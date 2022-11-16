Read full article on original website
What four incoming majority-makers for the Senate DFL are pushing at the Legislature
One newly elected DFL state senator beat her opponent in the east metro by just 321 votes. Another squeaked by a well-known GOP rival endorsed by an influential Iron Range lawmaker. A third held a district including Moorhead many thought would flip to the GOP. And another suburban Democrat was the only one to oust a Republican incumbent senator.
Minnesota might end up #1 in voter turnout, but some states still counting
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is proud to have been re-elected for a third term in office, but he seems more proud of Minnesota’s continued success in being among the leaders in voter turnout. “We’re at about 60.66% which is down from the last midterm election where we...
Hennepin County prosecutor’s Brady memo falls short
In our August commentary, we outlined a few basic steps to improve Brady disclosure, which is the constitutional requirement that prosecutors fully disclose all evidence relevant to the defense. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office’s recently released Brady policy does not pass constitutional muster and fails to take the steps needed to ensure justice for defendants […] The post Hennepin County prosecutor’s Brady memo falls short appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
The day the Minnesota GOP forfeited the 2022 elections
One can identify the moment in 2022 when the Minnesota Republican Party’s fate in state elections was sealed. It occurred in the afternoon of May 14 after the sixth ballot at the state GOP convention. Mike Murphy, the fervid MAGA Mayor of tiny Lexington, Minnesota defamed endorsement rival Kendall Qualls as a liar and threw his support to Dr. Scott Jensen for the convention endorsement.
A rare bias-enhanced charge for attempted salsa assault in Waite Park
At MPR News, Kirsti Marohn says a recent incident in Waite Park sparked a bias-enhanced charge, though “Minnesota doesn’t have a specific hate crime law. But it does allow prosecutors to pursue harsher penalties for certain crimes committed because of the victim’s race, gender, religion or sexual orientation. Reports of hate crimes have been on the rise in Minnesota and across the U.S. But advocacy groups say the actual number is likely much higher, and want action to address obstacles to reporting and prosecuting hate crimes. In 2016, the Legislature passed an increased penalty for felony assault motivated by bias. However, as of Oct. 21, the enhanced charge had been filed fewer than two dozen times statewide, according to data from the Minnesota court system.”
The big winner of the midterm elections in Minnesota was democracy
In Minnesota and across the country, voters showed up not just to participate in democracy but to protect it. Minnesota voters rejected election-denying candidates and chose people who put protecting the freedom to vote and our system of free and fair elections at the center of their campaigns. To be...
Will Minnesota Republicans get tired of losing?
The fish rots from the head down, it might appear. The Minnesota GOP’s disastrous choice of Scott Jensen as their gubernatorial nominee this year seemed an unavoidable drag on their statewide slate of candidates. He drew 44.6% of the vote in what was supposed to be a great Republican year. Long before Election Day, Jensen […] The post Will Minnesota Republicans get tired of losing? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Public Policy This Week – The Free Press with Tom Hauser of KSTP News
This week hosts Joe Moravchik and Bruce Morlan have a conversation with Emmy Award winning journalist Tom Hauser. about the importance of a free press in a democratic society. They also discuss the book Tom wrote about his time covering then Governor Jesse Ventura and his role in solving the case of slain St. Paul police officer Jim Sackett.
Scott Jensen says Minnesota GOP can't win without new stance on abortion
(FOX 9) - Scott Jensen, who lost to Gov. Tim Walz in last week's midterm election, says he and other Republicans erred on the abortion issue and that the party needs to change its stance to win Minnesota statewide elections. "The hardline position on abortion isn’t going to win," Jensen...
Four Minnesota Commissioners To Leave Gov. Walz’s Cabinet
Four Minnesota commissioners will leave Governor Tim Walz’s cabinet. His office made the announcement yesterday, saying Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Education Commissioner Heather Mueller, and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips will not be seeking reappointment. Related Posts.
Twin Cities Democratic Socialists score wins
Democratic Socialists in the Twin Cities made small but notable gains in last week's midterm elections. What happened: All six of the candidates endorsed by Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America — including four state lawmakers — won their races. The results effectively double the size of the...
SD Senate Democrats & Governor Kristi Noem in Agreement
While democrats will again be a small minority in the next session of the South Dakota legislature, they expect to make progress on some of their long-time issues. Incoming Senate minority leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says Governor Kristi Noem has come around…..https://on.soundcloud.com/cw8eA. Nesiba says he has had...
New Minneapolis ordinance makes it illegal to block entrance to abortion clinics
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO/WCCO) – Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has signed a new ordinance into law that makes it illegal to block the entrances and driveways to abortion clinics, something that city leaders say protesters have been doing at the city’s only abortion clinic – Planned Parenthood in Uptown.
Minnesota GOP lawmakers hold back from endorsing Trump’s latest run for president
WASHINGTON – Supporters may be cheering former President Donald Trump’s decision to run for the White House again, but many congressional Republicans, including those from Minnesota, are much less supportive of the move. “I am not going to get into the business of who should or should not...
Why the GOP lost in the suburbs — Minnesota’s largest voting bloc
Minnesota Republicans were confident that their campaign message would reverse recent trends toward the DFL in the vote-rich but swingy suburbs. Gas prices and a fear of crime flowing out of the cities would be enough to overcome concerns that the June overturning of Roe v. Wade in a case known as Dobbs put abortion rights at [...]
New St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry confirmed
The Pioneer Press’s Mara Gottfried talks to new St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry about who he is and his plans for the office as he takes the helm of SPPD. KMSP’s Cody Matz reports that as the mercury drops, November’s temperature swing is likely to be the largest in more than four decades.
'I just want to win': Wisconsin Republicans want to move on from Trump, but some are reluctant
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A group of Wisconsin Republicans believe it's time to move on from former President Donald Trump after a string of statewide defeats and underperforming in crucial counties during the midterm elections, but some lawmakers are keeping him close days after he launched his 2024 candidacy.
AG Ellison shuts down fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that his office has obtained a settlement, requiring a California student-loan debt-relief company to provide refunds to its Minnesota customers and cease operating. This after the company collected fees from customers and misrepresented its services. Express...
Minnesota nurses set upcoming strike vote
Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. Two months since a historic, three-day strike saw roughly 15,000 Minnesota nurses walk off the job, the Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced they'll again...
CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
