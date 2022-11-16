Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Former Most Valuable Player Non-TenderedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
Cronin, Jaquez on Loss to Illinois, Being Humbled, Veterans
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin and wing Jaime Jaquez talked after the loss to Illinois about the second half collapse, being humbled, and he veterans needing to step up.
Michigan football lands commitment from class of 2023 OL
Michigan’s football program has added a new commitment with the early signing period just over than a month away. Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi became the Wolverines’ 16th verbal pledge in the 2023 class on Friday, announcing his decision in a post on Instagram. The 6-foot, 3 1/2-inch, 282-pounder chose Michigan over 13 other reporter offers and four other finalists: Miami, NC State, Penn State and Louisville.
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star 2024 Linebacker, Three More Notable Recruits
Cincinnati will start finalizing the 2023 class with NLI's next month.
Michigan Nabs Commitment From High-Upside Prospect
It had been more than a month since Michigan landed a commitment, but the Wolverines got back on the board today with the pledge of Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth interior offensive lineman Nathan Efobi. The 6-4, 282-pounder picked the Wolverines over Boston College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Miami, Missouri, NC...
Michigan running back gets bad injury news
The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
UCLA vs. Illinois odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 18 predictions from proven computer model
The No. 8 UCLA Bruins will take on the No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as part of the 2022 Continental Tire Main Event. Both teams are coming off NCAA Tournament bids last season and are off to 3-0 starts on the year. Now they'll be looking to bolster their resumes in Las Vegas with two guaranteed matchups against ranked opponents with No. 5 Baylor and No. 16 Virginia on the opposite side of the four-team bracket.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois
Michigan revealed its uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois on Twitter Friday afternoon. The Wolverines are bringing back the classics for their final home game of the season, pulling out the blue jerseys and maize pants. The classic look for the Wolverines returns after they have worn blue...
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati's Taft Football program aims to make history
CINCINNATI—The regional finals for the OHSAA football state championships start Friday night, and only one Cincinnati Public School is left in the running. Taft is the only Cincinnati Public School left in the OHSAA state football tournament. Taft has never made the state semifinal game, which they could go...
Three Man Weave: Northern Kentucky Smacks UC 64-51
The Bearcats are now 9-1 all-time against The Norse.
WCPO
Fans storm the court as NKU takes down Cincinnati at Truist Arena
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Cross-River Shootout? River Rumble? Whatever you want to call it, it's safe to say neither Northern Kentucky nor the University of Cincinnati will be forgetting this year's matchup. Fans stormed the court at Truist Arena Tuesday night after NKU upset UC, 64-51. NKU got out...
Michigan hockey player hospitalized, placed on ventilator while fighting virus
According to The Michigan Daily, the University of Michigan spokesperson would not comment because of potential violations of HIPAA.
Kaden Brown signs national letter of intent with Wright State
Grand Rapids Catholic Central senior basketball player Kaden Brown signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday to play at Wright State
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
dayton.com
Dayton-area rapper expands creative arsenal on new album
Music has been part of Issa Ali’s life since a young age but he continues to find ways to expand his skillset. The Yellow Springs-based rapper recently discussed his decision to add some new weapons to his creative arsenal on his new album, “Book of Issa: Verse III: Three Birds One Stone.”
WKRC
OTR creative firm hires former Cincinnati Reds exec
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Over-the-Rhine experiential marketing firm has hired a former Cincinnati Reds exec. Agar, a firm that has worked with giants like Kroger and Procter & Gamble, has brought on Corey Hawthorne as its senior director of experiences. Hawthorne most recently served as the Cincinnati Reds' director of player relations and promotional events.
Former Norfolk police chief Larry Boone one of many applicants for Cincinnati police chief position
Former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone is one of 13 applicants seeking to be the police chief in Cincinnati.
dayton.com
Gourmet burger restaurant applies for liquor license at former Logan’s Roadhouse near Dayton Mall
A casual restaurant chain with gourmet burgers and brews has applied for a liquor license in the former location of Logan’s Roadhouse near the Dayton Mall. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Red Robin International Inc DBA Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews applied for a D5 permit on Nov. 16 for 2148 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Miami Twp.
dayton.com
Pine Club celebrates 75 years with special deal reflecting 1947 prices
Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is continuing to celebrate 75 years of being a dining staple in the Miami Valley. From now until the end of the year, one lucky table at The Pine Club will receive a special “Golden Menu” that features dishes and prices from 1947. “Stepping...
UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton; suspect in custody
DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:15 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Tuesday evening. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street shortly after 845 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson for the police department.
dayton.com
Voltzy’s has new winter location, bigger plans for future
Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand is setting up shop at Action Sports Center this winter while owner Sammy Bowman works on revitalizing the establishment’s former trailer. Bowman took over Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand, previously located at 4668 N. Springboro Pike in Moraine, after its beloved founder and owner of more than 32 years, Rick Volz, died in February 2021. Just as Bowman had worked to get the Moraine restaurant back open that summer, she learned the building’s lease would be terminated.
Comments / 0