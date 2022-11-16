ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

FanSided

Oklahoma football: Cleaning house on a few false narratives

Oklahoma football has had a very tough season, and the roller coaster season has created a miniature divide among the fan base in identifying what the problems are within the program. Some have alluded to it being coaching, others point at talent, and some at simply the amount of turnover....
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Crash to rock bottom entering Bedlam signifies depth of change that was needed at Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — I stood in the bowels of Dolphin Stadium as a distraught Nic Harris bawled on a golf cart just outside the locker room. Just moments earlier, with time winding down, a backpedaling Tim Tebow had motioned his arms together at Harris with the Gator Chomp, as he and Florida dashed the elite defensive back and Oklahoma’s chances at an eighth national championship.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Oklahoma football legend Teddy Lehman defends Brent Venables as Sooners head coach

This season has not been not what Oklahoma football fans expected this season under Brent Venables. In his first season as head coach after taking over for Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, Venables’ Sooners are just 5-5, not in the College Football Playoff picture, nor the Big 12 title picture. Some fans of the program wondered if it was the right move for the school. However, Oklahoma legend and former linebacker Teddy Lehman pumped the brakes and defended Venables.
NORMAN, OK
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma universities named as best in the region

Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma State University and The University of Oklahoma have been named as top colleges by The Princeton Review. The review site named the Oklahoma universities to its “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list based on results gathered from students. Students...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ouhsc.edu

Father-Son Surgery Legacy Comes Full Circle at OU Health

EDMOND — As a third-generation surgeon, OU Health general surgeon Alex Raines, M.D., was exposed to medicine from a young age and admired the role his father played in his patients’ lives. That admiration was reciprocated recently at OU Health when his father, Ed Raines, M.D., arrived from out of state for a temporary surgery assignment and visited his son’s operating room for the first time.
kgou.org

‘It had to be more than just teachers and their families voting’: Oklahoma educator responds to election outcome

Leading up to the midterms, throngs of teachers and education advocates rallied around democratic candidates for governor and superintendent. But after the ticket went to Gov. Kevin Stitt and Education Secretary Ryan Walters, some of those teachers are thinking about leaving the state altogether. Jami Jackson-Cole is a fifth-grade teacher...
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKC VeloCity

Grocery giant extends to Oklahoma City

Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery retailer, recently opened a 50,000-square-foot spoke facility in Oklahoma City as an extension of their regional fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas. The new Oklahoma City facility is expected to employ nearly 200 full-time associates. “As OKC continues to grow, we expect more national investment...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTEN.com

Five Roff Baseball Players sign to play in college

ROFF, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Five key pieces to the success factory that is Roff baseball signed their college letters of intent on Wednesday. Congratulations to Easton Riddle and Brand Wilson, who are headed to be roommates at Connors State College. Bill McCarter is going to Seminole State College. Finally, Cade Baldridge and Tallen Bagwell will remain teammates at Cowley College.
ROFF, OK
KOCO

El Reno Public Schools mourns death of seventh-grade student

EL RENO, Okla. — El Reno Public Schools officials are mourning the recent death of a seventh-grade student. District officials said in a social media post that Daniel Maifield died Wednesday. He attended Etta Dale Junior High School. "He was happy all the time," said Kambry Maifield, Daniel's sister....
EL RENO, OK

