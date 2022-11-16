ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Related
Syracuse.com

Section III football team’s regional playoff game rescheduled as snow storm hits Western New York

An 8-man football regional playoff game originally scheduled for Friday night was moved up one day because a winter storm is expected to slam most of Western New York. Section III champion Morrisville-Eaton was slated to face Section V’s Pembroke at Pittsford Sutherland High School, located in a suburb of Rochester. That game will now be played at 6 p.m. Thursday at the same location.
MORRISVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Holes-in-one for Central New York golfers as of Nov. 18

Here’s a list of holes-in-one and other recent accomplishments by Central New York golfers:. Ernie Goldacker, Nov. 9, on the 130-yard No. 8 hole at Drumlins East using a 6-iron. Witnessed by: Nicholas Albanese, John Renock, John Crossett, Steve Sopp, and Mike Grimm. Tom Callahan, No. 8, on the...
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Central New York family returns to ‘Family Feud’ tonight after winning $20,000

A Central New York family will appear on “Family Feud” again tonight after winning $20,000 on Wednesday. The O’Gorman family from Oswego will appear on the iconic game show Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. on WTVH (CBS 5) in the Syracuse area. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald beat the Kelly family from Georgia on the previous night, and will now be the reigning champions as they “feud” with another family.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore in Buffalo, marvels at thundersnow: ‘Oh yes!’

The Weather Channel star Jim Cantore is in Western New York as the region faces a huge winter storm, including thundersnow and 4-6 feet of snow. “Whether Buffalo city gets 4 feet or not is irrelevant,” the meteorologist told Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Thursday, according to the Democrat & Chronicle. “You’re gonna get something. I mean, Erie is gonna get crushed, as we know.”
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News

The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Updated Snow Predictions For Winter Storm In Buffalo

Snow is already here in Western New York and we are gearing up for a major snow event over the next couple of days. Since Monday, the forecast models have given out several different amounts of snow predictions but as we get closer to the actual snow event, those numbers have become more consistent.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
