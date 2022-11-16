Read full article on original website
Section III girls basketball coaches poll: Which opposing player keeps you up at night?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III’s star girls basketball players have a way of giving opposing coaches nightmares. These players will need to be the focal points of every defense they face this season. >> Section III girls basketball players take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (45 photos)
Stifling defense fuels Cicero-North Syracuse to 5th straight state Final Four (54 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — For the fifth straight time, the Cicero-North Syracuse football team is headed to the state Final Four. The Northstars defeated Corning-Painted Post 36-0 on Saturday at Michael J. Bragman Stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Section III wrestling coaches poll: Who is the best wrestler/team your wrestlers will face this season?
Cicero, N.Y. — There are countless numbers of talented wrestlers in Section III, proven by the numerous amounts of state champions that came from CNY last winter. >> Section III wrestling coaches poll: Which wrestlers have biggest shoes to fill this season?
Final boys soccer state poll: Skaneateles tops Class B
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest boys soccer state rankings have been released, and 15 Section III teams are ranked. After winning its third straight state championship, Skaneateles finishes the season ranked No. 1 in Class B.
West Genesee football player ‘doing just fine’ after scary injury
Cicero, N.Y. — A West Genesee football player is OK after a scary injury during Friday night’s Class A regional playoff game against Union-Endicott at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. With just less than two minutes left in the third quarter, West Genesee running back Brady Barrett carried the...
Michigan, USC and the most intriguing teams as playoff contenders narrow to 9: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah dive into the two playoff contenders that are most in the mix and that we maybe have thought the least about -- Michigan and USC. Both teams know exactly who they are...
Section III high school state sports schedule, scoreboard for Nov. 19
The Section III high school state sports schedule and scoreboard for Saturday, Nov. 19. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Costly turnovers end West Genesee’s season in regional round loss to Union-Endicott (58 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — The West Genesee football team’s magical run ends in the state regional round with a 42-7 loss to Section IV’s Union-Endicott on Friday night at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. The Wildcats upset second-seeded Whitesboro and top-seeded Fayetteville-Manlius in back-to-back weeks to win the Section...
Dolgeville’s perfect season ends with regional round loss to Tioga
Cicero, N.Y. — Dolgeville’s season came to an end in the regional round of the state playoffs against Tioga for the second straight year. The Blue Devils suffered a 42-6 loss to the Tigers on Friday night at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Jamesville-DeWitt becomes Section III’s first-ever boys volleyball state champion (video)
It was a historic day for the Jamesville-DeWitt boys volleyball program following a 3-0 victory over Section V’s Spencerport on Saturday in the New York State Division II championship match at the Capital Center in Albany. The Rams took home the program’s first-ever state title, which was also Section...
Kaitlyn Carroll caps her dive career with 13th place finish at state meet
Cicero-North Syracuse diver Kaitlyn Carroll completed her high school career with a 13th place finish at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls diving championships on Friday at Webster Aquatic Center. Carroll finished with an 11-dive total of 467.35 points. Carroll had placed 19th with an 8-dive...
