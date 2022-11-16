ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

nextpittsburgh.com

WESA and WYEP workers overwhelmingly vote to unionize

After months of discussing and planning, reporters, editors, hosts, DJs and others at Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation voted Thursday to unionize with SAG-AFTRA. Employees at the home of WESA and WYEP voted 26 to 1 for unionization after announcing their plans to organize in late August. Workers say the union is an opportunity to strengthen as an organization and to ensure they remain a resource for the Pittsburgh area.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

5 new Pittsburgh-area restaurants to try before the year ends

This is typically a hectic time of the year so skipping the kitchen could simplify your life. If you are looking for new restaurants to experience, here are five places across the city that could fill that need — whether you’re dining in or grabbing something to go.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

How music shapes life, from prisons to Ukraine to one Pitt classroom

Nelson Mandela once said, “No one truly knows a nation until one has been inside its jails.” And, Adriana Helbig might add, until they hear the music that comes from those jails. Helbig is chair of the University of Pittsburgh Department of Music and teaches two courses that...
PITTSBURGH, PA

