Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Does ‘Warzone 2’ have Contextual Tap?
Warzone 2 is finally here, building on its predecessor while keeping certain mainstays in the rotation. You’ll recognise the core gameplay loop, as well as most of the weapons at your disposal. Beyond this however, there have been some significant changes, namely to the Gulag and Circle collapse systems.
What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia
After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
NME
‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’ rated in Korea
The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, the upcoming sequel to Breath Of The Wild, has been rated in Korea. As spotted by Gematsu, via GamesRadar, it was discovered on November 18 that Tears Of The Kingdom has officially been rated in South Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee.
NME
‘Warzone 2’ launch tainted by multiple bugs
The launch of Warzone 2 last night (November 16) has been anything but smooth, with players seeing bugs such as instant death and the “social” button directing back to the main screen. Under normal gameplay rules, when a player is downed in Warzone 2 they have a window...
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ players frustrated by Shoot House’s invisible walls
As part of its first major update, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has just introduced the Shoot House map. However, players are reporting issues with several invisible walls blocking projectiles across the map. The Shoot House map is a re-release of the original, which was introduced to Modern Warfare...
NME
Blizzard Entertainment to suspend game services in China
Blizzard Entertainment has announced that it will be suspending most of its game services in China. The game developer shared the news in an official statement on Activision’s website, confirming that the suspension was due to the expiration of the current licensing agreements with NetEase – the Chinese internet technology company that provided the online service for the games – on January 23.
NME
‘Overwatch 2’: Long queue times are because no one wants to play support roles, says Blizzard
The reason why there are long queues to play Overwatch 2 is because users are less keen to play support roles, developer Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed. In a development update published on Overwatch‘s official website, executive producer Jared Neuss said that queue times are “a very real, very consistent focus area for the team” and Blizzard is promising to make support roles more fun to address the issue.
NME
Banksy shares moving behind-the-scenes video of Ukraine murals
Banksy has shared a moving behind-the-scenes video documenting the creation of his recent artworks in Horenka, Ukraine – watch below. The anonymous Bristolian artist last week confirmed that he was behind seven new pieces that have recently appeared across the war-torn country. One location was Borodianka, a town north-west of capital city Kyiv.
VP Harris to visit, support Philippine island amid sea feud
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Philippines to underscore America's commitment to defend its treaty ally
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 270 of the invasion
Rishi Sunak made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Saturday to meet Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy – Sunak’s first visit to the country since taking office. Sunak announced that Britain will provide a £50m air defence package for Ukraine, including anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter Iranian-supplied drones.
NME
Ubisoft shares “early” concept art for ‘Splinter Cell’ remake
Ubisoft has shared a series of concept art for the upcoming Splinter Cell remake, with the company hoping the title will provide a “good foundation” for the future of the franchise. Last September, Ubisoft announced a remake of 2002’s Splinter Cell, with the company saying it was going...
NME
‘Pentiment’ director says game would not exist without Game Pass
Fallout veteran Josh Sawyer says his “niche” new game Pentiment would not exist without Xbox Game Pass. The murder mystery from Obsidian Entertainment released earlier this week on Game Pass for PC, console and cloud. According to game director Josh Sawyer, “I never would have proposed making Pentiment without Game Pass. Like, I literally just wouldn’t have done it. I just don’t think it would have been possible.”
NME
Placebo ask fans not to film or take photos on phones during their shows
Placebo have asked their fans to not film or take photos during the band’s upcoming live shows. The duo – comprising Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal – are due to begin their 2022 UK and Ireland headline tour in Portsmouth tomorrow night (November 18), and have taken to social media to post a request.
NME
‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2′ CDL Moshpit faces delays
Treyarch Studios has shared that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 CDL Moshpit is facing “a slight delay”. Posting the update to Twitter, the studio said that CDL Moshpit – which will include three modes, Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, and Control – would not be released today (November 17) as planned.
NME
‘Behind Every Star’ review: South Korea’s hectic entertainment industry becomes dramedy fodder
As the world comes round to the powerhouse that is South Korean entertainment, it only makes sense that screenwriters would eventually mine the ins and outs of their own industry for inspiration. Enter Behind Every Star, tvN’s latest K-drama and a show that takes the spotlight from the public-facing actors and shines it on the unsung heroes of Seoul’s illustrious entertainment industry.
NME
BTS’ Jin becomes fastest soloist to sell a million copies with ‘The Astronaut’
BTS’ Jin’s solo single, ‘The Astronaut’, has sold over a million copies within 16 days of its release. According to data from South Korean music sales tracker Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Music Chart), ‘The Astronaut’ had sold over 1,024,382 copies as of November 12, with 224,390 copies sold for the week of November 6 to 12. A report by The Korea Economic Daily adds that ‘The Astronaut’ is now the fastest album by a soloist to surpass a million sales in the Circle Chart’s history.
NME
UK’s live music industry calls for more action as autumn budget announced
Figures from the UK’s live music industry have called for more action from the government following the autumn 2022 budget. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt today (November 17) announced a series of tax rises and spending cuts as part of the autumn statement in what he described as “a plan to tackle the cost of living crisis and rebuild our economy”.
NME
Twitter users urged to archive Tweets amid rumours of collapse
Twitter users are being urged to archive their Twitter history, following speculation that the platform could collapse. The warning from researchers follows Elon Musk’s recent takeover of Twitter. The CEO has laid off thousands of Twitter’s employees, and since then, users have been reporting glitches on the social media site and, according to The Guardian, home page log-in failures.
Comments / 1