- If you enjoy outdoor activities, you will love where the ducks walk on the fish in Linesville, Pennsylvania. This picturesque attraction is located at Pymatuning State Park, one of Pennsylvania's most visited state parks. You can reach the Spillway from one of the two parking lots on the park grounds. The Spillway is only 100 yards away from the parking lot, and the concrete walkway connects the two lots.

LINESVILLE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO