The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
So, You’re Saying It’s Possible
When LSU scored a two-point conversion in overtime in Baton Rouge to take a 32-31 Someone had to suggest a possible path for Alabama into the national championship picture. win and hand Alabama its second loss of the season, conventional – and reasonable – wisdom that the Crimson Tide was out of the national championship picture. No two-loss team has ever made the playoff and Bama was also out of the Southeastern Conference Championship Game when LSU defeated Arkansas.
BOL Game Day Preview: How to watch, staff predictions for Austin Peay
No. 8 Alabama (8-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in its sixth home game of the year when it hosts Austin Peay (7-3, 3-2 ASUN). As we wait for the Crimson Tide and Governors to face off in Tuscaloosa, here is the most pertinent information to know, as well as staff predictions, for today’s game.
Recap: Alabama tops Austin Peay in penultimate regular-season game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 8-ranked Alabama defeated Austin Peay, 34-0, Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Overcoming some early mistakes, the Crimson Tide advanced to 9-2 (5-2 SEC) on the 2022-23 season, while the Governors’ record dropped to 7-4 (3-2 ASUN). Alabama out-gained Austin Peay, 527-206, and with a...
Jase McClellan's career game not surprising to Alabama, Nick Saban
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – With starting running back Jahmyr Gibbs taking another week to heal his injured ankle, Alabama once again turned to Jase McClellan as its top tailback Saturday. The junior answered the bell for the second week in a row, rushing for a career-high 156 yards and two...
Live Thread: LSU vs. UAB
No. 6 LSU (8-2) hopes to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive on Senior Night against UAB tonight at 8 o’clock when the two teams square off on ESPN2. Track the action with other Tiger fans on our Death Valley board for live updates, analysis, stats, and plenty of armchair quarterbacking in the comments section below.
Alabama Gets 26th Shutout Of Nick Saban Era
Alabama’s 34-0 win over Austin Peay in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday was the Crimson Tide’s 26th shutout in the Nick Saban Era dating from 2007. It was Bama’s second this year following a 55-0 win over Utah State in the season-opener. Fifteen of the shutouts have come against non-conference opponents, 11 against Southeastern Conference competition.
Live Updates: Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0; Final
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 8 Alabama (8-2, 5-2 SEC) will host Austin Peay (7-3, 3-2 ASUN) today in its 11th game of the 2022 season. The Crimson Tide and Governors will face off at Bryant-Denny Stadium with the non-conference game kicking off at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN+. Alabama...
Photo gallery from Alabama's 34-0 home victory over Austin Peay
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 8 Alabama defeated Austin Peay, 34-0, on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide offense piled up 527 yards, while its defense limited the Governors to 206 yards. Below are photos from the win from photographer Stuart McNair.
