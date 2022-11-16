ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard Stern Interview With Bruce Springsteen Set to Air on HBO: Watch the Teaser (EXCLUSIVE)

By Michele Amabile Angermiller
 3 days ago
Howard Stern ’s in-depth interview with Bruce Springsteen , which took place last month on SiriusXM , will be shown in its entirety on HBO on Nov. 27. Today, the network debuted a teaser to promote the special (watch it below).

“Bruce Springsteen is a few inches away from me, and I’m starstruck,” Stern says in the clip, which also reveals Springsteen’s writing process. “Years will go by with nothing,” says the Boss.

The interview — which will also be available to stream on HBO Max — originally aired on Halloween and marked Stern’s first time back in his SiriusXM radio studio. The chat features over two hours of intimate conversation with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, taking a candid look at Springsteen’s musical, professional and personal journey.

The appearance also features several in-studio performances on acoustic guitar and piano, with Springsteen explaining the genesis behind many of his most beloved hits including, “Thunder Road,” “The Rising” and “Born to Run.” They also discuss Springsteen’s new studio album, “Only The Strong Survive,” a collection of 15 soul songs released by Columbia Records.

“You finally got me to cry on the air,” Stern says to Springsteen in the clip. “It’s the first time ever. Wow.”

Stern announced the HBO airing on his radio show Monday morning (Nov. 14), saying he is excited for fans to watch the entire interview, and not just clips that were shared on the SiriusXM app. “I just said to Bruce on the phone … ‘Man, I just think this was the greatest. I want to see more people seeing it.’ And he said, ‘Me, too,’ and that was it,” said Stern.

“I think it was really a special moment. I thought Bruce Springsteen was generous, loose as a goose. The guy is singing, he’s talking. For those of you who have seen it on the SiriusXM app, you know what I’m talking about. And now, people who don’t have SiriusXM and have the HBO situation on their cable, they’ll be able to see it.”

“The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen” is produced by The Howard Stern Production Company, Thrill Hill Productions and SiriusXM. It will air at 10 p.m. on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

Variety

