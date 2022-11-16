ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football lands commitment from class of 2023 OL

Michigan’s football program has added a new commitment with the early signing period just over than a month away. Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi became the Wolverines’ 16th verbal pledge in the 2023 class on Friday, announcing his decision in a post on Instagram. The 6-foot, 3 1/2-inch, 282-pounder chose Michigan over 13 other reporter offers and four other finalists: Miami, NC State, Penn State and Louisville.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Nabs Commitment From High-Upside Prospect

It had been more than a month since Michigan landed a commitment, but the Wolverines got back on the board today with the pledge of Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth interior offensive lineman Nathan Efobi. The 6-4, 282-pounder picked the Wolverines over Boston College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Miami, Missouri, NC...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Michigan running back gets bad injury news

The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Sports

UCLA vs. Illinois odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 18 predictions from proven computer model

The No. 8 UCLA Bruins will take on the No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as part of the 2022 Continental Tire Main Event. Both teams are coming off NCAA Tournament bids last season and are off to 3-0 starts on the year. Now they'll be looking to bolster their resumes in Las Vegas with two guaranteed matchups against ranked opponents with No. 5 Baylor and No. 16 Virginia on the opposite side of the four-team bracket.
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois

Michigan revealed its uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois on Twitter Friday afternoon. The Wolverines are bringing back the classics for their final home game of the season, pulling out the blue jerseys and maize pants. The classic look for the Wolverines returns after they have worn blue...
ANN ARBOR, MI
spectrumnews1.com

Cincinnati's Taft Football program aims to make history

CINCINNATI—The regional finals for the OHSAA football state championships start Friday night, and only one Cincinnati Public School is left in the running. Taft is the only Cincinnati Public School left in the OHSAA state football tournament. Taft has never made the state semifinal game, which they could go...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Dayton-area rapper expands creative arsenal on new album

Music has been part of Issa Ali’s life since a young age but he continues to find ways to expand his skillset. The Yellow Springs-based rapper recently discussed his decision to add some new weapons to his creative arsenal on his new album, “Book of Issa: Verse III: Three Birds One Stone.”
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

OTR creative firm hires former Cincinnati Reds exec

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Over-the-Rhine experiential marketing firm has hired a former Cincinnati Reds exec. Agar, a firm that has worked with giants like Kroger and Procter & Gamble, has brought on Corey Hawthorne as its senior director of experiences. Hawthorne most recently served as the Cincinnati Reds' director of player relations and promotional events.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Gourmet burger restaurant applies for liquor license at former Logan’s Roadhouse near Dayton Mall

A casual restaurant chain with gourmet burgers and brews has applied for a liquor license in the former location of Logan’s Roadhouse near the Dayton Mall. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Red Robin International Inc DBA Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews applied for a D5 permit on Nov. 16 for 2148 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Miami Twp.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton; suspect in custody

DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:15 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Tuesday evening. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street shortly after 845 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson for the police department.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Voltzy’s has new winter location, bigger plans for future

Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand is setting up shop at Action Sports Center this winter while owner Sammy Bowman works on revitalizing the establishment’s former trailer. Bowman took over Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand, previously located at 4668 N. Springboro Pike in Moraine, after its beloved founder and owner of more than 32 years, Rick Volz, died in February 2021. Just as Bowman had worked to get the Moraine restaurant back open that summer, she learned the building’s lease would be terminated.
DAYTON, OH

