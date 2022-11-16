Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit explains why he gives South Carolina a chance to upset Tennessee
South Carolina is looking to play spoiler on Saturday against one of its SEC East rivals. Tennessee won’t be playing in the SEC Championship Game, but the Volunteers are still in the hunt to make the College Football Playoff. Josh Heupel’s squad is ranked No. 5, a good spot with No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan set to meet in Week 13.
rockytopinsider.com
Star South Carolina Running Back Out Against Tennessee
South Carolina star running back Marshawn Lloyd is out for Saturday night’s showdown between the Vols and Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Lloyd is the top threat in a limited South Carolina offense, rushing for 556 yards and nine touchdowns on 100 carries this season. The former five-star recruit has been the bell cow in South Carolina’s offense this season before missing the Gamecocks last two games with the same injury that second year South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said would sideline him against the Vols.
247Sports
Beamer must move quickly post Clemson
If South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is moving on from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, time is of the essence says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast. The reason? The NCAA transfer portal opens the ï¿½
saturdaydownsouth.com
Roman Harper assesses South Carolina's offense ahead of Tennessee game
SEC Network analyst Roman Harper sees a lot of potential out of South Carolina’s offense when they are at full health. But they haven’t been healthy for several weeks and while special teams and the defense has done its best to keep the Gamecocks afloat. South Carolina (6-4, 3-4) has lost two of three and generated just 16 total points with and average of 220 yards of total offense in those two games.
247Sports
FINAL: Davidson 69 - Carolina 60
CHARLESTON – After a lopsided defeat against Colorado State when first-year basketball head coach Lamont Paris said “there was no real fight” in his team, South Carolina will take on Davidson, another team that made the NCAA Tournament a year ago. The Gamecocks (2-1) were run out...
Freshman dunk highlights No. 1 South Carolina win vs Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. — (AP) — Ashlyn Watkins stole the ball at half court and knew exactly what she'd do next, throwing down a right-handed dunk that brought her teammates on No. 1 South Carolina to their feet in celebration. No big deal, said the 6-foot-3, five-star freshman. After...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jayden Bradford, 4-star 2024 QB, names SEC team in top 4
Jayden Bradford might not be considering every team in the SEC as his next home, but there is one on the radar of the blue-chip prospect. According to his Twitter account, South Carolina is the lone representative from the conference among Bradford’s final 4. Bradford is expected to make his commitment official within the coming weeks.
A South Carolina freshman threw down a dunk in transition that showcased women's college basketball's evolution
Gamecocks forward Ashlyn Watkins is one of several active NCAA women's basketball players — including Fran Belibi and Ayanna Patterson — who can dunk.
WLTX.com
Westwood's Arden Conyers was on the fast track to USC
CAYCE, S.C. — Arden Conyers is a talented wing player for Westwood High School. The 6-6 senior appeared to be headed to a quality mid-major program as he was being offered by the likes of Winthrop and Wofford. But during the summer, things accelerated quickly when he was offered...
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
Chappell to be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame
SOUTH CAROLINA — The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association will host its annual Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame and Benefit Dinner on November 21 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Five individuals, representing four Midlands restaurants, will be presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards...
WIS-TV
SLED SWAT deployed to DJJ after youth disturbance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A SLED SWAT team was deployed to the DJJ Wednesday evening in response to a disturbance. The DJJ said a group of around 10 youths at the Broad River Road facility were out of their pods. They were able to move around the campus but staff directed them back to their dorms.
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
WIS-TV
Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday? An investigation by WIS found it wasn’t an earthquake. A representative from Fort Jackson said the South Carolina National Guard is conducting a series of demolition exercises. This is done as part of a two-week re-classification for engineers. The class is held approximately four times a year.
WIS-TV
Premium Peanut breaks ground on multi-million Orangeburg County investment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Premium Peanut broke ground Wednesday on a multi-million investment into Orangeburg County. The peanut shelling company said the expansion is $64.3 million and will create 130 new jobs. Premium Peanut was founded in 2014 and has grown to a capacity of around 300,000 tons, which they say amounts to about 10% of the entire U.S. peanut crop.
abccolumbia.com
FIXING OUR ROADS: SCDOT explains 2023 project to fix major interstate
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — If you think the roads in South Carolina are in need of some improvement, you are not alone. This spring, the South Carolina Department of Transportation plans for a project to work on a major interstate in the Columbia area. “Our manufacturers depend on a...
coladaily.com
24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution
A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
Camden residents receiving $500+ electric bills protest
CAMDEN, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon, Camden residents took to the streets to voice their concerns over the high electric bills they have been receiving recently. Charlene Brooks is a resident in Camden who says her electric bill is higher than the mortgage on her home. "See there, it...
Official Newberry County election results
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Election Day was on Nov. 8 and following the election certification on Nov. 10, the results are in and official in Newberry County. The following results are for Newberry County elections:. For Newberry County Council District 3, Republican challenger Karl Sease won the seat with 1,209...
WIS-TV
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling after report of Columbia mall shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County man alleges he was racially profiled. He says the profiling happened when he was surrounded by deputies on a night when deputies were searching for a criminal suspect. Jereal Williams says security cameras outside his home captured the moment officers and deputies arrived.
Comments / 1