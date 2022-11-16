Meta’s Notorious B.I.G. VR Concert to Feature ‘Hyperrealistic’ Avatar of Late Rapper

Related
Bruce Springsteen Addresses Ticketmaster Outrage, Says He ‘Has to Own’ His Decisions
Bruce Springsteen addressed the controversial ticketing rollout for his 2023 U.S. tour for the first time, telling Rolling Stone he knows “it was unpopular with some fans” but maintaining that “most of our tickets are totally affordable.” When tickets for the tour went on sale in the summer, fans were outraged by Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing and costs skyrocketing up to $5,000 apiece. “What I do is a very simple thing. I tell my guys, ‘Go out and see what everybody else is doing. Let’s charge a little less.’ That’s generally the directions. They go out and set it up. For the past...
Brendan Fraser Says ‘Be Kind!’ About Awful ‘Mummy Returns’ CGI, Scorpion King VFX Team Warned Him: ‘We Needed More Time’
No one has to tell Brendan Fraser about the abysmal visual effects used to bring Dwayne Johnson’s Scorpion King to life in “The Mummy Returns.” During a career retrospective interview with GQ magazine, Fraser wasted no time bringing up the maligned CGI when he had to discuss the 2001 sequel. The actor said that even the film’s VFX artists knew the Scorpion King CGI was awful, and they warned Fraser about it on “The Mummy Returns” world premiere red carpet. “I never met Dwayne until after the premiere because he was a piece of tape on a stick that we referred...
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series Next Year
Quentin Tarantino has disclosed that he has plans to step back into television, looking to shoot an eight-episode series in 2023. The film director shared news of the project Wednesday night while promoting his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell. The filmmaker wasn’t forthright with narrative or production details around the project. Tarantino has worked in television before, directing two episodes of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in 2005. Since then he has flirted with venturing back, with reports emerging in February that the director was in talks to helm installments of FX’s “Justified”...
‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Stars Talk True Crime Series With ‘Lots of Boys Ripping Their Pants Off’
It’s not every day you see a TV series that features male strippers, true crime and Kumail Nanjiani, but “Welcome to Chippendales” is just that. Based on the lurid saga of Somen “Steve” Banerjee’s L.A. bar-turned-empire, the Hulu show has a shiny exterior, with much more going on below the surface. Speaking to Variety at the show’s premiere, held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood Tuesday evening, star and executive producer Nanjiani explained what drew him to the project and the role of Banerjee. “It’s a really fun show and everything, but it really gets at a lot of stuff...
Adele’s Las Vegas Residency Opens With Apple’s Tim Cook, James Corden, Baz Luhrmann in Attendance
Apologies are all the rage these days when it comes to difficult-to-procure concert tickets. And Adele, whose much anticipated Las Vegas residency launched on Friday (Nov. 18) at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, was not exempt from her own. “I’m truly sorry for any inconvenience and any disappointment that I’ve caused, but we’re here tonight and together” she said from the stage. Delaying the run, she added, “was the best decision I ever made.” It was a reminder of the long road to the Colosseum. Originally scheduled to kick off in January, production issues — and Adele’s own dissatisfaction with the...
Hollywood star's 5x-great-grandfather owned 292 enslaved people on his plantation in Barbados
Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (born in 1976) is British. He is most famous for playing the Marvel comic character, Doctor Strange and the character Sherlock although he has a few other well-known movies under his belt too.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega on Why ‘It Felt Wrong’ Working With Christina Ricci: ‘I’ve Never Been So Awkward’
Following Christina Ricci’s Wednesday Addams is no easy feat. So when Jenna Ortega had to embody the iconic role in front of Ricci herself, it was daunting to say the least. “I’ve never been so awkward. I felt like I didn’t know what to say to her,” Ortega told Variety at the red carpet premiere of the Netflix series “Wednesday” at the Hollywood Legion Theater. “I think she’s a fantastic character actress. I know her as Wednesday in my head, so it was intimidating. But she’s so wonderful and talented — she made it really easy.” Asked how she felt wearing...
Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to More Than 11 Years in Prison for Theranos Fraud
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of the doomed medical startup firm Theranos, has been sentenced to 11.25 years in prison for her role in defrauding investors and consumers about the potential of her company’s blood-testing device. Holmes’ sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release. She will be required to self-surrender at a later date, according to NBC. U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila announced the sentencing Friday after a hearing that lasted over four hours. As sentencing her to 11 years and three months in prison, Holmes tearfully hugged her family as the court fell silent. Davila presided...
‘Sofia the First’ Spinoff in Development at Disney Branded Television in Extension of Craig Gerber’s Overall Deal
Craig Gerber has extended his overall development deal at Disney Branded Television, under which he is developing a spinoff of “Sofia the First.” Created by Gerber, the original “Sofia the First” ran on Disney Junior from 2013 to 2018 and follows a young girl (Ariel Winter) who becomes a princess after her mother (Sara Ramirez) marries the king (Travis Willingham) of Enchancia. The spinoff will be set in in Royal Prep Academy, a school for princes and princesses of Enchancia. Along with creating “Sofia the First” and the preceding TV movie “Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess” in 2012, Gerber is...
‘Elemental’ Trailer: Pixar Unveils an Eye-Popping New World Where Fire, Earth, Water and Air Co-Exist
Pixar is finally answering the long-awaited question: What if elements had feelings? The acclaimed studio has released the first trailer for its upcoming 27th feature “Elemental,” set to release next year. Directed by Peter Sohn, who helmed Pixar’s “The Good Dinosaur,” “Elemental” is set in a world where the four classic elements — fire, earth, water and air — are alive and coexist. The two main characters, go-with-the-flow Wade and fiery Ember, are both young adults living in the city who meet each other and bump heads. In spite of their fundamental differences, however, the two develop a connection as they realize...
Goodbye, Brockhampton: The Hip-Hop Boy Band’s 15 Best Songs, Ranked
A collective of rappers, vocalists, producers and designers, Brockhampton became more than just a “boy band” during their brief and prolific run. After forming on an online forum dedicated to Kanye West fans, Kevin Abstract, Matt Champion, Merlyn Wood, Dom McLennon, Joba, Ameer Vann and Bearface went on to release their debut mixtape “All-American Trash” in 2016 before shaking up the hip-hop world the following year with the critically acclaimed “Saturation” album trilogy. Brockhampton became known for their eccentric personalities, energetic live performances and hyper-stylized music videos and merchandise. Plus, in an age before Lil Nas X, bandleader Kevin’s casual, humorous...
Deepak Chopra Boards Vikas Khanna’s Documentary Short ‘Barefoot Empress’ as Executive Producer
Deepak Chopra has boarded Vikas Khanna’s documentary short “Barefoot Empress” as executive producer. In the film, Khanna, a Michelin starred chef and filmmaker, tells the story of 96-year-old Karthyayani Amma (pictured above) as she realizes her dream of getting an education by joining a first-grade class in India. In the trailer she can be seen soaking up a lesson amidst a classroom of girls a tenth of her age. “I’m not ashamed to be sitting in a classroom with students of my great-grandchildren’s age,” she says. Academy Award nominee Doug Roland produces the film, which will be used to raise funds for...
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Bullitt’ Movie
Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film, an original feature based on the character of Frank Bullitt, the no-nonsense San Francisco cop played by Steve McQueen in the 1968 action-thriller “Bullitt.” Josh Singer (“The Post,” “Spotlight”) is writing the screenplay for the film, which is currently in development at Warner Bros. Though plot details haven’t been revealed, the forthcoming production is expected to follow Bullitt on an entirely different exploit than the McQueen original’s. Warner Bros. released the original “Bullitt,” which was directed by Peter Yates and based on the 1963 novel “Mute Witness.” In what became McQueen’s most...
Academy President Janet Yang Promises ‘Improvements’ at Oscars, but No ‘Drastic’ Changes
The Oscars may have a ratings problem, but don’t expect a major overhaul of next year’s ceremony. “I would say nothing drastic,” Academy president Janet Yang told me Wednesday at the Academy Women’s Luncheon, presented by Chanel, at the Academy Museum. “We like to think [of] improvements and really helping to give the audience a great experience, as well as the viewers on TV.” It was announced earlier this month that Jimmy Kimmel will return as host for the third time. He last fronted the ceremony five years ago. “The decision was to not play with something that was working,” Yang said...
Marco Antonio Solís Reveals Who He’d Want to Play Him in a Los Bukis Movie
Marco Antonio Solís has captivated the hearts and ears of many, both as the charming frontman of the Mexican Grupera band Los Bukis, and as prolific composer with a career that spans four decades of emotive soundtracks, successful tours and prestigious accolades — all in celebration of his innate ability to connect through music. Today, the Latin Recording Academy is set to honor Solís with the prestigious Person of the Year award for his contributions to Latin music and culture. “He continues to break down generational barriers through his poignant lyrics which move millions of people and inspire greater acceptance...
In ‘Wednesday,’ Jenna Ortega Shines — but That Singular ‘Addams Family’ Magic Gets Lost in Predictable Tropes: TV Review
The opening minutes of “Wednesday” should ring true to anyone even glancingly familiar with the creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, ooky Addams Family. The new Netflix series begins with Wednesday (now a teen played by Jenna Ortega) marching through the brightly colored halls of Nancy Reagan High School to exact bloody revenge on sneering jocks. Following in the footsteps of Christina Ricci’s version in Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1991 and 1993 films, Ortega’s grim Wednesday is just as magnetic. As her dastardly plan unfolds, she allows her otherwise determined stoicism to break with a thrill of satisfaction, and it’s impossible not to feel...
Kore-eda Hirokazu Signals Return to Japanese Filmmaking With ‘Monster’
Kore-eda Hirokazu, Japan’s most recognizable auteur filmmaker is making his first film in Japan since his 2018 Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Shoplifters,” distributor Gaga announced on Friday. Titled “Monster” and now in post-production, the film is also only Koreeda’s second films to be scripted by another writer, Sakamoto Yuji, whose credits include the 2021 hit romantic drama “I Fell in Love Like a Flower Bouquet.” (His first was 1995 title “Maborosi,” which was scripted by Ogita Yoshihisa as an adaptation of a novel by Miyamoto Teru.) The lead producer is Kawamura Genki, among whose many hits are the anime box office smashes...
Anitta Recalls Fangirling Over Rihanna: ‘And Now I’m Singing For Her — It’s Just a Dream’
Anitta confessed to once having waited in a hotel lobby to catch a glimpse of Rihanna, who recently tapped the global superstar as a performer for her annual Savage X Fenty fashion show. “Years ago I was in a hotel in Rio waiting for Rihanna to tell her I love her,” she said. “And now I’m just singing for her, [for] her brand and all [with] her outfits — it’s just a dream.” Anitta appeared on the lineup of performers for the fourth volume of Rihanna’s annual lingerie show, which featured additional musical appearances from Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell....
How Goldfrapp’s Will Gregory, Portishead’s Adrian Utley Turned Documentary ‘Arcadia’ into a Live Show
BAFTA-winning Paul Wright’s archival exploration of the evolution of the use of British land, “Arcadia,” has been given a new lease of life thanks to the duo behind the film’s score. Five years after it first hit screens, Goldfrapp’s Will Gregory and Portishead’s Adrian Utley have turned the film’s vibrant music into a live show appropriately titled “Arcadia Live.” In the show, the film plays in the background as a nine-person band, including lauded singer Lisa Knapp plus Gregory and Utley themselves, performs the eclectic collection of songs, which goes from classic folk to techno. Why present the film live now?...
