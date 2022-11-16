Read full article on original website
The St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster with Jason Heyward
The Chicago Cubs recently gave veteran outfielder Jason Heyward his unconditional release. As a result, he is owed $22 million dollars. In hindsight, the St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster if he re-signed with the team after the 2015 season. Let’s all flashback to the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2015-16 offseason. The...
Yardbarker
Braves preparing for worst case scenario: Dansby Swanson walks
Free agency became a lot less exciting for Braves fans following Ken Rosenthal’s report that it is basically Dansby Swanson or bust this offseason. He doesn’t see the Braves ponying up the necessary cash for Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, or Xander Bogaerts. He also views Jacob deGrom or any other frontline starter as a long shot, given the team’s current cap situation.
Yardbarker
A few “prove-it deal” free agent candidates for the Atlanta Braves
Some of the best free agent signings Alex Anthopoulos has made were low-cost diamonds in the rough. The Braves President of Baseball Operations has made a living off giving once high-profile players coming off down years, sometimes because of injuries, prove-it deals. They’re low-risk, high-reward moves that add up. AA has already acquired a pair of these cases in Sam Hilliard and Nick Anderson, but they won’t be the last. The team still has needs at shortstop, left field, and the bullpen. Since I don’t think the Braves will be relying on a prove-it-deal free-agent candidate to take over for Dansby Swanson, we’ll stick with outfield and relief pitching options.
Yardbarker
Blue Jays Next Move – Sign Dansby Swanson
After trading away a fan favourite, the Toronto Blue Jays need a big move and that should be signing another Swanson. Baseball free agency is upon us and there are endless ways that baseball teams can look to improve their rosters. Some teams will be looking for prospects as they rebuild, some teams will be looking for veteran ‘stopgaps’ as they thread water for another year, but the Toronto Blue Jays will be looking for the finishing pieces for their roster to propel them into a deep payoff run.
theScore
What the Braves going public could reveal about MLB's finances
Have you ever wanted to be the owner of a Major League Baseball team? Good news. You can own one next year - albeit just a small slice. Liberty Media, the parent company of the Atlanta Braves, announced Thursday it is spinning off the Braves - and the real estate holdings in the Braves' Truist Park complex - into a separate, publicly traded entity.
nbcsportsedge.com
MLB Team Roundup: Philadelphia Phillies
Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. Philadelphia Phillies. 2022 Record: 87-75 Third place, NL East. Team ERA: 3.97 (18th in...
batterypower.com
Hot Stove open thread
We have made it to Friday and we are one week closer to the start of Spring Training. Friday is shaping up to be a busy day around Major League Baseball as the deadline to tender offers to arbitration eligible players is 8 p.m. ET. There are some notable names out there that could be free agents by tonight.
FanSided
