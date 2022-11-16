ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

So, You're Saying It's Possible

When LSU scored a two-point conversion in overtime in Baton Rouge to take a 32-31 Someone had to suggest a possible path for Alabama into the national championship picture. win and hand Alabama its second loss of the season, conventional – and reasonable – wisdom that the Crimson Tide was out of the national championship picture. No two-loss team has ever made the playoff and Bama was also out of the Southeastern Conference Championship Game when LSU defeated Arkansas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Live Thread: LSU vs. UAB

No. 6 LSU (8-2) hopes to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive on Senior Night against UAB tonight at 8 o'clock when the two teams square off on ESPN2. Track the action with other Tiger fans on our Death Valley board for live updates, analysis, stats, and plenty of armchair quarterbacking in the comments section below.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alabama Gets 26th Shutout Of Nick Saban Era

Alabama's 34-0 win over Austin Peay in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday was the Crimson Tide's 26th shutout in the Nick Saban Era dating from 2007. It was Bama's second this year following a 55-0 win over Utah State in the season-opener. Fifteen of the shutouts have come against non-conference opponents, 11 against Southeastern Conference competition.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Live Updates: Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0; Final

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 8 Alabama (8-2, 5-2 SEC) will host Austin Peay (7-3, 3-2 ASUN) today in its 11th game of the 2022 season. The Crimson Tide and Governors will face off at Bryant-Denny Stadium with the non-conference game kicking off at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN+. Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
