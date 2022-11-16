ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A sign of the times? Tesco upgrades 'reduced to clear' areas with new permanent signage as more customers turn to yellow-stickered items amid cost-of-living crisis

By Chris Matthews For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Tesco is upgrading its 'reduced to clear' areas in stores with new, permanent signage as increasing numbers of customers seek out the items in an effort to cut costs.

The facelift for the areas will include new banners reading 'Reduced in price. Just as nice'.

Previously, yellow-stickered items were deposited on unmarked shelves at certain times of the day.

The areas will be rolled out to 100 stores by Christmas and more throughout next year.

It came as chaos broke out at one of the supermarket giant's stores yesterday around the reduced priced food section.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBTQW_0jD3prDH00
Tesco is upgrading its 'reduced to clear' areas in stores with new, permanent signage as increasing numbers of customers seek out the items in an effort to cut costs

The grocer hopes the revamp will tempt the 29 per cent of customers who said they would buy reduced items more often if the section was made more visually appealing.

'Reduced to clear' items include products such as salads, meat and bread which are nearing their expiry date, as well as discontinued items.

Chaos broke out at a Tesco supermarket yesterday as desperate shoppers fought for discounted food.

Customers grabbed and pushed each other in front of children as they scrambled for cheap yellow sticker items.

A Tesco staff member had to move out of the way quickly as the aisle descended into chaos.

Tesco said today that the drive to encourage shoppers to the deals was also part of its ongoing efforts to cut food waste.

Tesco chief customer officer Alessandra Bellini said: 'We want customers to spend less at Tesco, and our 'reduced in price' sections in stores now offer the reassurance that these products are just as nice and are another reminder there's great value to be found on every aisle at Tesco.'

Increasing pressure on household budgets has led to a sharp rise in the number of shoppers looking for yellow sticker deals.

A new YouGov poll commissioned by Tesco found that 69 per cent of shoppers now look out for markdowns in store, with 33 per cent of customers seeking these reductions more frequently.

Meat products are the most popular reduced item, followed by ready meals, vegetables and desserts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fIxrb_0jD3prDH00
Nearly six million TikTok users have watched the video since it was uploaded to the social media site

Of those who watch for yellow sticker reductions, 71 per cent said they were a cheaper option when they want to eat the food straight away and 51 per cent said it was a cost-effective way to stock up the freezer.

Aldi states it is donating 80,000 items from its Mamia range, including nappies and baby wipes, to charities and foodbanks that help new parents on low incomes.

Elsewhere, a spokesman for the John Lewis group, which owns Waitrose, said: 'Our reductions vary from shop to shop and day to day. Some of our shops have dedicated reduced sections, while others keep their reduced items in each product's usual location.

'More generally, we're working very hard with our suppliers to ensure we offer great value, while continuing to deliver industry-leading animal welfare standards, fresh produce grown with care and fair deals for farmers.

'We're also focused on the prices of shopping basket staples to make these as affordable as possible and our Essential Waitrose range is popular with customers looking for outstanding value and quality. It is the most extensive value range of any UK supermarket.'

A Morrisons spokesperson said: 'All of our stores have dedicated clearance sections, where our customers can pick up some great products at reduced prices.

The items may be reaching the end of their shelf life or could be slightly damaged but all the products in our clearance sections still taste great and offer excellent value for money.

You can find fresh and ambient clearance sections within our stores, just look out for the red Clearance signs or ask a colleague to point them out.'

MailOnline has asked Sainsbury's, Lidl, and the Co-op if they will be taking similar measures to address the cost-of-living crisis.

