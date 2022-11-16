ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Balenciaga Now Does Pet Accessories

By Miles Socha
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

RUFF LIFE: If you have a designer pet with attitude, Balenciaga has the dog bowl for you.

In stainless steel and ringed with big, threatening spikes, the dish is part of a new Balenciaga Objects line dropping on Nov. 21, just in time for holiday gifting.

You can feel creative director Demna’s wry humor in the airplane neck pillow with a black hood attached, and the Balenciaga coasters, branded to resemble a famous Belgian pilsner-style lager.

The Paris-based house is to showcase dozens of products, most of them for the home, in a campaign called Balenciaga Gift Shop. These range from a kooky bench composed of dozens of printed towels strapped together like a bundle of newspapers to wine and Champagne glasses bearing beer-like Balenciaga logos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoaf5_0jD3p1q600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTbKC_0jD3p1q600

Several of the objects, including doormats, bathmats, a teapot and tableware, carry Balenciaga Hotel & Resorts artwork. The dishes are made by Ginori 1735, which, like Balenciaga, is owned by French fashion group Kering.

Scores of luxury brands have entered the booming pet accessories business recently, with Balenciaga offering a harness, collar and a yellow leash resembling a tailor’s measuring tape. A plush pink dog bed with a matching blanket brings to mind Bruiser Woods from the “Legally Blonde” films.

Soap, lunch boxes, vases, pillows, sippie cups and a gold-plated Triple S sneaker sculpture round out the eclectic range.

According to the house, select Balenciaga stores will offer a custom gift-wrapping service for these gifting items featuring silver ribbons and pearlescent packaging.

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Moda Operandi’s Club Moda Launches 75 Party-ready Pieces for Holiday

Moda Operandi is ready for the festive holiday season with Club Moda, which launches Thursday. The team has been working the past nine months in close collaboration with a wide range of international designers for the first-of-its-kind multibranded Club Moda capsule. The range includes 75 party-ready, exclusive pieces for the holiday season from 30 ready-to-wear and accessories brands, including LaQuan Smith, Khaite, Jonathan Simkhai, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo, as well as emerging talents like 16Arlington, Diotima, Des Phemmes, Del Core, Monot, K.ngsley and Arielle Baron.More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 CampaignJonathan Simkhai RTW Spring 2023Jonathan Simkhai...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Celine Women’s RTW Spring 2023

Hard to keep Hedi Slimane away from places with palm trees and famous beaches these days: His spring 2023 collection for Celine, captured in Saint-Tropez and revealed online Thursday more than six weeks after the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week, comes just ahead of his very early reveal of Celine’s fall 2023 collection, scheduled for Dec. 8 in Los Angeles.
WWD

Can Fast Fashion Compete With Entry-level Luxury Brands?

MILAN — When the TikTok account @trendswithtate posted a video commenting on a Massimo Dutti shearling coat that was retailing at $2,000 on the brand’s website, comments and likes soared, reaching almost 50,000 interactions. “I honestly would have never expected my video to blow up,” Tate Morrison, the creator behind the account, told WWD. Commenters on the video were either pointing out that they would never buy a coat that costs so much from a fast-fashion brand, or praising Massimo Dutti for its bold move.More from WWDSavage x Fenty Vol. 4 With Cara Delevingne, Johnny Depp, Taraji P. Johnson &...
WWD

Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July Brand Lands in Bloomingdale’s

Even before Thanksgiving has arrived, Ayesha Curry is getting into the holiday spirit.  “I am excited to give gifts this year,” Curry told WWD. “I started making my lists already of, like, who I am going to give to and what I am going to give.”More from WWDInside Fouquet's at Hotel Barrière Fouquet's New YorkInside Holiday Bar in the West VillageDiwali in New York Party Olive oil, loungewear, beauty products and travel kits are some of her top picks. Many of these are “things that I would actually use on a daily basis. Because I hate when you get a gift that’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

HigherDose Sauna Blankets and More Are Up to 25% Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. We all have a wellness junkie in our lives: Maybe it’s the friend who’s always decked out in athleisure, a coworker who’s practically married to her Theragun, or your bestie that’s always testing out new sheet masks (or maybe you’re all the above). There’s no denying that self care is having a moment. Brands are debuting all kinds of tools and tech that make it easy to bring the top wellness treatments into your home. There’s facial tools that make...
WWD

Lavinia Fuksas Introduces Latest Jewelry Collection in New York

Cosmopolite jeweler Lavinia Fuksas penned her love letter to New York City with her latest jewelry collection. The 40-piece lineup presented in the city with an exhibition featuring back-lit displays referencing Manhattan’s skyline and followed by a cocktail and dinner reception, nods to architectural shapes with gilded cages running throughout.More from WWDInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York PartySaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023 All handmade in Italy, Fuksas’ jewels combine 9-karat gold with white diamonds, malachite, nacre, onyx or lapis, carefully selected to stand out yet telegraph an understated, chic attitude. Colored stones add a modernist spin to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Blake Lively’s Maternity Style Statement Shimmers With Allover Sequins in Ralph Lauren Collection Dress at American Cinematheque Awards

Blake Lively attended the 36th annual American Cinematheque Awards on Thursday in Beverly Hills, California, wearing a shimmering printed dress. In honor of the ceremony, the actress wore a pleated dress with allover sequins detailed with sunburst pleating and a floral pattern from Ralph Lauren Collection. The silhouette included a plunging V-neck and embellished crisscross shoulder straps. More from WWDBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Lively accessorized the look with a pair of blue and clear gemstone chandelier earrings, a matching ring and a stack...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

Meet 100mL, the Start-up Making Travel-size Beauty Convenient

100mL, a start-up founded by Kate Cervini, is looking to capitalize on the return to travel. The company has teamed with brands including Maude, Aesop, Fortuna Skin and more to build a curated online shopping destination that allows consumers to purchase travel-friendly sizes of skin, body, oral and hair care products.
WWD

Wellness Picks to Gift This Holiday Season

From limited-edition holiday products to bestselling product kits, wellness brands are making the holidays easy this year. Here, some of the best wellness gifts and stocking stuffers to give this season.  Gucci x Oura Ring $950 at Gucci.comMore from WWDDiwali in New York PartyMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' The Gucci x Oura has been rereleased just in time for the holidays. The sleek ring, which features Gucci’s signature interlocking double Gs, boasts all of the benefits of the Oura Gen 3 ring, including sleep, movement and readiness tracking. By purchasing...
WWD

Kohl’s Pulls Outlook, Reports 60% Profit Decline

Kohl’s Corp. pulled its outlook for the year and reported sharp declines in third-quarter sales and profits, as the company heads into the crucial holiday season looking for a new chief executive officer to replace the outgoing Michelle Gass. The retailer, whose customer has been hit hard by ultra...
WWD

Fashionphile to Pop Up in Fred Segal’s L.A. Store

Fashionphile is linking up with Fred Segal for a pop-up shop. The reseller is accustomed to operating a series of store-in-store formats (including with Neighborhood Goods and Neiman Marcus Group) meant to engage circular shoppers. Now, Fred Segal is taking a stab at the concept with a pop-up in its Sunset Boulevard flagship in Los Angeles happening Nov. 17 to May 31, 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Femme Fatale, the New Euphoria and Other Emerging Beauty Trends

The seemingly ceaseless revolving door of TikTok-driven beauty aesthetics of late all have one thing in common: effortful simplicity.  With the so-called “that girl” and “off-duty model” aesthetics gaining traction on TikTok this year, a number of sub-aesthetics have cropped up which channel this pared-down approach to beauty. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW While season one of HBO Max’s hit show, “Euphoria,” gave rise to a flurry of rainbow-colored, rhinestone-clad makeup looks, the more subtle glam of season two, which...
WWD

Billy Porter Helps Bloomingdale’s Unveil Holiday Windows

Billy Porter regaled a streetfront crowd Thursday night and helped Bloomingdale’s unveil its holiday windows. Wearing an embellished long black leather coat, the Tony winner performed a few songs and encouraged attendees to seek authenticity regardless of what their families or governments might say. Afterward, he led attendees in a countdown as the scrim imprinted with “Best Holiday Ever” slowly rose to reveal he flagship’s 150th anniversary window display.More from WWDDiwali in New York PartyStill Blooming: A Celebration of Bloomingdale's 150th YearRetail as Theater: A Look Back at Bloomingdale's In-Store Events Before and after the holiday kickoff, many ducked out of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Charlotte Tilbury Pushes Deeper Into Metaverse With 3D Holiday Store

LONDON — Charlotte Tilbury Beauty is delving deeper into the metaverse with the opening of Charlotte’s Beauty Realm, the brand’s first 3D virtual store with a gaming experience. It is set to be unveiled on Thursday. The brand stepped into the metaverse earlier this year, partnering with...
WWD

Adidas, 11 Honoré Team Up on High-performance Collection Sized 1XL to 4XL

Adidas and 11 Honoré on Thursday introduced their debut high-performance and style collection, designed exclusively for sizes 1XL to 4XL. Each piece is designed with 11 Honoré’s grading process, which tailors the fit to each size and each piece, and is interwoven with Adidas’ leading material innovation. The collaboration works to support Adidas’ continued commitment to making sports accessible for all with 14 key looks (30 styles) that span yoga to training, high-impact workouts to casual days out.More from WWDA Look at Beyoncé's Ivy Park Collaboration with AdidasAdidas Originals by Ji Won Choi RTW Fall 2019David Beckham, Pharrell Williams Cheer On...
WWD

MCM Taps Christine Quinn as Face of Campaign, Launches Advent Calendar

MCM has tapped Christine Quinn as the new face of its holiday campaign. The campaign features a larger-than-life advent calendar that features the brand’s luxury lineup of products. The campaign was brought to life by director Maya Margolina and showcases MCM’s products including a small Berlin crossbody in a range of colors, an MCM fragrance-shaped novelty crossbody bag, a holiday-edition MCM eau de parfum and an après-ski capsule including an allover cubic monogram jacquard-knit shimmer top and matching leggings. More from WWDInside the Pop-In@Nordstrom MCM event, Los AngelesCeline RTW Spring 2023Alexander McQueen Resort 2023 Htat LIn Htut was director of photography, and...
WWD

Will Fashion Follow Through After Cop27?

PARIS — As Cop27 comes to a close on Friday, government negotiators remain bogged down in technical details and competing geopolitical issues. But the fashion industry was keen to set its own agenda, with a series of announcements from industry players that focused on the important role of using private sector money to channel resources and tackle climate change.
WWD

Farfetch CEO José Neves on Following His Luxury North Star

Farfetch has hit something of a soft patch — and is on the outs with investors, again — but José Neves said the platform is still very much in the sweet spot of luxury growth and technology. “We doubled this business in the last three years, so we grew more than any other online luxury company or etailer,” Neves, who is founder, chairman and chief executive officer, told WWD in an interview. “No one doubled. Even the most successful brands haven’t doubled.” More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRed...
WWD

Movado Bets on Digital Engagement for Holiday Campaign Strategy

Movado is rethinking its approach to holiday campaigns. The watchmaker and jewelry brand on Thursday unveiled “Always in Motion,” a campaign featuring high-level professionals with niche followings, like Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint and fashion influencer Jessica Wang. The goal, as chairman and chief executive officer Efraim Grinberg said, is to speak directly with a new generation of customers who are tapped into the digital world and eagerly listen to the diverse cast of influencers that Movado has tapped for the campaign.More from WWDMovado Acquires Olivia Burton: Looks from the BrandLeisure Time: Las Vegas Jewelry Shows PreviewCartier Creates Bachelor's Pad Pop-up in...
WWD

WWD

42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy