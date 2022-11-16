ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Will Smith Fends Off Gators, Slave Hunters in Harrowing New 'Emancipation' Trailer

By Jon Blistein
 3 days ago
Will Smith evades slavers, alligators, and more in his quest for freedom in the latest trailer for Emancipation, which is set to hit theaters on Dec. 2 before arriving on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Emancipation was inspired by the 1893 “Whipped Peter” photos , especially the infamous “scourged back” photo, which showed the back of a former slave named Gordon covered in scars from whippings (it became especially prominent in the abolitionist movement). In Emancipation , Smith plays Peter, a slave who’s taken from his family but is determined to escape and reunite with them.

The trailer offers a glimpse at Peter’s harrowing journey as he evades dogs and slave hunters — as well as the various vicious creatures that reside in the swamps of Louisiana — on his journey North. Eventually, Peter not only makes it North but joins the Union Army to fight against the Confederacy in the Civil War. The trailer then ends with a pointed recreation of the “scourged back” photo.

Along with Smith, Emancipation stars Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor, Mustafa Shakir, and Steven Ogg. Last month, the film screened during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 51st Annual Legislative Conference, where Smith spoke about taking on the role of Peter.

“Throughout my career, I’ve turned down many films that were set in slavery. I never wanted to show us like that. And then this picture came along,” Smith said (via The Hollywood Reporter ). “And this is not a film about slavery. This is a film about freedom. This is a film about resilience. This is a film about faith.”

As the promotional cycle for Emancipation picks up, it will find Smith really returning to the spotlight for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife, Jada. Smith has apologized for the incident and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which also banned him from the Oscars and other events for 10 years.

Rolling Stone

South Dakota Republican Charged With Rape After Losing Election to His Mom

A candidate for South Dakota’s House of Representatives has been arrested and charged with sexual assault days after losing his election … to his own mother.  Records show that Bud Marty May was brought into the Pennington County Jail on Nov. 13 on a charge of second-degree rape by way of “force, coercion or threats.” A conviction would carry a maximum penalty of 50 years imprisonment and up to $50,000 worth of fines.  The victim told investigators that May physically accosted her in a bar bathroom, telling her that he was “6′8″, white, it is all consensual.” According to law enforcement...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Rolling Stone

Candace Cameron Bure Addresses Marriage Comments, Blames Everyone But Herself

After departing from Hallmark for the Great American Family channel, Candace Cameron Bure told Wall Street Journal that her decision was driven by the network wanting “to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.” Since then, she’s been criticized by her peers, who have accused the actress of being a “bigot” and exclusionary of the LGBTQ+ community. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, Bure took to Instagram to address the backlash for the first time. “I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” said...
Rolling Stone

Brittney Griner Moved to the Harshest Type of Russian Penal Colony for Women

Imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner is getting sent to a general regime prison, one of the harshest types of Russian penal colonies for women. Griner’s lawyer confirmed the transfer to People, explaining that Griner was moved into one of the 35 high-security correctional institutions for women; on Nov. 17, Reuters reported that Griner has been sent to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Yavas, 300 miles southeast of Moscow. The U.S. State Department said they heard reports of Griner’s relocation but did not receive official word from Russian authorities. While many women in Russia are sent to low-security, mixed-gender settlement penal...
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Promised GOP Will Investigate Pelosi, DOJ: Report

The House’s resident 2020 election truther and Jan. 6 defender Marjorie Taylor Greene has secured a promise from House leadership to investigate Nancy Pelosi and the Department of Justice regarding the treatment of Jan. 6 defendants, according to a report from the The New York Times. The Georgia congresswoman has enthusiastically taken up the cause of Jan. 6 defendants being held in Washington, D.C.’s local jail, comparing the complex to a “prisoner of war camp.” Conditions at the jail have already been the subject of U.S. Marshall inquiries, and inmates being housed in a portion of the jail that was...
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

Karen Bass First Woman Elected as Los Angeles Mayor, Beating Billionaire Rick Caruso

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, a longtime congresswoman, defeated Rick Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer, to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, according to the Associated Press on Wednesday. In a metropolis where tensions over a corrupt government, homelessness and crime rates are high, Bass pledged to build coalitions as the first woman and second Black Angeleno elected to lead the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Right Wingers Fume After Musk Announces Shadowbanning Policy

Elon Musk has managed to piss off just about everyone on Twitter, and after announcing that he would be instituting what appears to be a shadowbanning policy on the platform, even the right wingers who lauded him as the savior of “free speech” are in an uproar.  Twitter is currently being held together by digital duct tape and a skeleton crew of employees after Musk spurred a mass resignation among the platform’s already severely pared-down staff. Despite internal emails revealing that Musk asked remaining employees to fly to San Francisco and help him “understand the Twitter tech stack,” the billionaire...
Rolling Stone

Maren Morris Wants to ‘Make DJ Gay Again’ After Candace Cameron Bure’s Anti-LGBTQ Comments

Maren Morris knows a thing or two about dragging people who make anti-LGBTQ comments. On Thursday, the country musician — who has long been a queer ally — commented on a viral post that broke down Bure’s recent homophobic comments, referencing fan theories about Bure’s Full House character DJ Tanner, who some thought was gay. “Make DJ gay again,” Morris wrote on the post, artfully mixing Bure’s allegiance to conservatism with a reference to Bure’s only relevant acting gig. In the post that Morris commented on, Matt Bernstein — who often posts infographics related to the LGBTQ community — slammed...
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Trying to Intimidate Republicans Into Backing His 2024 Bid. It’s Not Working

Donald Trump had a message for Republicans about his 2024 presidential announcement: Endorse me now, or pay later. In the days running up to the election, Trump made a series of phone calls to GOP lawmakers and other elected officials, demanding that they endorse him before he announced he’s running — or at least right after, according to two sources with knowledge of the conversations. The president said he was tracking who endorsed him early, adding that “those who waited too long” were “not gonna like” what happens when he wins. (Trump, who lost the 2020 election, has long operated the assumption that he’ll win back the White House.) Trump also said he was keeping tabs on who jumped ship for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or other potential 2024 primary challengers, the sources say.
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Republicans ‘Have Better Choices’ Than Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence refused to commit his support to former President Donald Trump’s bid for reelection during a CNN town hall on Wednesday. Speaking with moderator Jake Tapper a day after the release of his memoir, “So Help Me God,” and Trump’s official snoozefest, Pence said Republicans will “have better choices” in the 2024 presidential race than Trump. “I think it’s time for new leadership in this country that will bring us together around our highest ideals,” Pence said, adding the highly doubtful sentiment that Americans “want us to get back to the policies of the Trump-Pence administration.” When...
Rolling Stone

Barack Obama Visits Daily Show, Says Country Doesn’t Want ‘Crazy’

Former U.S. President Barack Obama sat down with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show on Thursday night. Obama talked about post-midterm results, shouted out young voters, and noted that it turns out America prefers “normal” after all. “I like to think that part of what happened in this election is people said, ‘OK, you know what, some of this stuff is getting a little too crazy,” said the former President, referring to Democrats securing the Senate last week. “It turns out that there is, you know, a majority of the country that does prefer normal, not crazy. And that’s...
Rolling Stone

After Wrecking Weddings, Taylor Swift’s Tour Is Now Ruining Christmas

Taylor Swift may have added 17 extra shows to the Eras Tour after announcing her 2023 run of stadium concerts, but it only seemed to intensify demand — and ticket prices are out of control. After waiting five years for Swift’s return to the stage, “Verified Fans” fought their own personal Hunger Games on pre-sale day, with politicians raising antitrust concerns over Live Nation Entertainment, the parent company of Ticketmaster, whose website repeatedly crashed as the millions of Swifties scrambled for their chance to see the “Anti-Hero” singer in person.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Rolling Stone

Karol G Brings Her Energetic Live Show to the Latin Grammys Stage

Karol G brought all her big hits of the year the 2022 Latin Grammys stage. The Colombian superstar performed her latest bangers, including “Cairo,” “Provenza,” and “Gatúbela,” letting the audience at the award show see the electric energy she’s brought to her recent tour. Karol G opened her performance bathed in red light while performing “Gatúbela.” She writhed onstage with her dancers, capturing the vibe of the song’s sultry music video. She then danced through the audience while performing her euphoric anthem “Provenza.” For the grand finale, she transformed the stage into an Egyptian-themed set while performing “Cairo.” She...
Rolling Stone

Stop Wish Casting: Trump Is Going to Cruise to the 2024 GOP Nomination

The Murdoch media empire is mocking him. Former donors are abandoning him. Establishment Republicans and even former allies are denouncing him. Some state primary polls are no longer favoring him. And yet, despite the avalanche of attacks, Donald Trump remains the overwhelming favorite to win the 2024 Republican nomination. He’s also, as he has been since the day he reluctantly left the White House, at worst the second-most likely person in all these United States to be president in 2025. Ever since Trump exited 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in 2021 — after denying he lost the election and fomenting an insurrection...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

1,200 Twitter Employees Resign, Company Closes All Offices

After a wave of resignations at Twitter, Elon Musk frantically tried to assemble whatever engineers were left at the offices he’d previously announced would be closed for the weekend. As The New York Times reports, Musk sent out a rash of emails Friday morning, Nov. 18, asking, “Anyone who actually writes software, please report to the 10th floor at 2 p.m. today.” He followed by asking those who weren’t in San Francisco to hop on a plane as soon as they could to meet with him in-person. In that second email, Musk, who has so often positioned himself as one...
Rolling Stone

Trump Back on Twitter? Elon Musk Makes ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ Poll to Decide

On Friday night, Elon Musk took to Twitter to seemingly decide whether or not to reinstate Trump. In a Twitter poll, he simply posted “Reinstate former President Trump” with “Yes” or “No” as an option for users to click. At the time of this article, the tweet had more than 500,000 votes in minutes. Unsurprisingly, Musk is coming up with new rules for Twitter faster than the kid in class who loves cheating at Uno. On Friday, the Chief Twit announced new rules about “negative/hate tweets,” and that he’d allow Kathy Griffin, conservative satirical outlet The Babylon Bee, and Jordan...
Rolling Stone

Ticketmaster Apologizes to Taylor Swift and Fans Over ‘Terrible Experience’ With Eras Tour Tickets

Hours after Taylor Swift blasted Ticketmaster over the disastrous ticket rollout for The Eras Tour, the company issued an apology to both the singer and her fans. “We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn’t been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour,” the company said in a statement Friday night.  “First, we want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets.” The crux of the problem, according to Ticketmaster, is that they...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Reynolds Says He Wrote a “Full Deadpool Christmas Movie” That Hasn’t Been Made

Ryan Reynolds is starring in a new Christmas movie, but he previously tried to make some additional merriment happen for his signature character, Deadpool. During an interview with Big Issue that published Saturday, the actor revealed that Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who co-wrote the 2016 hit Deadpool and its 2018 sequel, had worked with him on a script for a Christmas movie featuring the title superhero but that their completed screenplay was never produced. Reynolds currently stars with Will Ferrell in Spirited, Apple TV+’s musical take on A Christmas Carol. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Reynolds Honored by Blake Lively,...
Rolling Stone

The Midterms Proved Americans Are Done Waiting for Congress to Protect Abortion Rights

When it was clear, late on election night, that a majority of Kentucky voters had rejected a measure that would have carved the right to abortion access out of the state’s constitution, Tamarra Wieder, the director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates of Kentucky, headed to a dive bar in Louisville to celebrate. The win wasn’t unexpected, but the reception her team got at the bar was. “They all came over to our table and cheered us,” Wieder remembers. “We started bawling.” “We felt very strongly going into this election that we were going to win because of all of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

