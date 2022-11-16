Bellator 288: Usman Nurmagomedov, Patricky Pitbull fight for family legacy, respect and the lightweight title

Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Showdown is Finalized
Boxing fans will get at least one of the big fights they want in 2023. Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announced through their Instagram accounts Thursday that their representatives have completed a deal for the popular knockout artists to meet in a much-discussed showdown on a date to be determined in 2023. Their 12-round fight, which will be contested at a catch weight of 136 pounds, will be a Showtime Pay-Per-View main event from an undetermined venue in Las Vegas.
Video | Greg Hardy, Hasim Rahman Jr. have an intense faceoff, forced to be separated ahead of their fight
Greg Hardy and Hasim Rahman Jr. went face-to-face ahead of their boxing match on Saturday. Hardy and Rahman Jr. are set to meet on KSI’s Misfits 003 card in Austin, Texas. Originally, Rahman Jr. was supposed to headline the event against Vitor Belfort but the former UFC fighter was forced out of the matchup after testing positive for COVID-19. Another former UFC fighter then stepped in as Hardy took the fight on less than a week’s notice.
MMAmania.com
Bellator 288: Patricky Pitbull says Usman Nurmagomedov's name is what got him a title shot
What’s in a name? According to Patricky Pitbull, there’s quite a lot of value in it if you carry the right one. The Bellator MMA Lightweight champion recently told Cage Side Press that he believes the only reason Usman Nurmagomedov earned a shot at his 155-pound title — a fight that will go down this Friday night (Nov. 18, 2022 ) in the co-main event of Bellator 288 — is because if his last name.
Sean O’Malley explains why he “liked” referee stoppage in Alex Pereira’s TKO win over Israel Adesanya: “Dude, that was trending in a bad way”
Sean O’Malley has explained why he was a fan of the referee’s stoppage during the closing moments of Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya. In the main event of UFC 281, Alex Pereira shook up the middleweight division. He secured a TKO finish in the fifth round against Israel...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather: Is the money man running out of cash?
Ex-pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather remains an active fighter in exhibitions drawing questions regarding his finances. Former opponent Ricky Hatton recently asked whether Mayweather was broke after talking about Mayweather’s bout with Deji in Dubai. Hatton, who lost to Mayweather in 2007, told WBN: “I don’t get it. Indeed, he’s...
MMAmania.com
Jorge Masvidal will ‘gladly beat the living s—t’ out of ‘p—sy’ Gilbert Burns, calls for England showdown
Jorge Masvidal appears more ready than ever to punch Gilbert Burns in the face. The former Welterweight title challengers have been linked to one another for several months now, expressing interest in a potential fight. However, claims from Burns’ side allude to Masvidal not wanting to sign a bout agreement and recently turned down a date for UFC 283 on Jan. 21, 2023, in Burns’ home country, Brazil.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
BoxingNews24.com
OFFICIAL: Tank Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Las Vegas!
The biggest rivalry of the modern boxing era will finally settle its score in early 2023 when Southern California superstar “King” Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) takes on Baltimore’s Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0, 25 KOs). Las Vegas, Nevada, the historic home of boxing’s greatest grudge matches, will play host to one of the most anticipated fights to date, as the undefeated fighters put their perfect records on the line in a 12-round, 136-pound catchweight bout.
MMAmania.com
‘Pissed off’ KSI knows he and Deji could beat ‘borderline disrespectful’ Floyd Mayweather
J.J. “KSI” Olatunji wasn’t pleased to see his brother, Deji Olatunji, toyed with against boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather Jr., in their recent exhibition match. This past weekend (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Mayweather had his most fun time performing in an exhibition yet. The all-time great faced basically zero resistance from his novice counterpart en route to a sixth round technical knockout (watch highlights). Despite the result, KSI still feels his brother has what it takes to beat someone of Mayweather’s greatness.
MMAmania.com
Chaos! Welterweight champ loses title following disastrous ONE on Prime 4 weigh ins
For the second straight “Prime” event, ONE Championship has been forced to strip a champion on the scale. Less than a month after John Lineker coughed up his bantamweight crown, ONE welterweight champion Kiamrian Abbasov said goodbye to his welterweight title at the ONE on Prime 4 weigh ins, failing his hydration test on his first attempt, then coming in heavy on his second.
MMAmania.com
Chaos! Dillon Danis slugs KSI, gets clocked in wild street brawl at Misfits Boxing weigh ins (Video)
The 14th annual World MMA Awards were recently announced for the Sahara hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 8, so there’s still time to get your vote casted for “Clown of the Year.” Fortunately the category has just one nominee, part-time Bellator MMA fighter and full-time troublemaker Dillon Danis.
Joe Rogan praises Israel Adesanya’s response to loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “The way he responded to that loss is better than anybody ever”
Joe Rogan has praised Israel Adesanya‘s response following his loss at UFC 281. Last Saturday night, ‘The Last Stylebender’ returned to the octagon for yet another title defense. Standing opposite Adesanya was former kickboxing champion, Alex Pereira. In kickboxing, the two men already faced off twice, with the Brazilian winning both times.
Houston Alexander stops Joey Beltran at BKFC 33 (Video)
Former UFC fighters Houston Alexander and Joey Beltran collided in tonight’s BKFC 33 main event in Omaha, Nebraska. Alexander (17-16-1 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) entered the contest sporting a 2-0 record in Bare Knuckle boxing. The 50-year-old veteran had most recently competed in May of this year, scoring a first-round TKO victory over Jay Fish.
MMA Fighting
Jon Anik recaps Alex Pereira’s late finish of Israel Adesanya, UFC 281, remembers Anthony Johnson
Jon Anik may have been a little under the weather on the headset during Saturday’s UFC 281 event, but the action that took place at Madison Square Garden certainly provided a boost. Following one of the best cards of 2022, the UFC’s lead play-by-play voice sits down with MMA...
Paulo Costa claims he doesn’t have a deal to fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 284: “I don’t have a deal to fight in Perth”
Paulo Costa has claimed that he doesn’t have a deal in place to fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 284 next year. For the longest time now, Paulo Costa has served as a part-time UFC fighter, part-time troll on Twitter. The Brazilian may be annoying to some, but to others, he’s absolutely hilarious.
bodyslam.net
Jade Cargill Is Willing To Whoop Bow Wow’s Ass
If Tony Khan allows it, Jade Cargill will whoop Bow Wow’s ass. Rap star Bow Wow and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill have been going back and forth on social media for some time. It all started with Bow Wow wanting to take Jade out on a date, but after she denied, the two began to throw jabs back and forth. Now, Jade wouldn’t mind a match with him. Recently, Cargill sat down with The Breakfast Club on 105.1 FM where Jade discussed her back and forth with Bow Wow and stated that him saying he wanted to take her out to dinner was disrespectful.
Darren Till shares his thoughts on a potential fight between Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev: “That’s not a fight that Pereira is ready for”
Darren Till weighed in on the possibility of seeing his friend Khamzat Chimaev collide with the newly crowned champion Alex Pereira. Pereira done the unthinkable this past Saturday and claimed the UFC middleweight championship by dethroning Israel Adesanya. Unthinkable to many, but the Brazilian was filled with confidence having previously defeated Adesanya twice in kickboxing.
14th Annual World MMA Awards ceremony set for Dec. 8 in Las Vegas; MMA Junkie and Mike Bohn nominated
A date and location for the 14th annual World MMA Awards is set. Fighters Only Magazine is again hosting the awards, and a black-tie ceremony that will take place Dec. 8 at the SAHARA in Las Vegas. Voting for the festivities has already concluded, and the winners will be announced...
Aljamain Sterling confident he can outwrestle Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo: “He’s just so much smaller”
Despite Henry Cejudo being a credentialled wrestler, Aljamain Sterling fancies his chances in beating the Olympic gold medallist in a freestyle match. Sterling recently made the second defence of his bantamweight title at UFC 280 by stopping TJ Dillashaw in the second round. The victory marked the 33-year-olds eighth consecutive win in the division. The bantamweight division is arguably the most stacked in the UFC at the moment, which leaves fans wondering who will embark as the next contender for the 135-pound strap.
CBS Sports
Bellator 288 predictions -- Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson 2: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream
Light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull appear to have their backs against the wall at Bellator 288 against challengers Corey Anderson and Usman Nurmagomedov, respectively. Both titleholders are on track to enter the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Friday night as underdogs. Nemkov (15-2, 1...
