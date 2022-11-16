Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Californian
3 Thanksgiving dessert recipes to bring to your next Friendsgiving
Although the Thanksgiving dinner is usually the centerpiece of any Thanksgiving meal, who says desserts shouldn’t take center stage too? With upcoming Thanksgiving celebrations happening before we leave for November’s break, here are three fall themed dessert recipes that are perfect for any Friendsgiving and are easy to make!
Amazing Thanksgiving Side Dishes Worth a Spot at The Holiday Table [Food & Drink]
Thanksgiving is approaching and with the holiday comes plenty of foods. The holiday feast is never complete without a large variety of side dishes. Here are five of my favorites.
Sweet potato pie makes an easy, pretty Thanksgiving dessert
In some areas of the country, especially the South, sweet potatoes make regular appearances at the end of the meal, yet for many of us elsewhere, it’s a surprise to encounter them in dessert form. But they are called sweet potatoes for a reason!. This comforting, pretty and very...
Tiny feasts: Thanksgiving dinner ideas for one or two people
Here’s how to have a great Thanksgiving feast for one or two people.
theodysseyonline.com
Delicious Thanksgiving Ideas
Well, it's that time of year again! Thanksgiving is only a week away. The time when we watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV, get together with family, and pig out on dinner and dessert. Speaking of dinner and dessert, I have compiled a few side dish and dessert ideas for those of you who are unsure of what you want to serve with your turkey. It's time to be thankful for knowing exactly what you want to serve up for the fam this Thanksgiving! Feast your eyes on all these delicious side dish and dessert ideas!
THROW TOGETHER MEXICAN CASSEROLE
(1) (15.25 oz) can of kidney beans, drained and rinsed. Preheat oven 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). In a skillet, add and cook ground beef over medium heat until evenly brown. Drain. In a 9×13 inch baking dish, combine beef, corn, salsa, olives, cooked noodles, beans, taco sauce, seasoning...
Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie
Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
mvmagazine.com
Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes, Fast Sweet Potatoes & Sides, Simple Roast Turkey, Cranberry Tarts
We've tweaked some recipes to make Thanksgiving easier for you. In an effort to make Thanksgiving easier this year (yes, the eternal quest), I decided to mess with a couple recipes, make them more user-friendly, and pass them on to you. First off, the mashed potatoes. Ever since I learned to make glorious smashed potatoes to order at Al Forno restaurant many years ago, I have been stuck on the idea of serving freshly mashed potatoes.
fox56news.com
How to make your home smell good
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nothing kills the mood in a space like foul odors, but traditional odor control methods like sprays and plug-ins contain perfumes, fixatives and other ingredients which may not be your cup of tea if you prioritize natural products free from synthetic fragrances.
Chicken and Stuffing Casserole
A roasted bird, stuffing, and gravy are a classic combo many of us love but only eat once or twice a year. But this easy casserole turns a holiday meal into a weeknight go-to. It’s sort of like a quick pot pie; a base of creamy chicken and vegetables is topped with a super-savory stuffing crust. It’s downright cozy and almost irresistible.
EatingWell
Ina Garten Is Sharing a Dessert Recipe Each Day for Thanksgiving—Including This Pie That's "Actually Better" with a Store-Bought Crust
Savory dishes tend to have the starring role on the Thanksgiving menu, but that doesn't mean a dessert can't sneak in and steal the spotlight. That's especially true if you choose a dessert recipe that looks as delicious as it tastes—and there's only one person to call for an easy dessert that will make your guests stop in their tracks: Ina Garten.
Martha Stewart’s Apple Pandowdy Is the Perfect Dessert for Your Casual Thanksgiving Dinner
If you’re keeping things super casual for Thanksgiving this year, then don’t waste time trying to craft the perfect apple pie with a latticework crust and perfectly proportioned filling. Instead, make Martha Stewart’s Apple Pandowdy. It’s apple pie’s dressed-down cousin that’s meant to feed a crowd. “Allow us to introduce you to the Apple Pandowdy,” a caption on Stewart’s official Instagram account reads. “Like a cross between a pie and cobbler, a pandowdy is an easy, traditional American dessert from the 19th century that deserves a place on the Thanksgiving table.” But unlike cobbler or pie, this apple dessert is “dowdied,”...
fox56news.com
Pumpkin sheet cake with cream cheese icing, butterscotch apple pie
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9×13 pan. In a large bowl, blend together the pumpkin, sugar, and vegetable oil. Add the eggs and blend again. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt and add to the pumpkin mixture. Stir to combine and transfer to the prepared cake pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow cooling completely before icing.
Meatball and cheese tortellini soup, something different and delicious
I love cooking and trying out new recipes. A while back, I was looking for another recipe online and I found this one for Meatball and Cheese Tortellini soup by accident, but I am so glad I did. This soup is something different, super easy and pretty quick to make. You can have a hardy, delicious meal in less than 30 minutes.
ABC News
Simple pecan pie bars are a perfect friendsgiving or Thanksgiving treat
Why fuss over a full pecan pie when you can create a handheld treat to add to your friendsgiving or Thanksgiving dessert table?. Tiffany Chen, cookbook author and founder of Tiff's Treats in Austin, Texas, shared these simple pecan pie bars with "Good Morning America" that she says make for a perfect treat to pack for any impromptu holiday gathering.
Epicurious
Why Cream Cheese Is the Secret to Crisp and Flaky Pie Crust
Ask any seasoned baker what their go-to pie crust method is, and chances are you’ll receive a bevy of differing answers, each accompanied with a detailed explanation of why their technique—be it an all-butter, lard, or shortening crust—is the best one. They might even reveal some of the tricks they employ in order to achieve a tender but sturdy dough, like adding a touch of vodka or apple cider vinegar.
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
Delish
Creamy Pumpkin Vodka Sauce & Penne
One of our favorite Italian-American pasta sauces, vodka sauce, just got a super-tasty touch of fall flair with the addition of pumpkin and sage! Pumpkin fanatics: This spin really hits the spot. A nice pour of vodka emphasizes the sweet pumpkin and tomato flavors in this richly flavored cream sauce. But don’t worry, most of the alcohol cooks off (and it doesn’t really taste like vodka!), so it’s a family-friendly dish you can serve up all season long—or year round!
I Tried the TikTok 4-Ingredient “Brown” Rice Casserole and It Was Buttery Heaven
Often, it’s the simplest dishes — those with an ingredient list you can count on one hand — that are the most flavorful. This is definitely the case with my newest TikTok find, which is known as “brown rice casserole” or “stick of butter rice.”
macaronikid.com
RECIPE: Making Mini Pumpkin Pies
One of my favorite things about fall is the comfort food, and pumpkin pie is on the top of that list. But if we buy a full pumpkin pie at our house, inevitably part of it ends up going to waste, so we have started making mini pumpkin pies! These mini pumpkin pies allow me to satisfy my craving, while not wasting food. Plus these mini pumpkin pies turned out to be a baking project my 3-year-old loves!
Comments / 0