN

