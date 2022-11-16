After months of discussing and planning, reporters, editors, hosts, DJs and others at Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation voted Thursday to unionize with SAG-AFTRA. Employees at the home of WESA and WYEP voted 26 to 1 for unionization after announcing their plans to organize in late August. Workers say the union is an opportunity to strengthen as an organization and to ensure they remain a resource for the Pittsburgh area.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO