A Central New York family will appear on “Family Feud” again tonight after winning $20,000 on Wednesday. The O’Gorman family from Oswego will appear on the iconic game show Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. on WTVH (CBS 5) in the Syracuse area. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald beat the Kelly family from Georgia on the previous night, and will now be the reigning champions as they “feud” with another family.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO