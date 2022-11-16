Read full article on original website
Jamesville-DeWitt becomes Section III’s first-ever boys volleyball state champion (video)
It was a historic day for the Jamesville-DeWitt boys volleyball program following a 3-0 victory over Section V’s Spencerport on Saturday in the New York State Division II championship match at the Capital Center in Albany. The Rams took home the program’s first-ever state title, which was also Section...
Live scoreboard, recaps for Saturday’s Section III football regional playoff games
The New York State regional playoffs continue Saturday for the final three Section III football teams. Cicero-North Syracuse, Homer and General Brown will all look to survive and advance to the next round after winning their respective sectional titles last week. >> Section III football rankings (Week 10): Champions crowned.
Kaitlyn Carroll caps her dive career with 13th place finish at state meet
Cicero-North Syracuse diver Kaitlyn Carroll completed her high school career with a 13th place finish at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls diving championships on Friday at Webster Aquatic Center. Carroll finished with an 11-dive total of 467.35 points. Carroll had placed 19th with an 8-dive...
Alexa von Holtz, Eva Smith, Katie Lester repeat top 10 finishes at state swim championships
Alexa von Holtz, Eva Smith and Katie Lester all continued to display their swimming prowess by turning in top 10 finishes at the championship races during the New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls swimming championships on Saturday at Webster Aquatic Center. Each swimmer had recorded top ten...
Section III football team’s regional playoff game rescheduled as snow storm hits Western New York
An 8-man football regional playoff game originally scheduled for Friday night was moved up one day because a winter storm is expected to slam most of Western New York. Section III champion Morrisville-Eaton was slated to face Section V’s Pembroke at Pittsford Sutherland High School, located in a suburb of Rochester. That game will now be played at 6 p.m. Thursday at the same location.
Holes-in-one for Central New York golfers as of Nov. 18
Here’s a list of holes-in-one and other recent accomplishments by Central New York golfers:. Ernie Goldacker, Nov. 9, on the 130-yard No. 8 hole at Drumlins East using a 6-iron. Witnessed by: Nicholas Albanese, John Renock, John Crossett, Steve Sopp, and Mike Grimm. Tom Callahan, No. 8, on the...
See how many inches - or feet - of snow have hit Buffalo and Tug Hill so far (chart)
Update: Check out the jaw-dropping snowfall totals in Buffalo and parts of Upstate New York as of Saturday morning. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Intense lake effect snowfall continues to bombard the Buffalo area, with the highest storm total already reaching 4 feet. It’s far from over: Snow could keep falling through...
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
Western NY is having a ‘Snowvember’ to remember: See photos from the winter storm
This week’s winter weather event is the party that won’t stop in Western New York. Over five feet have fallen in some areas and the National Weather Service predicts snow could continue to fall throughout the weekend, bombarding Buffalo and surrounding areas. Upstate New York, and Buffalo in...
Lake effect snow, high winds shift to Central NY this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A shift in the winds over the weekend will bring lake effect snow into Central New York, although it won’t be anywhere near the pounding that that Buffalo and Watertown are getting. Central New York, especially Oswego County, could see several inches of snow on Sunday,...
Central New York family returns to ‘Family Feud’ tonight after winning $20,000
A Central New York family will appear on “Family Feud” again tonight after winning $20,000 on Wednesday. The O’Gorman family from Oswego will appear on the iconic game show Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. on WTVH (CBS 5) in the Syracuse area. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald beat the Kelly family from Georgia on the previous night, and will now be the reigning champions as they “feud” with another family.
Nine local schools could violate state directive banning use of Native American-inspired names or mascots
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least nine school districts in Central New York are at risk of losing state funding or removal of administrators if they don’t commit to changing their team name or mascot by the end of this school year. Thursday, the State Education Department sent...
School Delays in Central New York for November 16
The kids can head back to bed, at least for a few more hours. The first snowfall of the season has some schools in Central New York starting a little later. Little Falls - 2 hour delay, No AM Boces, No AM Pre-K Mohawk Valley Christian Academy - 2 hour...
Mannion’s lead over Shiroff ticks up to 55 votes in senate race headed to hand recount
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Incumbent Sen. John Mannion’s lead ticked up to 55 votes on Friday as the Onondaga and Oswego County Boards of Elections continued to factor in late-arriving absentee votes and ballots with small problems that were corrected by voters. According to the unofficial counts provided by the...
The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore in Buffalo, marvels at thundersnow: ‘Oh yes!’
The Weather Channel star Jim Cantore is in Western New York as the region faces a huge winter storm, including thundersnow and 4-6 feet of snow. “Whether Buffalo city gets 4 feet or not is irrelevant,” the meteorologist told Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Thursday, according to the Democrat & Chronicle. “You’re gonna get something. I mean, Erie is gonna get crushed, as we know.”
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News
The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
Updated Snow Predictions For Winter Storm In Buffalo
Snow is already here in Western New York and we are gearing up for a major snow event over the next couple of days. Since Monday, the forecast models have given out several different amounts of snow predictions but as we get closer to the actual snow event, those numbers have become more consistent.
Two Erie County, N.Y., residents die shoveling snow
Two Erie County, N.Y., residents died while removing snow during a major storm. A state of emergency has been declared in multiple counties as the National Weather Service warns that road conditions are dangerous.
How did Central New York family do on ‘Family Feud?’ Survey says...
UPDATE: The O’Gorman family will appear on “Family Feud” again tonight, Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. on WTVH (CBS 5) in the Syracuse area. A Central New York family just won $20,000 on an iconic game show. The O’Gorman family from Oswego appeared on “Family Feud”...
NY orders schools to stop using Native American mascots, nicknames by end of school year
The New York State Department of Education is ordering all schools to stop using Native American mascots, nicknames and logos by the end of the 2022-2023 school year — or risk losing state aid. According to the Times Union, the state Education Department announced the directive Thursday in honor...
