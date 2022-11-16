ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
KING 5

Major League Soccer package on Apple TV to launch on Feb. 1

Major League Soccer's 10-year partnership with Apple will kick off next Feb. 1 with the launch of MLS Season Pass. The announcement Wednesday came less than two weeks after the MLS Cup and just ahead of the start of the World Cup. The rights deal, which was first announced in...
CBS Sports

NFL commits to at least three more games in Germany up until 2025; Munich, Frankfurt to host in coming years

The NFL has committed to future games in Germany, as the league announced it will play at least three more games in the country up until the 2025 season. Munich will host one more game and Frankfurt will host two games in the coming years. Two games will be at FC Bayern Munich Stadium (Allianz Arena hosted Sunday's game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and the other two at Frankfurt Stadium in Frankfurt.
The Independent

What time are World Cup matches in the UK, US and Qatar and what is the time difference?

The 22nd edition of the men’s Fifa World Cup will be held in Qatar in November and December.The tournament was shifted to the Northern Hemisphere winter from a traditional place in the early summer calendar due to the intense summer heat in the Arab nation.It will be the first men’s World Cup held outside of May, June or July, and the second to be hosted entirely in Asia after the 2002 competition in Japan and South Korea.Matches in Qatar will be held over a condensed period of just short of a month, with the hosts opening the tournament on 20...
Sporting News

When is England vs Iran at FIFA World Cup? Updated TV schedule, time and odds

England, one of the favourites to go all the way in Qatar, kick-off their World Cup campaign with a tricky test against Iran. Having fallen in the semi-finals and final of their last two major tournaments, the Three Lions will be desperate to go one better and claim their first major trophy since 1966.
Axios

The wonky reason why deflation appears to be hitting sports tickets

The question of whether tickets for sporting events are getting cheaper or more expensive is complicated to answer. What's going on: According to the official Consumer Price Index, there is major deflation happening in this category: The cost of admission to sporting events fell 18% (!!) in October from the same time last year. But private sector data suggests the opposite.
People

Ted Lasso Supports the U.S. Men's Soccer Team with Messages on Billboards in Their Hometowns

"Go get 'em, boys!" the Apple TV+ show wrote on Twitter, sharing photos of some of the billboard messages to the USMNT, signed by titular character Ted Lasso Ted Lasso has brought a little bit of his world-renowned good sportsmanship back home. After the U.S. Men's National Team announced their roster last week for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the fictional character played by Jason Sudeikis signed his name on personalized messages to each player on hometown billboards in 24 cities across the country. The yellow signs with blue...
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Leona Maguire makes up 7 shots to tie Lydia Ko for LPGA lead

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Leona Maguire of Ireland had four straight birdies around the turn and added a pair of birdies late for a 9-under 63, allowing her to catch Lydia Ko in the CME Group Tour Championship and set up a duel for the richest prize in women’s golf. At stake on Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club is $2 million to the winner. Maguire, one of 11 first-time winners on the LPGA Tour this year, is too far back in the points race to win LPGA player of the year, though $2 million in a single day would make up for that. That would be nearly twice what Maguire has made in 23 previous events. Ko had a five-shot lead to start the third round — seven shots ahead of Maguire — and made a mixture of birdies and bogeys that stalled her round. She fell one shot behind Maguire until chipping to tap-in range on the par-5 17th. She finished with a 70.
The Game Haus

Mexico 2022 World Cup Roster

The 2022 World Cup is about to kick off in Qatar. Rosters have been selected and teams are preparing. Here is the Mexico 2022 World Cup Roster. 1GKAlfredo Talavera40Juárez (Mexico) 2DFNéstor Araujo31América (Mexico) 3DFCésar Montes25Monterrey (Mexico) 4DFEdson Álvarez25Ajax (Netherlands) 5DFJohan Vásquez24Cremonese (Italy) 6DFGerardo Arteaga24Genk...
WGMD Radio

USA men’s basketball loses No. 1 FIBA ranking, Spain overtakes top spot

USA Basketball can no longer claim the world men’s top spot. FIBA, the sport’s governing body, announced new rankings on Friday, which placed Spain in the No. 1 slot. USA Basketball slipped to second place. This marks the first time the U.S. has not been top-ranked since 2010, the year the team brought home the FIBA world title.
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
55K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy