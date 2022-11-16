ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbott Elementary Sneak Peek: Janine Is Eggs-cited for a Fun Science Project

By Dave Nemetz
 3 days ago

In the mood for breakfast? Good, because it’s time for the egg drop on Abbott Elementary !

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode (ABC, 9/8c), which finds Janine and the other teachers preparing for the science project where students try to design ways to prevent an egg from breaking when it’s dropped. Ava has other ideas for the eggs, though: She cracks one into a glass to make her “recovery elixir” as she hides behind dark sunglasses. (“Strong like bull!”)

The science teacher leading the project says hello to Jacob on his way out — and Jacob fumes to Gregory that he and the teacher have longstanding beef. Gregory, though, would rather ask Janine if she’s sure her second graders are ready for the advanced science lessons of the egg drop. Melissa is just upset they’re wasting so many eggs on the project “when the Cowboys are in town. Now I’ve gotta throw Molotov cocktails at their bus!”

Elsewhere in the episode, titled “Egg Drop,” “when Barbara is shocked at the clothing one of her student’s parents wears, she learns to not judge someone solely based on their appearance,” per the official synopsis.

Press PLAY above for a first look at this week’s Abbott Elementary , and tell us how you’re liking Season 2 so far in the comments.

Related
TVLine

Waltons Thanksgiving Movie Sneak Peek Asks: What Are Y'all Grateful For?

What are the Waltons grateful for as Thanksgiving rolls around “this” year? (Besides the fact that Daddy hasn’t turned into an evil speedster who terrorizes Jefferson County, Va.?) Family matriarch Olivia (played again by Scandal‘s Bellamy Young) poses that question to the hubs and their bountiful brood in our exclusive sneak peek from The CW’s A Waltons Thanksgiving movie, which premieres this Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8/7c. (To the lactose intolerant about to press play above… I apologize ahead of time. But you knew it was a snake when you picked it up.) A follow-up to last November’s well-watched The Waltons’ Homecoming, The...
TVLine

Beauty and the Beast Video: H.E.R.'s Belle Strums a Guitar, Josh Groban's Beast Dons a Cape in New Promos

We know Beauty and the Beast‘s Belle can sing… but have you seen her pick up a guitar before? ABC has released a pair of new promos for the upcoming special Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (airing Thursday, Dec. 15 at 8/7c), giving us a sneak peek at Grammy winner H.E.R. as Belle and chart-topping singer Josh Groban as the Beast. The special is billed as a “reimagining” of the classic Disney animated film, with a blend of animation and live-action performances to be taped in front of a live audience. In Belle’s video, which you can watch above, H.E.R.’s...
TVLine

Willow Proposes a Daring Quest in First Sneak Peek From Disney+ Series

An older, wiser Willow meets a band of fresh faces — and promptly proposes they embark on a mighty quest — in our exclusive sneak peek from Disney+’s forthcoming follow-up to the Ron Howard-directed fantasy film. SIGN UP FOR DISNEY+ to watch Willow, Andor, Tales of the Jedi, Zootopia+, Disenchanted and more! Developed by Jonathan Kasdan and based on characters created by George Lucas, the highly anticipated sequel series takes place 20 years after Willow Ufgood (played again by Warwick Davis) and Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) defeated Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh) and saved the realm from darkness in the 1988 fantasy drama. Now, as...
TVLine

The Simpsons Video: Meet Homer's New Step Brother... Melissa McCarthy?

The Simpsons‘ family tree could be sprouting an unexpected new branch very soon. “Homer is stunned by his feelings of rage and resentment when Grampa becomes a doting stepfather to his girlfriend’s quirky young son,” per the official logline for Sunday’s episode (Fox, 8/7c). Melissa McCarthy provides the voice of Homer’s potential new step brother Calvin, and as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive first look, they aren’t exactly on their way to becoming besties. While Homer clearly isn’t thrilled about possibly gaining a younger step sibling, this is hardly his first time at the surprise family member rodeo. From his mother Mona’s...
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
SheKnows

By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]

New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
SheKnows

General Hospital Recasts a Key Corinthos: ‘This Has Literally Been the Hardest Secret to Keep’

Those who watched the Tuesday, November 1, episode of General Hospital saw a new face in Port Charles. Sonny and Carly’s daughter Donna is now being played by newcomer Scarlett Brielle. Not only is she new to daytime, this appears to be one of her first acting gigs. Ava Rose previously appeared in the role that was named after the ABC soap’s former head of hair and makeup, Donna Messina, who passed away on December 6, 2018, and was loved by many.
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Looper

Chicago Med Has Fans Are All Shockingly Shipping Archer And Asher After Season 8 Episode 6

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 8, Episode 6. Fans of the "One Chicago" franchise are always on the lookout for future couples among the shows' array of characters. The various "Chicago" shows are usually all too happy to oblige for the fandom's search for the next cute portmanteau nickname, too. As a result, ranking every couple on "Chicago Med" alone can be a lengthy and arduous task, but on the other hand it gives the viewer plenty of couples to focus on, even without the centerpiece relationship of Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto).
TVLine

Law & Order: Organized Crime's Stabler Drunkenly Admits That He's in Love — 'EO' Hive, Assemble (and Watch!)

Are we inching ever closer to that parallel universe, or what? Near the start of this week’s Law & Order: Organized Crime, Elliot Stabler greeted his Italian partner Tia as she ambled out of his bedroom the morning after the events of the previous episode. As the friends/co-workers discussed her hangover and the amount of grappa they’d imbibed the previous evening, we learned two important pieces of information: 1) Despite his attraction to Tia and vice-versa, Elliot slept on the couch; and 2) their drunken conversation yielded a truth that even Elliot didn’t remember he’d admitted. As Stabler joked about how Tia...
TVLine

Chicago Fire Boss Teases Brett's First Post-Casey Date With...?

Breaking up is hard to do, and moving on from the heartache of it has been even more difficult for Chicago Fire‘s Sylvie Brett ever since she split up with her boyfriend Matt Casey in the Season 11 premiere. The decision to end their relationship was a tough one for Brett, who told Casey that the timing just wasn’t right, even though the two love each other. Following the breakup, the paramedic has put her focus solely into work and helping her friend Violet deal with her own tragic loss. But Brett will soon attempt to take a small step forward,...
TVLine

Conners EP Confirms Surprise Return of an Original Roseanne Character Is Still in the Works (and Offers a Major Clue)

Rest assured, Conners fans: The Powers That Be have not forgotten about their promise to bring an original Roseanne character back to Lanford. It’s just taking a bit longer than we expected. In September, executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan told TVLine that a character last seen early in the original run of Roseanne (1988-97) was poised to make their first appearance during Season 5 of the ABC offshoot. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford said at the time. “I think people are going to be very surprised and go, ‘Oh s–t!'”...
TVLine

The Good Doctor's 100th Episode Bumped by ABC for Mike Pence Interview — Get New Airdate

Welp, guess we’ll be watching the Weather Channel tonight. The Good Doctor‘s milestone 100th episode has been preempted by ABC just hours ahead of air, TVLine has confirmed. The network will instead show a primetime interview with former vice president Mike Pence — his first televised sit-down since the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As a result of the preemption, The Good Doctor‘s 100th will now be seen Monday, Nov. 21, in its usual 10 pm time slot. In the milestone outing, titled “Hot and Bothered,” a heatwave hits San Jose. Everyone is on edge, and Drs. Shaun Murphy...
TVLine

Leslie Jordan's Surprising Will & Grace Origin Story Revealed: He Was an 11th Hour Replacement for Joan Collins!

Will & Grace fans have Joan Collins to thank for the gift that was Beverley Leslie. In the wake of Leslie Jordan‘s sudden death this week, former Will & Grace exec producer Jeff Greenstein is revealing the surprising story behind the creation of the late actor’s signature, Emmy-winning role. “I’ve been thinking a lot about Leslie Jordan, obviously, reflecting upon his brilliance, marveling that I got to spend a few years in the company of such an extraordinary comedic talent — and realized that some of y’all may not know the story of how Beverley Leslie came to be,” Greenstein shared on...
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’: ‘Mama’ Vicki Lawrence To Play Leslie Jordan’s Mother In Fox Comedy Following Star’s Death

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winner Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family, The Carol Burnett Show) is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of Fox’s Call Me Kat‘s third season. Following the death of series regular Leslie Jordan, who Lawrence co-starred alongside in Fox’s The Cool Kids, she will portray his character Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. Lurlene is a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe’s baker while he’s on vacation. “Leslie’s death absolutely affected the storylines,” series executive producer Maria Ferrari revealed to Deadline. “We can exclusively confirm that Phil’s mother will be featured in an episode that we’re shooting right now....
TVLine

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to 'Traditional Marriage' Backlash: 'I Fully Support' All Ethnicities and Identities

Candace Cameron Bure is going on the defensive after starting a social media firestorm with her comments about wanting to keep “traditional marriage” at the core of her Christmas movies. “I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal. All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” she said in a lengthy statement Wednesday. “It saddens me that the media is...
TVLine

The Santa Clauses EPs Confirm Bernard the Elf Plays a 'Pivotal Part' in Disney+ Series, Will Reveal Why He's [Spoiler]

When reviving the Santa Clause franchise by way of Disney+, the Powers That Be knew they’d have to explain why a certain fan-favorite elf had been kept on the shelf for the last 20 years. We’re talking, of course, about Bernard, a role originated by David Krumholtz in 1994’s The Santa Clause, opposite Tim Allen. Krumholtz reprised Bernard in the 2002 sequel The Santa Clause 2, at which point Bernard had taken under his wing a protégé named Curtis (played by Spencer Breslin). But four years later, when Disney came a-knockin’ about a third film — 2006’s critically reviled The Santa Clause 3: The...
