LEVY DOLLARS AT WORK | New crosswalks and bike lanes, new and repaired stairways, nearly 10 miles of repaved streets, and more thanks to your Levy dollars
We are pleased to present the Q3 2022 Levy to Move Seattle Report! The report highlights work funded by the voter-approved Levy to Move Seattle (thank you, Seattle!) from July through September 2022.
More information can also be found in the online Levy dashboard.
Finishing strong on the Levy is one of the most important tasks we have over the next few years. I am proud of our work across the department to remain on track to meet almost every one of our 30 commitments made to voters in 2015, despite a global pandemic and the associated strain on City revenues that we rely on to add resources to Levy projects, as well as staffing and materials shortages. In the few programs where we will not meet 2015 commitments to voters, we are identifying funding opportunities to get as close as possible to those commitments. Simultaneously, we are beginning to develop options for a transportation funding package for the future to continue to realize our collective vision for transportation in Seattle. – Greg Spotts, SDOT Director
We invested $67 million in Levy projects during the third quarter of 2022, and $146 million year to date. Below are just some of many the projects we completed in the third quarter of this year!
- Completed work on Sand Point Way NE, consisting of new sidewalks, curb bulbs, crossings, and more, and made progress on Lake City Way and 23rd Ave E Vision Zero projects
- Repaired 6 blocks of sidewalks and upgraded over 330 curb ramps throughout the city
- Installed a new pedestrian signal near Roosevelt High School on 12th Ave NE and NE 67th St
- Rebuilt the traffic signal at 6th Ave and University St, installed a new traffic signal at 1st Ave and Battery St, and installed two new signals as part of the 23rd Ave E project
- Added protected bikes lanes on NE 40th St and SW Andover St, and a neighborhood greenway connecting the Interurban Trail, Viewlands Elementary School, and Carkeek Park
- Completed one Neighborhood Street Fund project on Beacon Ave S
- Repaved nearly 10 lane-miles and made 58 paving spot improvements
- Completed design of two seismic retrofits: 15th Ave NE/NE 105th St bridge and McGraw St bridge
- Repaired three stairways: W Dravus St between 9th and 10th Ave W; S Holgate St at 16th Ave S; and SW Findlay St between 37th and 38th Ave SW
- Pruned 835 trees for visibility and safety throughout the city
- Continued construction on three major transit corridor projects: Route 44, Route 7, and the Madison RapidRide G Line
- Completed seven new crossing improvements across major streets throughout the city to improve safety for people walking and rolling
- Continued construction on new sidewalks on Greenwood Ave N, on a new stairway on S Henderson St in Rainier Beach, and began sidewalk construction in South and West Seattle along S Henderson, SW Barton, and S Rose Streets
- Restriped Diagonal Ave S from Duwamish Waterway to East Marginal Way S to improve freight movement
- Completed four transit spot improvements throughout the city to make waiting for and riding the bus more comfortable and efficient
- Added over 3 miles to our Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) network as part of the University of Washington Multimodal Integrated Corridor – Mobility for All (MICMA) project
- Made four spot improvements to improve safety and visibility of people biking
Thank you, Seattle, for making these and so many other transportation investments possible.
Comments / 0