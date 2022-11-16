Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Time difference for Qatar World Cup 2022: Match kickoffs in USA, UK, Canada, Australia and other time zones
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will feature the best teams on the planet and be broadcast around the world. However, producing a global event from one location is a difficult logistical challenge, and part of that includes constructing a match schedule that takes into account both local fans and those elsewhere the world.
Major League Soccer package on Apple TV to launch on Feb. 1
Major League Soccer's 10-year partnership with Apple will kick off next Feb. 1 with the launch of MLS Season Pass. The announcement Wednesday came less than two weeks after the MLS Cup and just ahead of the start of the World Cup. The rights deal, which was first announced in...
AOL Corp
World Cup 2022: Inside the USMNT’s ‘unbelievable’ Qatar hotel on a $15B artificial island
DOHA, Qatar — The half-hour journey from the airport to the U.S. men’s national teamWorld Cup base zips past skyscrapers and then snakes right, onto an exotic island that used to be sea. Upon arrival last weekend, USMNT players rode past marinas on The Pearl, Qatar’s most exclusive...
CBS Sports
NFL commits to at least three more games in Germany up until 2025; Munich, Frankfurt to host in coming years
The NFL has committed to future games in Germany, as the league announced it will play at least three more games in the country up until the 2025 season. Munich will host one more game and Frankfurt will host two games in the coming years. Two games will be at FC Bayern Munich Stadium (Allianz Arena hosted Sunday's game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and the other two at Frankfurt Stadium in Frankfurt.
Sporting News
USA World Cup odds: Schedule, matches, chances to advance, and potential path to Qatar 2022 final
The United States will embark on its 2022 World Cup journey on Nov. 21, taking on Wales in the first full day of matches on the tournament schedule. Head coach Gregg Berhalter will be hoping to lead his side out of Group B and into the knockout stages, and potentially beyond.
What time are World Cup matches in the UK, US and Qatar and what is the time difference?
The 22nd edition of the men’s Fifa World Cup will be held in Qatar in November and December.The tournament was shifted to the Northern Hemisphere winter from a traditional place in the early summer calendar due to the intense summer heat in the Arab nation.It will be the first men’s World Cup held outside of May, June or July, and the second to be hosted entirely in Asia after the 2002 competition in Japan and South Korea.Matches in Qatar will be held over a condensed period of just short of a month, with the hosts opening the tournament on 20...
Qatar 2022 World Cup: can France repeat, or will a South America power take cup?
If you have been following along over the last two tournaments, you will know that I picked Germany to win in 2014 and took France before the tournament began to win the 2018 World Cup, and if I had a column in 2010 I would have taken Spain (trust me), so I will try to stay perfect with the 2022 edition.
A look at the stadiums where teams will compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
The 22nd FIFA World Cup kicks off Sunday for the first time in the Middle East. Here's where the teams will play.
Sporting News
When is England vs Iran at FIFA World Cup? Updated TV schedule, time and odds
England, one of the favourites to go all the way in Qatar, kick-off their World Cup campaign with a tricky test against Iran. Having fallen in the semi-finals and final of their last two major tournaments, the Three Lions will be desperate to go one better and claim their first major trophy since 1966.
Australia retain Women’s Rugby League World Cup after thrashing New Zealand
The Jillaroos demolished the Kiwi Ferns, winning 54-4 with Jessica Sergis, Isabelle Kelly and Kennedy Cherrington each scoring two tries
Qatar World Cup: Start times for every match and how to watch
Everything you need to know to watch and follow the 2022 Qatar World Cup, including start times and TV and streaming information for every game.
Qatar outlaw sale of beer near stadiums during World Cup in late U-turn
Qatar have outlawed the sale of alcohol near stadiums in a U-turn.
The wonky reason why deflation appears to be hitting sports tickets
The question of whether tickets for sporting events are getting cheaper or more expensive is complicated to answer. What's going on: According to the official Consumer Price Index, there is major deflation happening in this category: The cost of admission to sporting events fell 18% (!!) in October from the same time last year. But private sector data suggests the opposite.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports launches 'Golazo Starting XI' soccer newsletter, covering FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and more
CBS Sports has launched a brand new newsletter focused on the world's most popular sport. The new newsletter, titled "Golazo Starting XI" will run daily during the World Cup and provide insight, analysis, highlights and more of the global competition as 32 nations battle for the most coveted trophy in the sport.
Ted Lasso Supports the U.S. Men's Soccer Team with Messages on Billboards in Their Hometowns
"Go get 'em, boys!" the Apple TV+ show wrote on Twitter, sharing photos of some of the billboard messages to the USMNT, signed by titular character Ted Lasso Ted Lasso has brought a little bit of his world-renowned good sportsmanship back home. After the U.S. Men's National Team announced their roster last week for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the fictional character played by Jason Sudeikis signed his name on personalized messages to each player on hometown billboards in 24 cities across the country. The yellow signs with blue...
Leona Maguire makes up 7 shots to tie Lydia Ko for LPGA lead
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Leona Maguire of Ireland had four straight birdies around the turn and added a pair of birdies late for a 9-under 63, allowing her to catch Lydia Ko in the CME Group Tour Championship and set up a duel for the richest prize in women’s golf. At stake on Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club is $2 million to the winner. Maguire, one of 11 first-time winners on the LPGA Tour this year, is too far back in the points race to win LPGA player of the year, though $2 million in a single day would make up for that. That would be nearly twice what Maguire has made in 23 previous events. Ko had a five-shot lead to start the third round — seven shots ahead of Maguire — and made a mixture of birdies and bogeys that stalled her round. She fell one shot behind Maguire until chipping to tap-in range on the par-5 17th. She finished with a 70.
Australia target double success in Rugby League World Cup finals
Men’s and women’s sides face Samoa and New Zealand respectively in back-to-back matches at Old Trafford on Saturday
James Krause pulled from Miles Johns' corner amid betting probe
The UFC and Nevada State Athletic Commission said MMA coach James Krause should not be cornering fighters while a UFC bout he was involved in is under investigation, sources told ESPN.
Mexico 2022 World Cup Roster
The 2022 World Cup is about to kick off in Qatar. Rosters have been selected and teams are preparing. Here is the Mexico 2022 World Cup Roster. 1GKAlfredo Talavera40Juárez (Mexico) 2DFNéstor Araujo31América (Mexico) 3DFCésar Montes25Monterrey (Mexico) 4DFEdson Álvarez25Ajax (Netherlands) 5DFJohan Vásquez24Cremonese (Italy) 6DFGerardo Arteaga24Genk...
WGMD Radio
USA men’s basketball loses No. 1 FIBA ranking, Spain overtakes top spot
USA Basketball can no longer claim the world men’s top spot. FIBA, the sport’s governing body, announced new rankings on Friday, which placed Spain in the No. 1 slot. USA Basketball slipped to second place. This marks the first time the U.S. has not been top-ranked since 2010, the year the team brought home the FIBA world title.
