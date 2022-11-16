Abbott Elementary Sneak Peek: Janine Is Eggs-cited for a Fun Science Project

In the mood for breakfast? Good, because it’s time for the egg drop on Abbott Elementary !

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode (ABC, 9/8c), which finds Janine and the other teachers preparing for the science project where students try to design ways to prevent an egg from breaking when it’s dropped. Ava has other ideas for the eggs, though: She cracks one into a glass to make her “recovery elixir” as she hides behind dark sunglasses. (“Strong like bull!”)

The science teacher leading the project says hello to Jacob on his way out — and Jacob fumes to Gregory that he and the teacher have longstanding beef. Gregory, though, would rather ask Janine if she’s sure her second graders are ready for the advanced science lessons of the egg drop. Melissa is just upset they’re wasting so many eggs on the project “when the Cowboys are in town. Now I’ve gotta throw Molotov cocktails at their bus!”

Elsewhere in the episode, titled “Egg Drop,” “when Barbara is shocked at the clothing one of her student’s parents wears, she learns to not judge someone solely based on their appearance,” per the official synopsis.

Press PLAY above for a first look at this week’s Abbott Elementary , and tell us how you’re liking Season 2 so far in the comments.