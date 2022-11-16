Ciara Politely Checked Media Who Misquoted Her Statements And Linked Them To Future

Ciara is calling out the online publications who misquoted her. In a recent interview with Women’s Health , she opened up about the aftermath of breaking up with Future . There’s a discrepancy between what she actually said and what’s floating around on the internet.

During the interview , she said after the breakup, learning self-care was the best thing she ever did.

I told myself I’ve got to figure out how to navigate in the next chapter of my life. All the things I was aspiring to have at that time, even thinking about love, I was like, It’s going to happen when it’s supposed to. But I can’t love anybody to the best of my ability if I’m not loving on myself. I can’t be the best mom if I’m not loving on myself. So I put more focus on me, taking care of me; it was the best thing I could have done.

But once other online outlets began sharing what she said, it was framed as she said breaking up with Future was the best thing she could’ve done. The “Level Up” singer did something she rarely does which is clap back on social media. On her Instagram Story, she made it clear that she didn’t appreciate being misquoted.

“You be trying to walk this way. But sometimes social media be trying to have you walk that way,” she wrote. “Nothing worse than being misquoted. But that’s life. Click bait I tell ya.”

Future and Ciara broke up in 2014.

Ciara Learned To Accept Her Body After Having Three Children

When Ciara first hit the scene in 2004, she had abs of steel. After having three kids, her abs aren’t what they used to be and she had to learn to be okay with that.

“I’ve accepted that my body will never be what it used to be. I have diastasis recti, which is when your ab muscles split after birth,” she told WH . “When I learned this, it was game-changing because you can train wrong for your abs. I had to educate myself on that and learn to retrain my abs.”

She works out with a trainer to ensure she’s doing workouts that are right for her body. Training five times a week is still a mainstay in the Atlanta songbird’s schedule.

“When I train, it’s a combination of plyometric workouts mixed with weights and cardio as well, because I dance. The cardio conditioning is really important for me, especially being here in Denver. It’s another beast, with the altitude.”