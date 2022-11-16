Read full article on original website
Best Black Friday Gaming Deals Live Now - Video Games, Accessories, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Shopping for deals during Black Friday can be overwhelming due to the sheer volume of discounts available at major retailers. We're here to help make your Black Friday shopping easier by putting all of the best gaming deals in one spot. Our roundup of the best Black Friday gaming deals includes console, game, and accessory deals for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Best PlayStation Plus Games November 2022
The nights are getting longer, the weather’s getting colder, and your family is hitting you up about your plans for the holidays. So you know what that means: time to park yourself in front of the telly and get some gaming going. Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus this month, and my recommendations for some cozy games to play from the Game Catalog.
Xbox Series S Holiday Edition Now Available For $250
Ahead of Black Friday, The Xbox Series S "Holiday" Console is now available at major retailers for $250. With the gift-giving season around the corner, the Xbox Series S will likely be a popular pick this year, especially at this limited-time $250 price. We wouldn't be surprised to see the console sell out in the coming weeks, so if you want to put the Xbox Series S under the tree, it's a good idea to buy it as soon as possible.
Get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate For $40 Right Now
Early Black Friday deals are already rolling out, including some pretty excellent discounts on a variety of PlayStation products. Amazon and Best Buy are currently selling Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition and the standard version for a pretty nice discount. The Ultimate Edition is marked down to $40 right...
Get Sackboy: A Big Adventure For $20 Today
Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 and PS5 editions are on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. These are the lowest prices we've seen for Sackboy so far. Both versions of Sackboy: A Big Adventure are $20, reduced by $40 from the original price of $60. Sackboy: A Big Adventure...
All 45 New Games Arriving In The Nintendo Switch eShop This Week
The Nintendo Switch eShop is getting 45 new games this week, including the highly anticipated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Game Freak's next mainline Pokemon game is set to release on November 18. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is an open world game set in Paldea, a region loosely inspired by Spain....
You Can't Play Mei In Overwatch 2 Right Now, But You Can Buy A $10 Skin For Her
Overwatch 2 hero Mei hasn't been playable since the end of October, when Blizzard took the character offline due to game-breaking bugs caused by her Ice Wall move. While the patch has been pushed back from November 15 to November 17, Blizzard decided to go ahead with the release of a new $10 epic skin for Mei on the 15th, even though she's still missing from the roster.
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals Available Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals keep pouring in at major retailers, with steep discounts available now on a bunch of exclusive games, third-party hits, and a bevy of accessories. We've rounded up the best Black Friday Switch deals available now. We'll continue to update this roundup over the next week as new deals go live.
Get The Last Of Us PS5 Remake For $50 Today
Black Friday doesn't officially begin for another week, but Amazon and Best Buy are rolling out good video game deals already. One of the nice offers available now includes the recently released The Last of Us Part I Remake for $50, which is down $20 from the game's $70 list price.
Grab NBA 2K23 For Its Lowest Price Yet
NBA 2K23 is on sale right now for as low $30-$40 at several retailers. Best Buy currently has the best price on physical copies, offering the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version for $30, or PS5 and Xbox Series X copies for $35, but you need to sign into your free My Best Buy account to get the discounted price.
Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet – Launch Trailer
Embark on a new, open-world Pokémon adventure through the rich and expansive Paldea region! Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, available now on Nintendo Switch!
Marvel's Midnight Suns Final Hands-On Preview
So far, I really enjoy Marvel's Midnight Suns, having now played about 15 hours of Firaxis Games' tactical RPG, which pulls inspiration from the developer's XCOM games. Removing XCOM's frustrating percentage system--which could cause even the most well-planned strategies to inexplicably fail--makes the turn-based tactical combat in Midnight Suns a lot more fun. And thanks to the deckbuilding card system, randomness still factors into the equation, creating a healthy bit of challenge.
The Game Awards IMAX Screenings Will Include An Exclusive Dead Space Remake Gameplay Preview
The Game Awards has just announced that it'll be partnering with IMAX to offer live screenings of the show in 40 cities across the US and Canada. As an incentive for those who may be on the fence about buying a cinema ticket to watch an awards show, the IMAX screenings will include an exclusive "extended gameplay preview" of the upcoming Dead Space remake.
Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Cabinet Gets Big Discount At Amazon
Arcade1Up's NFL Blitz Legends only just arrived at major retailers last month, but there's already a great deal on the home arcade cabinet at Amazon. NFL Blitz Legends is on sale for $479 until 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET. This is a Amazon Prime-exclusive lightning deal, and we wouldn't be surprised to see it sell out before the discount officially expires. Unsurprisingly, this is the first discount we've seen on the brand-new cabinet, which regularly sells for $600.
Get Gran Turismo 7 PS5 Standard Edition For $40
For those looking to snag a Gran Turismo 7 deal this Black Friday, there are discounts on both the standard edition and the special 25th anniversary edition. These prices are pretty much the lowest Gran Turismo 7 has been available at all year, with previous PS5 edition sale prices hovering around the $50 mark.
Sea of Thieves Season Eight: Official Content Update Video
Prepare to engage in on-demand, Faction-based PvP combat, earn Allegiance and rewards, obtain rare Curses, unlock fresh locations to explore and more in Sea of Thieves Season Eight! The battle begins on November 22nd.
Goat Simulator 3 Release Trailer
Goat Simulator 3 arrives today exclusively on PC via the Epic Games Store. Play with up to three friends or solo and discover the secrets waiting for you on San Angora. What are you waiting for? Get your hooves on all the goat-filled action now!
War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Is Still Celebrating And Collaborating After Two And A Half Years
Two-and-a-half years ago, War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius came to mobile devices, bringing with it tactical RPG gameplay not seen in the Final Fantasy franchise since Final Fantasy Tactics. The result, even now two and a half years later, is a game that endures thanks to a strong player base and unique collaboration events.
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0 and MW2 Friends List Bug Is Preventing Players From Partying Up
Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 just dropped, but unfortunately teaming up with friends in the free-to-play shooter is currently a struggle. However, there is an alternate way to invite players to a party so you don't have to fly solo. A bug is currently preventing players from accessing their friends...
Battlefield 2042 Season 3 Will Introduce A Transforming Tank
Battlefield 2042's third multiplayer season is set to introduce some new high-tech firepower to DICE's shooter on November 22, including the addition of a railgun and a transforming tank that can detect the source of incoming attacks. The tank in question, the EMKV90-TOR Tank, can be used in two different...
