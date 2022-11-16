Read full article on original website
mtsunews.com
First 4 MTSU students reach med school at Meharry as Dec. 1 application deadline looms for next freshman class
As a Dec. 1 application deadline looms for the next group of budding medical school students, the first four MTSU undergraduates have successfully advanced in the special partnership with Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. “We have made it to medical school,” an exuberant Maria Hite of...
wvlt.tv
Tenn. attorney general joins 21 other states looking to get rid of COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One year after it was originally filed, Tennessee is joining a petition with 21 other state attorneys general wanting to strike down a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at health care facilities. The state attorney general say the vaccine mandate contributes to the shortage of health care workers...
Arkansas allows nurse practitioners full practice authority
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When it comes to disparities within our healthcare system, some of the issues come down to access. It can vary depending on where you live, but a new policy in Arkansas will help rural areas get the medical service they need. Half the states in the...
‘Horrific’: Nearly half of first-year DCS case managers have called it quits in FY 2023
Commissioner Margie Quin attributed the rate to a number of things -- mainly salary but also training, programming, mental health and more.
Tennessee AG files to withdraw vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti led Tennessee to be one of 21 states filing to repeal the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.
Sickness squeezes Tennessee hospitals
As sickness continues spread in Tennessee, hospitals say their pediatric emergency rooms are seeing high numbers of patients for the flu and RSV.
WSMV
TN Attorney General files petition to withdraw federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s Attorney General joined a coalition of 21 states requesting the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to repeal the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers and withdraw related guidance. “Evidence continues to mount that the ongoing...
wpln.org
A Tennessee commission will issue guidance to school districts fielding calls for book bans
A controversial new law gave Tennessee’s textbook commission more power over school library materials. But their first action item about libraries isn’t a hard-and-fast rule, and largely reinforces what schools are already doing. The Tennessee Textbook and Instructional Materials Quality Commission is a 13-member body, most of whom...
WKRN
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats
Deadly deer disease creeps closer to Middle TN ahead of gun hunting season
A deadly disease found in deer is creeping closer to Middle Tennessee as the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency steps up efforts to contain Chronic Wasting Disease.
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Tennessee town should be put on your list immediately.
Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous
Call it a historic attack on a historically Black institution — or at least its management. Tennessee State University officials hoped for a sympathetic ear and help in expediting the use of state funds to provide new housing for overflow enrollment when they went before a Senate committee this week. Instead, they received a shellacking […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
‘We have a real crisis on our hands’: TN seeing an increase in foster children, more with acute needs
State leaders have said the Tennessee Department of Children's Services "is near collapse," "can't meet those child's needs" and is filled with "a traumatized workforce and traumatized kids."
wmot.org
Tennessee's COVID-19 new case count fell last week after rising for much of October
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s COVID-19 new infection case counts fell in early November, after rising for much of October. New infections dropped nine percent statewide during the seven-day period that ended Saturday. State health officials say 6600 new infections were reported last week. Infectious disease experts had expressed...
wvlt.tv
Report: 1 in 3 Tennesseans cut necessities to afford utilities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report out by LendingTree showed that the price of electricity is up 16% from a year ago, and that nearly a third of Americans have reduced, or skipped necessities like food and medications to afford their electricity bill. “Inflation is in virtually every aspect of...
clarksvillenow.com
Most commonly seen birds in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Tennessee using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 90 count sites in Tennessee. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
WBBJ
Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
Three North Alabama schools ‘failing,’ according to state report card
Only three schools in North Alabama, all located within the Huntsville City Schools system, received a failing score on the state report card.
chattanoogacw.com
Tennessee's 'Bonnaroo' presale announced for Black Friday
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — The popular annual four-day music festival 'Bonnaroo' recently announced that its presale for tickets will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. The show itself take place in Manchester, TN from June 15-18, 2023. Bonnaroo will be hosting more than 150 musicians with more than 10...
utdailybeacon.com
East Tennessee Maverick: Gerrymandering, amendments highlight Tennessee midterms
While it was a stunning midterms season throughout the country, it was more of the same here in Tennessee. Tennesseans last Tuesday came out to vote for governor, all nine U.S. House members, 17 state senators, all 99 state House members and four constitutional amendments. Despite refusing to expand Medicaid,...
