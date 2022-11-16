Read full article on original website
The Best Wayfair Black Friday Deals on Sleeper Sofas — Shop Huge Discounts Available Now
The holidays are just around the corner, which means spending time with friends and extended family in your home. If you're hosting for the holidays this year, be prepared for out-of-towners that turn into overnight guests with a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable, too. Sleeper sofas not only look great in your living room or home office, but can also easily convert into a bed that's way more pleasant than your squeaky air mattress.
Save Up to $1,700 On Samsung Washers and Dryers for Black Friday 2022
When it comes to essential home appliances, a high-quality washing machine and dryer that can handle any clothes you throw at it is a must-have. With bigger ticket hardware though, you’ll want to be on the lookout for that unbeatable deal, which makes your home's new addition that much sweeter. Right now, Samsung is offering massive Black Friday 2022 deals on nearly all of the brand's Smart Dial washers and dryers to upgrade your laundry room.
The Best Black Friday Instant Pot Deals: Save Up to 50% On The Multicooker to Prepare for Holiday Meals
Amazon's early Black Friday sale is in full swing, and it's packed with all kinds of kitchen deals. To help prepare for Thanksgiving and upcoming holiday family get-togethers, Black Friday Instant Pot deals are here with can't-miss discounts on the multicookers. The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of...
The Best Vitamix Deals to Shop Now for Black Friday: Save Up to $125 On Top-Rated Blenders
With Thanksgiving less than a week away and more holidays on the horizon, you’re going to need all the kitchen help you can get. Vitamix blenders are cult-favorite kitchen tools for a reason. The chef-quality blenders are powerful, durable, and versatile enough to whip up anything for the big season of holiday cooking and family gatherings ahead. Right now is the time to score the Vitamix you've been dreaming of with Amazon's early Black Friday deals and Vitamix's Holiday Deals.
Casper's Black Friday Deals Are Here — Save Up to $800 On Mattresses for A Good Night's Sleep
Casper is hosting its early Black Friday mattress sale with deep discounts on mattresses and 25% off sheets. Much like the best pillows or the coziest bedding, the right mattress can make or break whether you get a good night's rest. Sleep preferences vary for everyone, but Casper's quality mattresses always stand out among the crowd. Right now, you can save up to $800 on Casper mattresses just in time to gift yourself better sleep this holiday season.
40 Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals to Shop This Weekend: Save On Apple, UGG, Keurig and More
Amazon's early Black Friday 2022 deals are here with holiday discounts to take advantage of this weekend. Whether you're hunting down a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, tech gifts, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less this holiday season. While Black Friday doesn't officially start until November 25, retailers have been rolling out their sales early this year, and the discounts at Amazon are major.
The Best Black Friday Mattress Deals to Take Advantage Of Now: Nectar, Sealy, DreamCloud, and More
The holiday shopping season starts earlier and earlier each year. If you're searching for a new mattress, you don't have to wait until after Thanksgiving to score the best deal. While Black Friday lands on November 25 this year, major mattress brands are already starting to offer Black Friday mattress deals. Whether you prefer a spring mattress, foam mattress or both in the form of a hybrid, we've rounded up the best Black Friday mattress sales you can shop now — many of which come with free sheets and pillows.
Nordstrom Has Early Black Friday Deals to Save Up to 60% On Gifts from UGG, Nike, Tory Burch and More
With less than a week to go until November 25, Black Friday sales have already started rolling in. Nordstrom's holiday deals are here and right now you can save up to 60% on styles across the store. Through November 29, Nordstrom is offering new markdowns on fashion, home, and beauty. Not only does the sale include everything from luxury kitchen appliances to cozy shoes, but there are also discounts on items for everyone on your gift list. With these unexpected savings at Nordstrom, now's the time to get started on your holiday shopping before the rush.
Save Up to 50% On NuFace, Foreo, Lancome, and More With Ulta Beauty's Early Black Friday Deals
Ulta Beauty is rolling out their Black Friday deals early. Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading up to the big shopping holiday, the beauty retail giant is offering Black Friday beauty deals up to 50% off. This weekend's discounts include hair tools and skincare from beloved brands like NuFace, Conair, Foreo, PMD, and more. If you've been waiting for the next big sale to restock your makeup bag and skincare collection, now's the time to save big.
Selena Gomez's Our Place Colorful Cookware Line Is On Sale for Black Friday: Get 30% Off Kitchen Essentials
As if Selena Gomez hasn't provided us with enough home and lifestyle inspiration via Selena +Chef, now we can (quite literally) tap into the star's stock of stylish cooking essentials via her new cookware collection with Our Place — and add a seriously cute touch to our kitchens, too.
Get in the Black Friday Spirit and Save 25% On This Jennifer Lopez-Approved Coach Bag
Coach's viral Pillow Tabby Bag is on sale right now in Coach's can't-miss early Black Friday sale. Jennifer Lopez posed with the aqua Pillow Tabby bag this spring and now it is 25% off. The Coach sale is taking 25% off select styles with code UNLOCK25 and since the Pillow Tabby has a history of selling out quickly, you might want to secure your bag for $99 off while you can.
Away Luggage Black Friday Sale — Save up to $100 on the Best-Selling Suitcases
Bitten by the travel bug? We thought you might be. And just in time for you to finish planning your vacations for the holidays, the Away Black Friday sale is here to keep you covered. Whether you're heading to a last-minute weekend trip with your besties or a long-overdue flight to a new destination, setting off on a getaway has never felt more like a breath of fresh air — especially now that travel is more accessible.
The Best Slippers for Men to Stay Cozy and Stylish This Winter: Allbirds, UGG, The North Face, and More
As the days and nights get colder, there's something extra comforting about a pair of cozy slippers. Sure you could always go with a thick sock, but they just don't have the same feel as a super soft slipper. And this year, celebrities are repeatedly wearing slippers like any other pair of shoes — making them trendy footwear to leave the house wearing, too.
