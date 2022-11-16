ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WKRN

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats

WARREN COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous

Call it a historic attack on a historically Black institution — or at least its management. Tennessee State University officials hoped for a sympathetic ear and help in expediting the use of state funds to provide new housing for overflow enrollment when they went before a Senate committee this week. Instead, they received a shellacking […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Report: 1 in 3 Tennesseans cut necessities to afford utilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report out by LendingTree showed that the price of electricity is up 16% from a year ago, and that nearly a third of Americans have reduced, or skipped necessities like food and medications to afford their electricity bill. “Inflation is in virtually every aspect of...
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

Most commonly seen birds in Tennessee

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Tennessee using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 90 count sites in Tennessee. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogacw.com

Tennessee's 'Bonnaroo' presale announced for Black Friday

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — The popular annual four-day music festival 'Bonnaroo' recently announced that its presale for tickets will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. The show itself take place in Manchester, TN from June 15-18, 2023. Bonnaroo will be hosting more than 150 musicians with more than 10...
MANCHESTER, TN

