LEVY DOLLARS AT WORK | New crosswalks and bike lanes, new and repaired stairways, nearly 10 miles of repaved streets, and more thanks to your Levy dollars

New ADA curb ramps and sidewalk at NE 70th St and on Sand Point Way NE. Photo Credit: SDOT.

We are pleased to present the Q3 2022 Levy to Move Seattle Report! The report highlights work funded by the voter-approved Levy to Move Seattle (thank you, Seattle!) from July through September 2022.

More information can also be found in the online Levy dashboard.

Finishing strong on the Levy is one of the most important tasks we have over the next few years. I am proud of our work across the department to remain on track to meet almost every one of our 30 commitments made to voters in 2015, despite a global pandemic and the associated strain on City revenues that we rely on to add resources to Levy projects, as well as staffing and materials shortages. In the few programs where we will not meet 2015 commitments to voters, we are identifying funding opportunities to get as close as possible to those commitments. Simultaneously, we are beginning to develop options for a transportation funding package for the future to continue to realize our collective vision for transportation in Seattle. – Greg Spotts, SDOT Director

We invested $67 million in Levy projects during the third quarter of 2022, and $146 million year to date. Below are just some of many the projects we completed in the third quarter of this year!

New signal on 23rd Ave E and E Lynn St .

New protected bicycle lane buffer on NE 40th St.

Completed work on Sand Point Way NE, consisting of new sidewalks, curb bulbs, crossings, and more, and made progress on Lake City Way and 23rd Ave E Vision Zero projects

Repaired 6 blocks of sidewalks and upgraded over 330 curb ramps throughout the city

Installed a new pedestrian signal near Roosevelt High School on 12th Ave NE and NE 67th St

Rebuilt the traffic signal at 6th Ave and University St, installed a new traffic signal at 1st Ave and Battery St, and installed two new signals as part of the 23rd Ave E project

Added protected bikes lanes on NE 40th St and SW Andover St, and a neighborhood greenway connecting the Interurban Trail, Viewlands Elementary School, and Carkeek Park

Completed one Neighborhood Street Fund project on Beacon Ave S

Stairway on W Dravus St.

Paving on 4th Ave S between Industrial and S Spokane streets

Repaved nearly 10 lane-miles and made 58 paving spot improvements

Completed design of two seismic retrofits: 15th Ave NE/NE 105th St bridge and McGraw St bridge

Repaired three stairways: W Dravus St between 9th and 10th Ave W; S Holgate St at 16th Ave S; and SW Findlay St between 37th and 38th Ave SW

Pruned 835 trees for visibility and safety throughout the city

Repaving underway as part of the Madison RapidRide G Line project.

New sidewalks under construction on Greenwood Ave N.

Continued construction on three major transit corridor projects: Route 44, Route 7, and the Madison RapidRide G Line

Completed seven new crossing improvements across major streets throughout the city to improve safety for people walking and rolling

Continued construction on new sidewalks on Greenwood Ave N, on a new stairway on S Henderson St in Rainier Beach, and began sidewalk construction in South and West Seattle along S Henderson, SW Barton, and S Rose Streets

Restriped Diagonal Ave S from Duwamish Waterway to East Marginal Way S to improve freight movement

Completed four transit spot improvements throughout the city to make waiting for and riding the bus more comfortable and efficient

Added over 3 miles to our Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) network as part of the University of Washington Multimodal Integrated Corridor – Mobility for All (MICMA) project

Made four spot improvements to improve safety and visibility of people biking

Thank you, Seattle, for making these and so many other transportation investments possible.